Tigers get contributions up and down roster in 59-52 win

The Tigers used hot shooting streaks and big shots from a variety of players to win a 59-52 game over Britton-Hecla in the season-opener at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Saturday.

“We are excited about our opening night win,” said coach Mike Busch. “We had many players give us good minutes. The big shots by a variety of kids were key to our win.”

Caden Halsey hit two three-pointers in the first quarter (and three in the first half), but the Tigers trailed 12-10 after one quarter. Braxton Albers scored eight straight points early in the second quarter to turn a 14-12 deficit into a 20-14 Tiger lead. He hit his third trey of the quarter late to give the Tigers a 28-18 lead. Reece Cerney followed with a driving basket to make the lead 12 before the Tigers settled for a 30-20 halftime lead.

Cerney kept getting to the hole early in the third quarter, scoring three straight Tiger baskets to lift the lead to 36-23. The Braves rallied to get within five before a Noah Feyereisen three and a Gavin Reinert two pushed the lead back to 10. The Tigers led by nine at 45-36 after three quarters.

Bryston Goehring hit a three to start a Tiger 7-0 run to begin the fourth quarter and push the lead to 52-36. Britton-Hecla fought to get back in the game with a 10-3 run, but a Tom Zott three-pointer kept the Braves at bay before the Tigers hit four of six free throws during the final minute.

Busch said he was pleased having so many new players and new combinations take care of business on the court.

“We played pretty good defense for most of the game,” said Busch. “They [Britton-Hecla] were athletic and strong. Our kids held their own all night.

Albers led a balanced Tiger offense with 12 points. Halsey and Cerney scored 11 points each. Albers and Halsey teamed for six of the Tigers’ nine three pointers. Halsey led the team with six rebounds. Albers and Jalen Hitland had four each.

Jory Flanery led Britton-Hecla with eight points and a game-high eight rebounds. Tayon Hawkins scored a team-high 10 points. Carter Deutsch added eight points.

Roncalli

The Tigers started out well, but fell behind and dropped a 70-43 game to Aberdeen Roncalli at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Monday.

“The kids played very well in the first half,” said Busch. “They played good team basketball, made the extra pass and hit some shots. They [Roncalli] started to play more intense, physical basketball to start the third quarter and we couldn’t match it. Things didn’t go too well after that.”

Six different Tigers hit baskets in the first quarter as the Tigers took a 16-11 lead, but the Cavaliers used a strong defensive effort to shut the scoring down. The Tigers hit just five field goals the rest of the way.

The game, however, did stay close throughout the second quarter. The Cavaliers opened the quarter on a 9-0 run to open a 23-16 lead. The Tigers rallied to get within one point at 24-23, but the Cavaliers scored the last four points of the quarter to take a 28-23 halftime lead.

The second half was a different story. The Cavaliers started the second half with three straight three-pointers, two in a row by all-stater Gus Reede, opened a 14-point lead, and the Tigers never got close enough to threaten the Cavs the rest of the way.

Reede finished with a half dozen three-pointers and game-high 28 points. Brady Morgan was the only other Aberdeen player to reach double figures. He scored 16 points. Reede and Morgan combined for 21 points in the third quarter.

Tom Zott led the Tigers with 13 points and four rebounds. He sank seven of eight shots from the charity stripe. Noah Feyereisen scored six points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Caden Halsey scored six points, Gavin Reinert five and Braxton Albers and Trace Cerney four each.

Busch pointed out that despite the lopsided loss, he had some players perform well.

“Noah Feyereisen had a great game and played with a lot of focus,” said Busch. “Tom Zott played with good energy even late in the game. Braxton Albers, despite some very good defense against him, got some things done.”

Busch said that hopefully the game was a learning lesson for the Tigers and that they will be able to carry that lesson into the upcoming games.

“All the players need to have the confidence to match the other team’s intensity and pressure,” said Busch.

Three games

The Tigers have a busy week with three games, two on the road.

The Tigers play at Timber Lake on Thursday. The Tigers and Panthers are playing for the first time since the 2009-10 season when the Tigers won an 83-33 game. Prior to that, the two teams had not played since the 1982-83 season, but they do have a long history. Mobridge and Timber Lake played their first game against each other 96 years ago. The Tigers won that first meeting 29-23 and have gone on to build a 34-10 record against the Panthers.

The Tigers host Herreid/Selby Area in the final game of the Rotary Classic on Saturday. While Mobridge, Selby and Herreid have a long basketball history, Mobridge-Pollock and Herreid/Selby Area have a very short one. The Wolverines beat the Tigers 51-37 in the Rotary Classic last year in the first meeting between the two squads.

The Tigers travel to Onida on Monday to take on Class B’s third-ranked Sully Buttes Chargers. This is the 65th meeting between the Tigers and Chargers. The Tigers are 42-22 in the all-time series, but the Chargers have won the last two, including a 58-46 win at the House on the Hill last December.

Aberdeen Roncalli (1-0) 11 28 53 70

Mobridge-Pollock (1-1) 16 23 32 43

Aberdeen Roncalli: Gus Reede 10 2-3 28, Jeme Scipio 1 1-2 3, Conner Chamberlain 1 2-2 4, Max Reede 2 0-0 5, Brady Morgan 6 2-2 16, Gray Imbery 0 2-2 2, Andrew Buechler 0 1-2 1, Lucas Goetz 2 0-2 4, Isaac VanOrman 0 3-4 3, Grand Gunderson 1 1-3 3, Totals 23 14-22 70.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 0 0-4 0, Braxton Albers 1 2-2 4, Caden Halsey 2 1-2 6, Jalen Hitland 1 0-0 2, Tom Zott 3 7-8 13, Trace Cerney 2 0-0 4, Gavin Reinert 1 2-2 5, Noah Feyereisen 1 4-7 6, Cayden Eisemann 0 1-2 1, Noah Fried 1 0-0 2, Totals 12 17-26 43.

3-point field goals: Aberdeen Roncalli 10 (G. Reede 6, Morgan 2, Goetz, M. Reede); Mobridge-Pollock 2 (Halsey, Reinert). Rebounds: Aberdeen Roncalli 21 (Goetz 4, G. Reede 3, Buechler 3); Mobridge-Pollock 20 (Feyereisen 8, R. Cerney 4, Zott 4). Assists: Mobridge-Pollock 5 (R. Cerney 3). Steals: Aberdeen Roncalli 5; Mobridge-Pollock 6 (R. Cerney 3). Fouls: Aberdeen Roncalli 22 (Chamberlain, Gunderson out); Mobridge-Pollock 16. Turnovers: Aberdeen Roncalli 12; Mobridge-Pollock 20.

Britton-Hecla (0-2) 12 20 36 52

Mobridge-Pollock (1-0) 10 30 45 59

Britton-Hecla: Stanley Haskin 1 0-0 3, Tayon Hawkins 2 6-7 10, Kyler Meyer 6 0-1 15, Carter Deutsch 3 0-0 8, Jory Flanery 3 2-2 8, Skylar MacConnell 2 2-2 6, Cole Fosness 1 0-1 2, Totals 18 10-13 52.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 5 1-2 11, Braxton Albers 4 1-4 12, Caden Halsey 3 2-2 11, Jalen Hitland 2 0-0 4, Tom Zott 3 2-2 9, Bryston Goehring 1 0-0 3, Noah Feyereisen 1 0-0 3, Gavin Reinert 2 0-1 4, Trace Cerney 1 0-0 2, Totals 22 6-11 59.

3-point field goals: Britton-Hecla 6 (Meyer 3, Deutsch 2, Hawkins); Mobridge-Pollock 9 (Albers 3, Halsey 3, Zott, Goehring, Feyereisen). Rebounds: Britton-Hecla 21 (Flanery 8); Mobridge-Pollock 24 (Hasley 6, Albers 4, Hitland 4); (Totals fouls: Britton-Hecla 14; Mobridge-Pollock 16. Turnovers: Britton-Hecla 11; Mobridge-Pollock 18.