Tigers get early look at expected dogfight in Region 3A

The Tigers found out the region is going to be a dogfight at the Pre-Region/Big Dakota Conference Meet held Monday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Parkston ran away with the team title in the pre-region with 327 and Chamberlain was solid in second at 344. Then it got incredibly tight as Mobridge-Pollock and Winner shot 377 and Redfield shot 378. Plus, Todd County was missing a couple players and will be in the mix.

The top three teams and the top 21 (approximately) players will qualify for state at the Region 3A Golf Tournament in Pierre on Monday.

“It’s going to be close,” said coach Stephen Hettick, “but we knew that all year.”

Three Tigers earned conference medals. Sean Moser shot 88 for fifth, Jack Faehnrich shot 92 for seventh and Simon Fried shot 98 for 10th. Tyler Blankartz just missed the medals, shooting 99 for 12th. Carson Quenzer rounded out the Tiger effort, shooting 108 for 19th.

In the pre-region, those same scores garnered Moser 11th, Faehnrich 15th, Fried 19th and Blankartz 21st. All four of those scores would have made the cut for state.

The Tigers tee off on Monday at Hillsview Golf Course for the Region 3A Golf Tournament.

“Everybody on the team should be within reach of making the cut,” said Hettick. “We just have to focus on our own games and play to our best ability. Everything else will take care of itself.”

The full region is Parkston, Chamberlain, Winner, Redfield, Todd County, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, St. Francis and Wagner.

Big Dakota Conference Meet

Team Scores: Chamberlain 344, Winner, 377, Mobridge-Pollock 377.

Individual Results: 1. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 80; 2. Gage Watson, Winner, 84; 3. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 86; 4. Dakota Munger, Chamberlain, 87; 5. Sean Moser, Mobridge-Pollock, 88; 6. Max Kelsey, Chamberlain, 91; 7. Jack Faehnrich, Mobridge-Pollock, 92; 8. Karson Keiser, Winner, 94; 9. Royal Wike, Todd County, 97; 10. Simon Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 98;

11. Aiden Barfuss, Winner, 98; 12. Tyler Blankartz, Mobridge-Pollock, 99; 13. Sandler Wiekamp, Chamberlain, 99; 14. Max Brozik, Winner, 101; 15. Jayd Whitley, Winner, 101; 16. Ryder Halligan, Winner, 102; 17. Eric Strande, Chamberlain; 103; 18. Landon Calhoon, Winner, 106; 19. Carson Quenzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 108; 20. Doug Yellow Boy, Todd County, 109; 21. Andre Eberhard, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 120; 22. Bryce’son Neal, Todd County, 125.

Pre-Region

Team Scores: Parkston 327, Chamberlain 344, Winner 377, Mobridge-Pollock 377, Redfield 378.

Individual Results: 1. Quinn Bormann, Parkston, 78; 2. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 80; 3. Payton Koehn, Parkston, 81; 4. Isaac Suchor, Redfield, 83; 5. Gage Watson, Winner, 84; 6. Braden Bruening, Parkston, 84; 7. Kaleb Weber, Parkston, 84; 8. Matt Ehler, Parkston, 85; 9. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 86; 10. Dakota Munger, Chamberlain, 91;

11. Sean Moser, Mobridge-Pollock, 88; 12. Tyler Wright, St. Francis, 89; 13. Jaxon Frankenstein, Redfield, 90; 14. Max Kelsey, Chamberlain, 91; 15. Jack Faehnrich, Mobridge-Pollock, 92; 16. Dylan Stephens, Redfield, 92; 17. Karson Keiser, Winner, 94; 18. Royal Wike, Todd County, 97; 19. Simon Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 98; 20. Aiden Barfuss, Winner, 98;

21. Tyler Blankartz, Mobridge-Pollock, 99; 22. Sandler Wiekamp, Chamberlain, 99; 23. Max Brozik, Winner, 101; 24. Jayd Whitley, Winner, 101; 25. Ryder Halligan, Winner, 102; 26. Eric Strande, Chamberlain, 103; 27. Cody Whipple, St. Francis, 104; 28. Daniel Witt, St. Francis, 104; 29. Landon Calhoon, Winner, 106; 30. Carson Quenzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 108;

31. Doug Yellow Boy, Todd County, 109; 32. Jaxson Campbell, Redfield, 113; 33. Mitchell Mack, Redfield, 113; 34. Andre Eberhard, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 120; 35. Bryce’son Neal, Todd County, 125.