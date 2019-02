The Tigers outscored Crow Creek 4-2 in overtime to earn a 55-53 win in the Region 6A quarterfinals at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Crow Creek led 53-52 in the extra session when a driving Braxton Albers spotted Caden Halsey open in the lane. Halsey scored the go-ahead basket with 1:27 on the clock. After one possession for each team, Crow Creek was looking for the game-winner when Noah Feyereisen picked off an intended pass with four seconds left to secure the win. The Chieftains fouled Feyereisen with .9 seconds left. He made one of two free throws for the final tally.

After the Tigers led the entire game, Crow Creek took a 48-45 lead with 4:19 to play on a basket and free throw by Rylee Miller. Feyereisen hit two free throws with 3:50 left to make it 48-47. With just more than two minutes left, Albers scored to tie the game at 49-49, but Crow Creek’s Trevin McBride gave the visitors a 51-49 lead with a driving basket at the 1:31 mark.

The Tigers missed on their next possession. The defense did its part to keep the dream alive by forcing Crow Creek to turn the ball over on a clock violation with 32.2 seconds left. With seven seconds left in regulation, Albers drove the lane and scored the game-tying basket.

Coach TJ Knudson was quick to give his seniors credit for their play down the stretch.

“They (Albers and Feyereisen) made big plays,” said Knudson. “They took it into their hands to not lose this game.”

In a game where the Tigers were without the Cerney brothers for most of the game (and all of the fourth quarter and overtime) because they were suffering from the flu, Knudson was also quick to note the win took contributions from everyone on the court.

“Ya, other guys contributed,” said Knudson. “We had hustle plays by Halsey. He’s a gamer. Bryston’s defense on 20 (Jayden McBride) down the stretch was huge.”

Feyereisen and Albers led the Tigers with 15 points each. Feyereisen added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Albers followed with six boards. Bryston Goehring hit for seven points.

Trevin McBride led the Chieftains with a game-high 23 points. Miller had an 11-point, 10-rebound, double-double.

Chamberlain

The three seed Tigers advance to play the two seed Chamberlain Cubs in the Region 6A semifinals in Chamberlain on Friday at 7 p.m.

While the Tigers beat the Cubs in a 62-45 run-away in Mobridge on Jan. 25, Knudson and the Tigers know that outcome has nothing to do with Friday’s game.

“We’re on the bus this time,” said Knudson.

The Cubs raised their record to 10-10 with a 69-57 win over McLaughlin on Tuesday. In the other quarterfinal game, Stanley County beat Miller 67-58. Stanley County plays at one seed Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Friday.

The Tigers and Cubs are playing postseason basketball for the fourth time. The Cubs have won all three, beating the Tigers in the 2006, 2007 and 2017 regionals. Overall the Tigers and Cubs are playing for the 46th time. The Tigers broke a six-game losing streak against the Cubs in January, but Chamberlain leads the all-time series 24-22.

Braves

Just when the Tigers thought they had the Braves, Rance Harrison hit a 22-foot jumper as time expired to lift Cheyenne-Eagle Butte to a 47-45 win over the Tigers in Eagle Butte on Thursday.

“You never know,” said Knudson, adding that the coaches and players were happy with everything up until the final outcome.

“We held down their transition game, we made them shoot over us and we held them to their lowest point total all year,” said Knudson.

The game was a classic in the rivalry not just in the end, but for 31 minutes and 59 seconds before the game-winner, too.

The Braves took a 15-11 lead in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened the second quarter with a 12-3 run to take a 23-18, but the Braves scored the last three points of the half to close to within 23-21 at the intermission.

The Tigers led by six midway through the third quarter only to have the Braves go on an 11-2 run to take a 37-34 lead before Caden Halsey tied the game at 37-37 at the end of the quarter.

The Braves took a 41-37 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers chipped away with Braxton Albers and Bryston Goehring each hitting one free throw before Reese Cerney drove to the basket, scored, drew a foul and hit the ensuing free throw to give the Tigers a 42-41 lead with five minutes to play. The Braves took the lead back at 44-42 on a conventional three-point play by Nevyn Mendoza at the four-minute mark. Goehring scored on the Tigers’ next possession to tie the game, followed by Kregen Norder hitting one of two free throws with 3:16 on the clock to give the Tigers a 45-44 lead.

The two defenses took over, thwarting the opposing offenses until the Braves got one last crack at it and Harrison hit his game-winner.

The Tigers used balanced scoring in the game. Albers led with a team-high 11 points. Norder scored nine, while Reese Cerney and Bryston Goehring scored seven points each. Reese and Trace Cerney tied for game honors on the boards with seven rebound each.

“The kids played hard,” said Knudson. “They were focused. It showed on video.”

Leon Brown Otter led the Braves with 11 points and six rebounds. Cecelio Montgomery scored a game-high 14 points, but the Tigers held the Braves’ leading scorer to just a three-pointer in the third quarter and zero points in the fourth quarter. Harrison finished with 10 points.

Crow Creek (5-14) 14 24 38 51 53

Mobridge-Pollock (11-10) 16 27 40 51 55

Crow Creek: Trevin McBride 10 1-1 23, Taiten Medicine Crow 1 1-2 4, Jayden McBride 1 0-0 5, Wesley Thompson Jr. 1 0-0 3, Rylee Miller 4 3-5 11, Tredgan Mestes 3 0-0 7, Totals 21 5-8 53.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 1 1-1 3, Noah Feyereisen 5 4-6 15, Braxton Albers 6 2-3 15, Trace Cerney 1 4-4 6, Bryston Goehring 3 1-2 7, Braden Goehring 2 0-0 4, Caden Halsey 2 0-1 4, Kregen Norder 0 1-2 1, Totals 20 13-19 55.

3-point field goals: Crow Creek 6(T. McBride 2, Medicine Crow, J. McBride, Thompson, Mestes); Mobridge-Pollock 2 (Feyereisen, Albers). Rebounds: Crow Creek 24 (Miller 10); Mobridge-Pollock 28 (Feyereisen 10, Albers 6). Steals: Crow Creek 10 (J. McBride 3, Mestes 3); Mobridge-Pollock 6 (Feyereisen 2, Bryston Goehring 2). Fouls: Crow Creek 15 (Mestes out); Mobridge-Pollock 11. Turnovers: Crow Creek 12; Mobridge-Pollock 12.

Mobridge-Pollock (10-10) 11 23 37 45

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (15-3) 15 21 37 47

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 3 1-3 7, Noah Feyereisen 0 0-0 0, Braxton Albers 3 3-4 11, Trace Cerney 2 0-0 4, Bryton Goehring 3 1-1 7, Braden Goehring 0 4-4 4, Caden Halsey 1 0-0 3, Kregen Norder 4 1-2 9, Totals 16 10-14 45.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: Rance Harrison 4 1-2 10, Leon Brown Otter 5 1-2 11, Shawn Moran 0 1-3 1, Cecelio Montgomery 4 4-4 14, Naden Saucedo 1 0-0 3, Bradley Iron Hawk 2 1-3 5, Nevyn Mendoza 1 1-1 3, Totals 17 9-15 47.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 3 (Albers 2, Halsey); Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 4 (Montgomery 2, Harrison, Saucedo). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 28 (R. Cerney 7, T. Cerney 7); Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 21 (Brown Otter 6). Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 11 (R. Cerney 4, Bryston Goehring 3); Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 10 (Montgomery 4, Harrison 3). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 15; Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 13. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 21; Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 16.