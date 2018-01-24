Tigers end losing streak, take down Patriots at Big Bob

The Tigers put an end to their eight-game losing streak with a 52-44 win over Eureka/Bowdle in the Big Bob Classic at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Saturday.

“Good win for our guys,” said coach Mike Busch. “They got the job done in the fourth quarter.”

The Tigers opened a 13-6 lead in the first quarter, but Eureka/Bowdle hit back-to-back three-pointers, including a buzzer-beater by John Kolar to stay close and make the score 13-12 after one quarter.

The Patriots led 18-17 late in second quarter. Noah Feyereisen gave the Tigers the lead with a basket before Braxton Albers hit a three and a driving two to end the half and give the Tigers a 24-18 lead.

The Tigers maintained their lead the entire second half but could not pull away due to the outside shooting of the Patriots. The Tigers pushed the lead to 30-21 on a Reese Cerney basket, but the Patriots hit two straight threes to pull within three. Caden Halsey answered with a three of his own and then Tom Zott had two straight put-backs for scores to lift the lead to 37-27, but Jackson Kunz hit the Patriots’ fourth three of the quarter to cut the lead to 37-30 after three quarters.

The teams traded baskets early in the fourth quarter. After Kunz hit his fourth three of the game, the Patriots trailed just 39-25, but the Tigers answered with Albers hitting two free throws, Cerney hitting a shot and Albers drilling a three to give the Tigers a 46-35 lead with less than four minutes to play. The Patriots did hit two more threes down the stretch, but Halsey answered with a three at the 1:58 mark and the Tigers hit three free throws down the stretch to hold on for the eight-point win.

“Caden hit a key shot for us,” said Busch.

Albers led the Tigers with a team-high 16 points. Zott followed with a 14-point, 10-rebound, double-double. Halsey scored 10 points and Cerney scored eight. Feyereisen added two points and eight rebounds.

Busch had plenty to say about his players after the win.

“Reese is starting to become that point guard who can control the game,” said Busch. “Braxton and Caden have been shooting the ball well and Tom is too in spots.”

But he also added the team has to continue to get better defensively.

“We have to take great pride as a team and as individuals to become great defenders,” said Busch. “You don’t have to be a great dribbler, passer or shooter to become a great defender.”

The Patriots hit 11 three-pointers in the game. Kunz hit five and scored a game-high 17 points. Kolar hit three and scored 13 points. Alec Maier hit three and added nine points. Maier grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

McLaughlin

McLaughlin pulled off the season sweep, downing the Tigers 69-46 in McLaughlin on Tuesday.

The first 90 seconds put the Tigers in a hole they could not crawl out of. The Tigers had three turnovers in a row and Mustang Lex Farrell made them pay with a three-pointer and two two-pointers to give McLaughlin an early 7-0 lead. Leon Brown Otter took over the rest of the quarter with 10 points as the Mustangs built a 24-12 lead.

The Mustangs built the lead to 37-18 midway through the second quarter when the Tigers went on a 10-2 run, led by Caden Halsey scoring six points and Kregen Norder scoring four. The run cut the deficit to 38-28, but Brown Otter took away the momentum with a long three to end the half.

The Tigers hung around until late in the third quarter when William Brownotter led the Mustangs on an 8-0 run to lift the home team’s lead to 22 points at 56-34.

“Both Brown Otters are playing well right now,” said Busch. “Ferrell and One Horn are playing their roles and White gives them a presence inside. Give McLaughlin some credit. They hit some deep, deep threes tonight.”

Norder had a breakout game for the Tigers with a team-high 15 points.

“Kregen has played well in practice and sub varsity games for two-three weeks now,” said Busch. “He played a good game for us tonight in his first real varsity action. He’s gaining more and more confidence in his game each day.”

Halsey scored 11 points and Trace Cerney scored eight.

Leon Brown Otter led the Mustangs with a game-high 28 points. William Brownotter and Farrell scored 17 each.

Chamberlain

The Tigers will try and stop a five-game losing streak against Chamberlain when they play the Cubs in Chamberlain on Friday as part of a Tiger/Lady Tiger doubleheader. The Cubs are 5-6 so far this season. They had lost three straight including a 66-56 to Miller in Chamberlain on Thursday.

“Our kids will practice well tomorrow and Thursday,” said Busch. “Chamberlain has a great program and they are coached up every time out. Our team is fighting hard. I like our guys.”

The Tigers and Cubs are playing for the 45th time in a series that dates back to the 1964-65 season. After beating the Tigers 66-38 and 69-47 last year, the Cubs hold a 23-21 edge in the all-time series.

An old rival comes to the House on the Hill on Tuesday when the Tigers host the 4-7 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves. The Braves had lost six straight games before beating Todd County on Thursday.

The Tigers and Braves are meeting for the 119th time in a series that started way back in the 1939-40 season. The teams split two games last year with the Tigers winning 55-50 and the Braves winning 55-45.

Eureka/Bowdle (4-7) 12 18 30 44

Mobridge-Pollock (3-9) 13 24 37 52

Eureka/Bowdle: John Deurmier 0 1-2 1, Alec Maier 3 0-1 9, John Kolar 5 0-0 13, Nick Burns 1 0-0 2, Jackson Kunz 6 0-2 17, Nacho Amores 1 0-1 2, Totals 16 1-6 44.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 4 0-0 8, Braxton Albers 6 2-5 16, Caden Halsey 4 0-0 10, Trace Cerney 1 0-0 2, Tom Zott 5 3-4 14, Noah Feyereisen 1 0-2 2, Totals 21 5-11 52.

3-point field goals: Eureka/Bowdle 11 (Kunz 5, Maier 3, Kolar 3); Mobridge-Pollock 5 (Albers 2, Halsey 2, Zott). Rebounds: Eureka/Bowdle 20 (Maier 6, Kolar 4); Mobridge-Pollock 29 (Zott 10, Feyereisen 8). Fouls: Eureka/Bowdle 14; Mobridge-Pollock 12. Turnovers: Eureka/Bowdle 17; Mobridge-Pollock 11.

Mobridge-Pollock (3-10) 12 28 34 43

McLaughlin (9-5) 24 41 56 69

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 0 0-0 0, Braxton Albers 0 1-2 1, Caden Halsey 4 0-1 9, Trace Cerney 4 0-1 8, Tom Zott 2 1-2 6, Kregen Norder 7 1-1 15, Cayden Eisemann 1 0-0 2, Noah Fried 1 0-0 3, Israel Defender 1 0-0 2, Josh Norder 0 0-2 0, Totals 20 3-9 43.

McLaughlin: Lex Farrell 5 4-5 17, Leon Brown Otter 10 4-4 28, William Brownotter 7 2-4 17, Dorian White 2 0-0 4, Alex One Horn 1 1-2 3, Totals 24 12-16 69.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 3 (Zott, Halsey, Fried); McLaughlin 8 (L. Brown Otter 4, Farrell 3, W. Brownotter). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 26 (Zott 6); McLaughlin 24 (L. Brown Otter 8). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 13; McLaughlin 12. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 14; McLaughlin 10.