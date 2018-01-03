Tigers crush field at Webster for third straight title

The Tigers continued their early-season success by crowning five champions and winning the Webster Invitational Wrestling Tourney in Webster on Saturday.

“I am pleased with their performance,” said coach Nathan Ford. “Everybody showed up to wrestle.”

With Jacob Steiger, Jaden Schilling, Tucson Freeman, Stone Jensen and Carson Keller winning individual titles, the Tigers racked up 172 points to win the tournament. Runner-up Clark/Willow Lake was 54 points back with 118.

“Winning a tournament is always a boost for the team,” said Ford, “and the individual champions, that makes them want to get to the top of other podiums.”

With Webster hosting just a seven-team tournament, most of the Tigers had just two matches.

Steiger won the 113-pound title by pinning Naethan Lovre of Deuel and Hunter Brueggeman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold.

Schilling took home the 132-pound crown with a pin over Aiden Olson-Tingelstad of Central Cass and a 15-2 major decision over Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake.

Freeman won two decisions to win at 145. He beat Andrew Zuther of Central Cass 5-3 and Landon Sivertsen of Miller/Highmore-Harrold 13-8.

Jensen beat Joey Hubsch of Webster Area 10-4 before pinning Joe Ellison of Central Cass for the 182-pound title.

Keller needed just one win after picking up a forfeit in the semifinals at 285 pounds. In the title tilt, Keller won by pin over Brigham Williams of Lead-Deadwood.

Kegan Pearman, Isaac Olson and Nathan Bauer had second-place finishes. All three lost to the number one-ranked wrestler in Class B.

Pearman beat Dylin Johnson of Lead-Deadwood 5-1, but ran into Josh Weisbrod of Clark/Willow Lake and was pinned at 2:58 and finished second at 138 pounds.

Olson had a pair of tough matches in taking second at 152 pounds. He pinned Chase Gross of Central Cass at 6:37 before falling 4-2 to Connor Bertsch of Miller/Highmore-Harrold.

Bauer, who was ranked number one at 170, pinned Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood, but fell 5-1 to Caleb Orris of Clark/Willow Lake. Orris came in ranked second. He is first this week and Bauer is ranked second.

“It’s a great experience [wrestling the number one guys]. It lets them know what they need to do to change the outcome the next time they meet up,” said Ford.

Isaac Aman took third place at 106 pounds. He was pinned by Jake Deutsch of Central Cass before rallying back with a 6-0 win over Gunner Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake and a pin over Gunner Brueggeman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold.

Tucker Holzer and Kyler Pearman had fourth-place finishes.

Holzer earned his medal at 160 pounds with a pin over Chase Jacobson of Central Cass.

Pearman went 0-3 at 220 pounds.

Ayden Stickney earned a 6-1 win over Kadden Dillman of Lead-Deadwood, but could not get a second win at 126 pounds.

Eli Bohlander and Zach Faehnrich wrestled JV in the tourney. Both had 0-2 days.

Mid Dakota Monster

The Tigers shoot for a fourth straight tourney title on Friday and Saturday when they compete in the Mid Dakota Monster in Presho.

The tournament features the third-ranked Tigers, second-ranked Winner Warriors and Class A Spearfish.

“We’re very excited to see Winner,” said Ford, “But there are also 11 out of 14 Region 4B teams there.”

The Tigers will compete against host Lyman, Winner, Bennett County, Custer/Edgemont, Hill City, Hot Springs, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, Kingsbury County, Lead-Deadwood, Lower Brule, McCook Central/Montrose, McLaughlin, Newell, Parkston, Potter County, Red Cloud, St. Thomas More, Stanley County, Sunshine Bible Academy, Warner/Northwestern, and Class A teams Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Little Wound, Pine Ridge and Todd County.

Webster Invitational Wrestling Tourney

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 172, Clark/Willow Lake 118, Central Cass, N.D., 115, Lead-Deadwood 107, Webster Area 90.5, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 67.5, Deuel 65.

106: Isaac Aman (8-8) third place: was pinned by Jake Deutsch, Central Cass, 4:00; defeated Gunner Kvistad, Clark/Willow Lake, 6-0; pinned Gunner Brueggeman, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 2:30.

113: Jacob Steiger (10-4) first place: pinned Naethan Lovre, Deuel, 2:28; pinned Hunter Brueggeman, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 1:52.

126: Ayden Stickney (3-10): was pinned by Andrew Volk, Central Cass, 1:52; defeated Kadden Dillman, Lead-Deadwood, 6-1; was defeated by Dylan Hagberg, Deuel, 5-2.

132: Jaden Schilling (13-4) first place: pinned Aiden Olsen-Tingelstad, Central Cass, :57; defeated Gage Burke, Clark/Willow Lake, 15-2 major decision.

138: Kegan Pearman (13-5) second place: defeated Dylin Johnson, Lead-Deadwood, 5-1; was pinned by Josh Weisbrod, Clark/Willow Lake, 2:58.

145: Tucson Freeman (13-4) first place: defeated Andrew Zuther, Central Cass, 5-3; defeated Landon Sivertsen, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 13-8.

152: Isaac Olson (11-4) second place: pinned Chase Gross, Central Cass, 6:37; was defeated by Connor Bertsch, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 4-2.

160: Tucker Holzer (1-4) fourth place: pinned Chase Jacobson, Central Cass, 5:48; was defeated by Cade Shoemaker, Webster Area, 15-6 major decision; was defeated by Jacobson, 6-4.

170: Nathan Bauer (12-2) second place: pinned Cody Rakow, Lead-Deadwood, 1:48; was defeated by Caleb Orris, Clark/Willow Lake, 5-1.

182: Stone Jensen (11-3) first place: defeated Joey Hubsch, Webster Area, 10-4; pinned Joe Ellison, Central Cass, 1:13.

220: Kyler Pearman (0-5) fourth place: was pinned by Robbie Lester, Lead-Deadwood, 1:58; was pinned by Wyatt Burke, Clark/Willow Lake, 3:35; was pinned by Nathan Kaim, Central Cass, 3:23.

285: Carson Keller (5-2) first place: won by forfeit over Riley Schmidt, Clark/Willow Lake; pinned Brigham Williams, Lead-Deadwood, 4:26.