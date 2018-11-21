Tigers first team to get to six wins since 2010

While the season did have its ups and downs, the Tiger football team had a memorable year.

The Tigers went 6-4 on the season, the first time they have reached the six-win plateau since going to the DakotaDome in 2010. They beat Aberdeen Roncalli 14-8 in the third game of the year to end a 20-year, 16-game drought against the Cavaliers. In their 13-7 win over Groton Area in the first round of the playoffs, the Tigers not only won a postseason game for the first time since 2011, they ended a 17-year, 14-game losing streak against Groton Area.

The Tigers opened the season with a 20-6 win over Redfield/Doland. The Tigers beat the Pheasants for the fourth straight time in a game that featured Reese Cerney picking off a Redfield/Doland pass and sprinting 101 yards to the end zone.

The Tigers played the defending state champion Sioux Falls Christian Chargers in Sioux Falls in week two. They ended the season at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. The Tigers were defeated soundly in both games, but the underclassmen can use the games against the two teams that went to the DakotaDome at the end of the season. Sioux Falls Christian, now the two-time defending champs, beat the Tigers 39-0. BEE ousted the Tigers from the playoffs in a 47-6 game.

The Tiger defense roared in the 14-8 win over Roncalli in Aberdeen. The Tigers forced six turnovers, including four interceptions. The Tigers scored touchdowns on Caden Halsey and Isaac Olson runs in the third quarter to take the lead and then the defense took over, forcing Roncalli turnovers on each of its fourth-quarter possessions.

The next two outings were games the Tigers could have won and didn’t, but were a big part of the maturation of what turned into a six-win team.

Homecoming week did not go so well for the Tigers as they dropped a 14-8 game to Stanley County. But the game did feature backup quarterback Cayden Eisemann coming in and leading the Tigers on a 91-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.

While the Tigers came up short (one yard short) in their 28-26 loss to Groton Area, Tiger fans got to see one of the best, most dramatic football games played anywhere in the state this year. After the Tigers took a 14-12 lead early in the second half, Groton Area answered with two touchdowns and two two-point conversions to take a 28-12 lead. The Tigers began their comeback with a touchdown late in the third quarter and then scored again in the fourth quarter, but both two-point conversions failed and the Tigers still trailed by two points. On their last possession, the Tigers drove to the nine-yard line, but on the last play of the game, Groton Area tackled Braxton Albers just short of the winning touchdown. The Tigers’ offensive outburst was led by quarterback Caden Halsey, who threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more.

After facing four straight teams that made the postseason, the Tiger scheduled finally eased up the last three weeks of season and the team took advantage. The Tigers beat Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Sisseton and McLaughlin by the combined score of 166-6, while gathering confidence and gaining momentum.

When the regular season ended, the Tigers, Aberdeen Roncalli and Groton Area had identical 5-3 records. The SDHSAA tiebreaker procedure had to go to step seven to find an edge. That edge went to Roncalli at one and Groton Area at two, making the Tigers three and sending them to Groton for the postseason. FYI- after the Tigers and Aberdeen Roncalli both won first-round games, the tiebreaker procedure then made the Tigers a higher seed than the Cavaliers.

As exciting and dramatic as the first Mobridge-Pollock vs. Groton Area contest was, the second matchup came to the same kind of climactic ending. After scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Tigers fought off Groton Area time and time again until the waning last 30 seconds when Groton Area drove to the Tiger 19. On fourth down, Groton Area threw to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown, but the Tiger defense rose to the occasion and knocked the pass down to give the Tigers their first postseason win in seven years.

Statistics

In winning six games, the Tigers racked up 2,270 yards of offense during the season. They were a balanced team, running of 1,182 yards and passing for 1,088. Opponents totaled 1,995 yards, rushing for 1,429 and passing for just 566. The Tigers outscored their opponents 253-155 this season. More of that balance; they threw for 16 touchdowns and ran for 16 touchdowns. The Tigers also scored two defensive and two special teams touchdowns.

Caden Halsey completed 56 of 113 passes for 821 yards with 12 touchdowns. Cayden Eisemann was 30 for 65 for 343 yards and four touchdowns. Braden Goehring and Reese Cerney threw one pass each. Goehring threw an 18-yard completion. Cerney’s pass was incomplete.

Cerney led the receivers with 25 catches for 448 yards and six touchdowns. Braxton Albers caught 20 balls for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Zane Reinert was third on the team with 13 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. No other receiver reached double digits in catches, but Bryston Goehring had two touchdowns while catching eight passes for 84 yards. Braden Goehring caught nine balls for 67 yards, Isaac Olson two for 36 yards, Gavin Reinert two for 16 yards and Tucson Freeman one for 13 yards.

Olson led the ground attack with 114 carries for 479 yards and six touchdowns. Freeman ran for 224 yards and scored three touchdowns on 37 carries. Halsey ran for 127 yards scored three touchdowns. Gavin Reinert ran for 93 yards and scored three touchdowns. Jayce Chasing Hawk ran for 26 yards and scored one touchdown. Ball carriers who did not score were: Feyereisen, 55 yards; Reese Cerney, 36 yards; Tucker Holzer, 31 yards, Braden Goehring, eight yards, Zane Reinert seven yards, Ashton Pfitzer five yards, Bryston Goehring one yard, and Eisemann, minus four yards. The rushing numbers for Halsey and Eisemann were skewed because in high school football, quarterback sacks are counted as rushing yards.

The Tiger defense led Mobridge-Pollock to plus 15 in the turnover department. While the offense turned the ball over 13 times, including just six in the regular season, the defense took the ball back by creating 28 turnovers.

Reese Cerney led the defense with seven interceptions, including two for touchdowns, a fumble recovery, 10 tackles and a handful of passes broken up. Olson was the leading tackler with 52 tackles, including a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Kregen Norder had 39 tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and a blocked punt. Trace Cerney had 35 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt. Jimmy Richards had 33 tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. Chasing Hawk had 27 tackles and a fumble recovery. Feyereisen had 25 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Braxton Albers had 23 tackles, was second on the team with three interceptions and recovered two fumbles. Parker Mentz picked up 21 tackles and a sack. Other Tigers reaching double digits in tackles were Freeman and Bryston Goehring with 17 each, Tucker Holzer with 15 and Hudson Filler with 10.

The Tigers scored 14 points on defense with Cerney’s two interception returns for touchdowns, and Filler and Jacob Steiger combining for a safety in the Sisseton game.

There were two special teams touchdowns on the year. Cerney and Olson each returned punts to the end zone in the win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

The year’s scoring all started when Kregen Norder jumped on a Mobridge-Pollock fumble in the end zone for the team’s first touchdown of the year in the win over Redfield/Doland.

With nine touchdowns and four two-point conversions, Reese Cerney led the team in scoring with 62 points. Olson scored seven touchdowns for 42 points. Albers scored 24 points on four touchdowns. Halsey and Freeman scored 20 points each with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion apiece. Gavin Reinert scored three touchdowns for 18 points. Feyereisen scored two touchdowns and kicked five extra points for 17 points. Braden Goehring and Zane Reinert had two touchdowns and 12 points each. Norder and Braden Goehring scored six points each, Norder on his touchdown and Goehring on two two-point conversions and two extra-point kicks. Ashton Pfitzer scored two points on a two-point conversion, while Filler and Steiger picked up one point each for their shared safety.

Nine Tigers finished their high school football careers. Seniors on the team were Albers, Chasing Hawk, Feyereisen, Freeman, Mentz, Olson, Richards, Joost De Bruijn and Britten Vogel.