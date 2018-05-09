Tigers/ Lady Tigers dominate truncated Rotary Relays field

With the annual Rotary Relays not as stout as they usually are due to the postponement of its originally scheduled date, the Tigers and Lady Tigers dominated both fields on Friday at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers cruised to 214 points, topping Herreid/Selby Area’s 107. The Lady Tigers scored 151 points to 87 for second-place Lemmon.

Coach Cody Stotz said that to measure where the Tigers and Lady Tigers really excelled on the day, everyone needs to look at all of the personal bests they had on the day.

No less than 50 best times, distances and heights were recorded by Mobridge-Pollock athletes on the day. The relay teams had by far their best day of the year, the Tigers ran and won four. The Lady Tigers ran and won four relays. All nine relays ran their best time of the year.

There were no PRs (personal records) set better than Landyn Henderson, who cleared 4 feet, 11 inches to win the event title and qualify for the state track meet. She is the second Tiger to qualify so far this year. Carson Keller is qualified for state in discus. Henderson’s height also ranks her tied for fifth all-time on the Lady Tiger track top 10 list. Diede Rossow holds the record having cleared 5-3 in 1987. Big sister, Lauren Henderson holds the MPHS record at 5-0, set last year and in 2016.

Henderson also won the closest race of the relays. In the 200, Henderson nipped Hayley Borah by a nose. Henderson ran 28.17 seconds to 28.29 seconds for Borah.

Borah came back with a win of her own, crossing the line at 1:03.75 to win the 400.

The Lady Tigers added seven second-place finishes, two thirds, a sixth and three sevenths.

The Tigers won 11 of the 18 events, including the five relay wins.

A pair of Tigers were double winners. Nathan Bauer won the 100 at 11.29 seconds (just off the 11.2 state qualification) and the 200 at 23.44.

Carson Keller swept the throws, winning discus in a state-qualifying 141-7 and landing the shot put at 47-4.5.

Two more wins came in field events.

Noah Feyereisen cleared 5-4 to win high jump.

Braden Goehring landed at 37-11 to win triple jump.

The Tigers scored all over the place with three second-place finishes, eight thirds, three fourths, a fifth, two sixths, three sevenths and three eighths.

Rhaecine Sam of Wakpala had two important wins on the day. Sam won the 1600 and 3200, both beating the state-qualifying standard. Sam is ranked fourth in the 1600 and sixth in the 3200 in Class B.

Dillon Reede of Lemmon swept the hurdles, winning the 110s in a state-qualifying 16.2 seconds. Kyle Hughes of Herreid/Selby Area won the 800, while Dylan Mound of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte won the 400 and Bison’s Levi Krautschun won long jump.

Lemmon made it a clean sweep of the hurdle races with Tya Peterson winning the 100s and Anan Beer winning the 300s. Lemmon was the only team outside Mobridge-Pollock winning a relay as the girls won the 4×800 and the boys won the 4×400.

Taylor Fisher of Bison won the 100, while teammate Kylie Schuchard won the 800. Madison Eisemann of Herreid/Selby Area won the 1600. Devon Archambault of McLaughlin won the 3200 and shot put. Mady Titze of Stanley County won discus, Hailee Eagleman of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte won long jump and Tiffany Meier of Zeeland won triple jump.

Mobridge Rotary Relays

Boys Division

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 214, Herreid/Selby Area 107, Lemmon 78, Bison 73, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 29, Dupree 26, Crow Creek 23, Stanley County 22, Wakpala 20, McIntosh 16, Zeeland, N.D., 11, McLaughlin 6.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Nathan Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 11.29; 2. Jace Prelle, Bison, 11.42; 3. Dylan Mound, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 11.48; 4. Dillon Reede, Lemmon, 11.77; 5. Clayton Randall II, Herreid/Selby Area, 11.83; 6. Vitor Da Silvaso, Bison, 11.99; 7. Caden Halsey, Mobridge-Pollock, 12.1; 8. Emery McGhee, Crow Creek, 12.16.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Nathan Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 23.44; 2. Clayton Randall II, Herreid/Selby Area, 23.78; 3. Jake Kahler, Bison, 2.402; 4. Dylan Mound, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 24.31; 5. Peyton Anderson, Lemmon, 24.46; 6. Jace Prelle, Bison, 24.66; 7. Thomas Dryer, Herreid/Selby Area, 24.9; 8. Caden Halsey, Mobridge-Pollock, 25.08.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Dylan Mound, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 55.65; 2. Clayton Randall II, Herreid/Selby Area, 55.66; 3. Gavin Reinert, Mobridge-Pollock, 56.16; 4. Bryston Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 57.47; 5. Khalen Martin, Dupree, 58.46; 6. Levi Krautschun, Bison, 58.53; 7. Kole Reede, Lemmon, 59.16; 8. Keene Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:00.03.

800-Meter Run: 1. Kyle Hughes, Herreid/Selby Area, 2:13.48; 2. Devon Ratliff, Crow Creek, 2:19.02; 3. Gabe Jerome, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:22.04; 4. Kobe Waisanen, Herreid/Selby Area, 2:24.64; 5. Keene Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:25.98; 6. Kole Reede, Lemmon, 2:28.58; 7. Wade Begeman, Herreid/Selby Area, 2:29.06; 8. Gavin Reinert, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:30.97.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Rhaecine Sam, Wakpala, 4:45.77 (sq); 2. Dylan Mollman, McIntosh, 5:15.96; 3. Alex One Horn, McLaughlin, 5:27.13; 4. Colton Schumacher, Herreid/Selby Area, 5:27.6; 5. Clifton Birkeland, Dupree, 5:30.71; 6. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:32.55; 7. Jacob Steiger, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:32.8; 8. Kade VanDusseldorp, Stanley County, 5:37.18.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Rhaecine Sam, Wakpala, 10:26.88 (sq); 2. Dylan Mollman, McIntosh, 10:39.71; 3. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 11:42.9; 4. Kenneth Keller, Zeeland, 13:36.67.

110-Meter Hurdles: 1. Dillon Reede, Lemmon, 16.21 (sq); 2. Dakota Weleba, Mobridge-Pollock, 17.05; 3. Jacob Hetzel, Lemmon, 19.44; 4. Richard Seibel, Herreid/Selby Area, 21.02; 5. Hunter Stambach, Dupree, 22.36; 6. Sam McNeil, Herreid/Selby Area, 22.63; 7. Clifton Birkeland, Dupree, 32.21.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Dillon Reede, Lemmon, 43.26; 2. Tyrese Red Bear, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 47.54; 3. Richard Seibel, Herreid/Selby Area, 52.75; 4. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 53.03; 5. Dakota Stevens, Stanley County, 55.41; 6. Trey Frost, Stanley County, 56.11; 7. Sam McNeil, Herreid/Selby Area, 59.36.

4×100-Meter Relay: Mobridge-Pollock, 46.11; 2. Bison, 48.84; 3. Crow Creek, 52.41; 4. Stanley County, 59.36.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock 1:35.85; 2. Bison, 1:38.8; 3. Lemmon, 1:42.75.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Lemmon, 3:48.62; 2. Mobridge-Pollock, 3:54.82; 3. Herreid/Selby Area, 4:10.21; 4. Bison, 4:22.81; 5. Herreid/Selby Area B, 4:32.6.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock, 8:57.06; 2. Herreid/Selby Area, 8:57.82; 3. Lemmon, 9:41.61.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock, 4:03.13; 2. Lemmon, 4:04.18; 3. Dupree, 4:18.24; 4. Bison, 4:24.24.

Shot Put: 1. Carson Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 47-4.5; 2. T.J. Obele, Herreid/Selby Area, 41-5; 3. Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 39-5.5; 4. Tracy Nielson, Stanley County, 39-3.5; 5. Arthur Harrison, Lemmon, 37.3.5; 6. Lonnie Pickner, Crow Creek, 37-1.5; 7. Nick Wolf, Zeeland, 36-9; 8. Max Peacock, Dupree, 36-6.5.

Discus: 1. Carson Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 141-7 (sq); 2. T.J. Obele, Herreid/Selby Area, 140-2 (sq); 3. Garrett Honeycutt, Mobridge-Pollock, 128-6; 4. Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 124-8; 5. Tracy Nielson, Stanley County, 121-3; 6. Nick Wolf, Zeeland, 120-5.5; 7. Jon Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 109-1.5; 8. Max Peacock, Dupree, 107-1.

High Jump: 1. Noah Feyereisen, Mobridge-Pollock, 5-4; 2. Carter Tisdall, Herreid/Selby Area, 5-2.25; 3. Kregen Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 5-2; 4. Emery McGhee, Crow Creek, 5-0; 5. Isaac Brown, Dupree, 4-10.25; 6. Jordan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 4-6.

Long Jump: 1. Levi Krautschun, Bison, 17-2.5; 2. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 17-2; 3. Braden Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 17-0; 4. Carter Tisdall, Herreid/Selby Area, 16-8.5; 5. Cody Thompson, Lemmon, 16-1; 6. Jerry Chen, Bison, 15-6; 7. Sabe Yalowizer, Bison, 15-5; 8. Nick Wolf, Zeeland, 15-3.

Triple Jump: 1. Braden Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 37-11; 2. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 35-5; 3. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 35-4; 4. Sabe Yalowizer, Bison, 33-5; 5. Jerry Chen, Bison, 31-8.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 151, Lemmon 87, Herreid/Selby Area 67.5, Dupree 41, Stanley County 40, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, McLaughlin 30, Zeeland, N.D., 29, Bison 23.5, McIntosh 7, Crow Creek 4.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Taylor Fisher, Bison, 13.46; 2. Emily Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 13.51; 3. Annaliese Goehring, Herreid/Selby Area, 13.54; 4. Hailee Eagleman, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 13.58; 5. Brenna Helm, Herreid/Selby Area, 14.03; 6. Sierra Schott, McIntosh, 14.16; 7. Kennedy Sommers, Stanley County, 14.2; 8. Raelynn Vines, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 15.1.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 28.17; 2. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 28.29; 3. Annaliese Goehring, Herreid/Selby Area, 28.76; 4. Emily Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 29.16; 5. Brenna Helm, Herreid/Selby Area, 29.77; 6. (tie) Latisha Mousseau, Mobridge-Pollock, 29.84, Taylor Fisher, Bison, 29.84; 8. Jennifer Sweetman, Stanley County, 30.04.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:03.75; 2. Abby Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:08.09; 3. Annaliese Goehring, Herreid/Selby Area, 1:08.36; 4. Alexis Loepz, Lemmon, 1:09.12; 5. Brenna Helm, Herreid/Selby Area, 1:10.08; 6. Macy Schiley, Lemmon, 1:01.72; 7. Chloe Trogstad, Lemmon, 1:11.46; 8. Taylor Fisher, Bison, 1:11.55.

800-Meter Run: 1. Kylie Schuchard, Bison, 2:40.88; 2. Madison Eisemann, Herreid/Selby Area, 2:44.59; 3. Alexis Lopez, Lemmon, 2:46.07; 4. Shantey Waldron, Stanley County, 2:49.13; 5. Traelene Fallis, Crow Creek, 3:00.24; 6. Alana LeBeau, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 3:07.52; 7. Wakinyan Afraid of Hawk, Dupree, 3:11.37; 8. Carolyn Red Bird, McLaughlin, 3:13.99.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Madison Eisemann, Herreid/Selby Area, 5:57.86; 2. Daci Lends His Horse, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 6:01.36; 3. Tayte Kohn, Lemmon, 6:12.29; 4. Raelyn Vines, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 6:32.44; 5. Macy Martin, Dupree, 6:35.46; 6. Tiana Iron Hawk, Dupree, 6:53.9; 7. Alex Steiger, Mobridge-Pollock, 7:50.1.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 11:42.9; 2. Macy Martin, Dupree, 14:29.24; 3. Tiana Iron Hawk, Dupree, 14:30.15.

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Tya Peterson, Lemmon, 20.9; 2. Channing Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 24.47.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Anna Beer, Lemmon, 57.24; 2. Madison Eisemann, Herreid/Selby Area, 57.36; 3. Channing Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:00.29.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock, 55.26; 2. Lemmon, 56.97; 3. Stanley County, 58.59.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock, 1:56.54; 2. Lemmon, 1:58.47.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock, 4:37.65.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Lemmon, 13:21.79.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock, 4:52.82; 2. Lemmon, 4:58.4; 3. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 5:03.4; 4. Dupree, 5:41.43.

Shot Put: 1. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 32-2.5; 2. Mady Titze, Stanley County, 32-1.5; 3. (tie) Emily Killsback, Mobridge-Pollock, 27-8.5, Madison Evje, Herreid/Selby Area, 27-8.5; 5. Chessa McDaniel, Dupree, 26-9; 6. Sahmiah Archambault, McLaughlin, 26-3.5; 7. Brookelynn Vogel, Mobridge-Pollock, 25-11; 8. Tiffany Meier, Zeeland, 25-9.

Discus: 1. Mady Titze, Stanley County, 105-9; 2. Emily Killsback, Mobridge-Pollock, 94-9.5; 3. Sahmiah Archambault, McLaughlin, 76-10.5; 4. Chessa McDaniel, Dupree, 76-7; 5. Paige Clark, McIntosh, 72-11.5; 6. Tiffany Meier, Zeeland, 71-2.5; 7. Liberty Schaefbauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 63-3.5; 8. Julia Hesselberg, Herreid/Selby Area, 63-3.

High Jump: 1. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 4-11 (sq); 2. Jennifer Sweetman, Stanley County, 4-6; 3. Kaitlyn McCartney, Lemmon, 3-10.

Long Jump: 1. Hailee Eagleman, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 14-7; 2. Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 14-2; 3. Tiffany Meier, Zeeland, 13-2; 4. Annaliese Goehring, 12-10; 5. Chessa McDaniel, Dupree, 12-3.5; 6. Karissa Rossow, Zeeland, 10-11.

Triple Jump: 1. Tiffany Meier, Zeeland, 28-1; 2. Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 27-10; 3. Karissa Rossow, Zeeland, 21-4; 4. Kaitlyn McCartney, Lemmon, 20-11.