Tigers named All-NEC

The Tigers celebrated their first season in a conference in nearly a decade by placing five players on the first team of the All-Northeast Conference Football Team.

Earning the All-NEC honor are seniors Reese Cerney, Caden Halsey and Kregen Norder and juniors Trace Cerney and Braden Goehring. Two more juniors, Hudson Filler and Bryston Goehring, were named honorable mention.

Joining the Tigers on the All-NEC team are: seniors Carter Fawcett, Austin Moen, Sterling Rausch and Coby Reetz and junior Colby Torrence of Webster Area; senior Mathew Moen and juniors Elijah Kowalzek and Carter Schaunaman of Sisseton; senior Jonathan Doeden, junior Alex Morris and sophomore Kaden Kurtz of Groton Area; seniors Max Baloun and Gannon Pudwill of Redfield; and senior Jared Pearson of Aberdeen Roncalli.

Also earning honorable mention are: seniors Kaden Lesnar and Jared Schlotte of Webster Area; seniors Ty Peterson and Dustin Neilan of Sisseton; seniors Brody DeHoet and Thomas Cranford of Groton Area; juniors Dylan Whitley and Bradyn Robbins of Redfield; and seniors Jacob O’Keefe and Antony Martinez of Aberdeen Roncalli.

Webster Area won the NEC title with a 5-0 record. The Tigers were second at 4-1, followed by Sisseton at 3-2, Groton Area at 2-3, Redfield at 1-4 and Aberdeen Roncalli at 0-5.

This was the Tigers’ first season in the Northeast Conference since 2004 and first season in any conference since the dissolution of the Big Dakota football conference after the 2010 season.