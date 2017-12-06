Tigers open season with a bang at Stanley County

The Mobridge-Pollock Tiger wrestling team opened the season with a bang, winning five titles, 16 medals and taking second place at the Stanley County Invitational in Ft. Pierre on Saturday.

“I don’t think I could have asked for anything more,” said coach Nathan Ford. “Sure, we lost a couple of matches we could have won, but we also had some guys who wrestled above where they should have been.”

Winning titles were Jacob Steiger, Kamron Pearman, Isaac Olson, Nathan Bauer and Jason Gerry.

Steiger took first at 113 pounds. He only needed two matches to dispose of Josh Jimenez of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree with a pin and Tristen Fierbach of Spearfish with a 12-2 major decision. Steiger is ranked fifth in the initial Class B wrestling rankings.

Pearman won at 120 pounds, and like Steiger, needed just two wins. He eked out a 9-8 win over CL Pederson of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree before beating Koltyn Forbes of Potter County 6-2. Pearman is ranked eighth at 120.

Olson won four straight matches to capture the 160-pound title. He dominated the class with four pins, putting Greg George of Spearfish to the mat 2:26 in the championship match. Olson is ranked fifth in Class B.

Bauer won the 170-pound title, where he won three straight pins before fighting off Kaleb Bucks of Lemmon/McIntosh for a 9-6 win in the title tilt. Bauer is ranked second at 170.

Gerry went 2-0 to win the 195-pound title. After a 16-second win in the semis, Gerry out-dueled Evan Hehr of Spearfish 2-0 in the championship. Gerry opens the season ranked second in state.

Coming in second were Isaac Aman and Stone Jensen.

Aman went 2-1 to take second at 106 pounds. He won two straight pins before falling to Chase VanDerBoom of Newell in the championship match. Aman made the rankings at 12th.

Jensen took second at 182 pounds. He earned two pins and then beat Reese Hansen of Spearfish 7-3 in the semis before dropping a 7-1 match to Jeremiah Beck of Burke/Gregory for the title. Beck is ranked first in Class B and Jensen is ranked second. Beck is ranked first in state and Jensen is ranked second.

Jaden Shepherd, Kegan Pearman and Tucson Freeman had third-place finishes.

Shepherd took third at 132 pounds with a 3-1 record. He was beaten 5-1 by Luke Heninger of Stanley County before coming back with a pin and a hard-fought 8-6 win over Derick Dower of Spearfish in the third-place match. Heninger is ranked second and Shephard fourth at 132.

Pearman went 3-1 for third at 138 pounds. After losing to eventual champion Frank Even of Burke/Gregory, Pearman rallied with for wins, pinning Marvin King of Newell for third place.

Freeman took third at 145 pounds, going 3-1. He lost a 7-6 match to Shawn Marrs of Bennett County, before bouncing back with two wins and pinning Ried Wieczorek of Stanley County in the third-place match. Freeman is ranked ninth at 145. Marrs is ranked eighth.

Ayden Stickney took fourth at 126. A pin over Sully Paxton of Sully Buttes gave Stickney a shot at third, but he was pinned by Jordan Vosika of Burke/Gregory.

Jon Keller nabbed fourth at 220. His win was a pin over Trevor Hayes of Stanley County.

Kody Weleba took seventh at 152 pounds. After going 2-2, Weleba took seventh with a 36-second pin over Taron Serr of Burke/Gregory.

Three more Tigers placed as unattached wrestlers, meaning their totals did not add to the Mobridge-Pollock points. Dakota Nickels took fourth at 160 with four wins and two losses. Zach Faehnrich took sixth at 170 with a 2-3 record. Eli Bohlander took sixth at 120, but went 0-3 on the afternoon. One more Tiger competed unattached, Jacob Cadotte went 0-2 at 152 pounds.

“The first tourney usually lets us know what we need to work on,” said Ford. He added there is a list of things, but, “we’re ahead of that game plan.”

The Tigers finished the tourney with 258 points, second to Spearfish with 259. The Tigers led heading into the finals where both teams had seven wrestlers left. The tournament was not decided until the Spearfish heavyweight pinned his unattached teammate in the final match of the day.

“I don’t have a problem taking second to Spearfish,” said Ford. “They took 15th at state after taking fourth in the toughest region in state last year. They are a quality Class A team.”

The Tigers have been going to the Stanley County Invitational since 1989. That year the team crowned three champs and won 11 medals, while scoring a first-place 237 points.

The Tigers, while finishing second on Saturday, blew past all three numbers. The five champions, 16 medals and 258 points represent the highest totals the Tigers have ever amassed in Ft. Pierre. The 2008-09 team brought home 15 medals, but crowned just one champion.

Redfield Dual

The Tigers will wrestle a dual against Redfield Area on Thursday with JV matches starting at 6 p.m.

The Tigers are ranked third and the Pheasants sixth in the first Class B wrestling rankings.

“It should be fun,” said Ford. “There aren’t many duals in Class B wrestling anymore.”

The Tigers, in fact, have not wrestled a true dual in more than two decades. The last Tiger dual was against Redfield during the 1995-96 season.

On Saturday, the Tigers are competing in the Howard H-Club Wrestling Tournament. The Tigers will compete against host Howard, Deuel, Flandreau, Kingsbury County, McCook Central/Montrose, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney, Parker, Parkston, Redfield/Doland, Tri-Valley, Wagner and Webster Area.

Ford said the Howard tourney is a great chance for the wrestlers to see competition they wouldn’t otherwise see until the state tournament.

“It’s great to get head-to-head matches for state tournament seeding,” said Ford. “By adding this tourney, there will only be a few teams in state we don’t see this season.”

Stanley County Invitational

Team Points: Spearfish 259, Mobridge-Pollock 258, Burke/Gregory 189.5, Potter County 115, Stanley County 93.5, Bennett County 89, Newell 82, Lemmon/McIntosh 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 40, Lyman 34, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 12, Sully Buttes 9, Lower Brule 1.

106: Isaac Aman (2-1) second place: pinned Cole Hansen, Spearfish, 3:45; pinned Owen Hansen, Burke/Gregory, 4:44; was pinned by Chase VanDerBoom, Newell, 1:29.

113: Jacob Steiger (2-0) first place: pinned Josh Jimenez, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 4:21; defeated Tristen Fierbach, Spearfish, 12-2 major decision.

120: Kamron Pearman (2-0) first place: defeated CL Pederson, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 9-8; defeated Koltyn Forbes, Potter County, 6-2.

120 unattached: Eli Bohlander (0-3) sixth place: was pinned by Koltyn Forbes, Potter County, 1:41; was pinned by CL Pederson, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, :44; was pinned by Mason Hood, Burke/Gregory, 2:01.

126: Ayden Stickney (1-2) fourth place: was defeated by Max Sailor, Spearfish, 14-4 major decision; pinned Sully Paxton, Sully Buttes, 1:59; was pinned by Jordan Vosika, Burke/Gregory, 2:57.

132: Jaden Shepherd (3-1) third place: pinned Blaine Hill, Sully Buttes, 1:45; was defeated by Luke Heninger, Stanley County, 5-1; pinned Garrett Winkler, Newell, :49; defeated Derick Dower, Spearfish, 8-6.

138: Kegan Pearman (3-1) third place: pinned Matthew Mollman, Lemmon/McIntosh, 3:08; was pinned by Frank Even, Burke/Gregory, 5:01; pinned Cael Citrowske, Spearfish, 2:03; pinned Marvin King, Newell, 1:45.

145: Tucson Freeman (3-1) third place: pinned Alfonso Gutierrez, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 1:34; was defeated by Shawn Marrs, Bennett County, 7-6; defeated Tucker Even, Burke/Gregory, 10-1 major decision; pinned Reid Wieczorek, Stanley County, 4:06.

152: Dakota Weleba (3-2) seventh place: pinned Zach Geditz, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 3:50; was pinned by Weston Ireland, Bennett County, :35; defeated Zach Thoresen, Spearfish, 12-7; was pinned by Caleb McGregor, Newell, 4:27; pinned Taron Serr, Burke/Gregory, :36.

152 unattached: Jacob Cadotte (0-2): was pinned by Chayce Rausch, Potter County, :40; was pinned by Taron Serr, Burke/Gregory, :54.

160: Isaac Olson (4-0) first place: pinned John Trimble, Spearfish, 1:58; pinned Stacey Red Horse, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 1:20; pinned Tyler Murray, Burke/Gregory, 3:16; pinned Greg George, Spearfish, 2:26.

160 unattached: Dakota Nickels (4-2) fourth place: was defeated by Dean Laverack, Bennett County, 13-1 major decision; pinned Hunter Stambach, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 2:56; pinned Dylan Witt, Lemmon/McIntosh, 4:16; pinned Jack Miller, Lyman, 4:49; won by injury default over Laverack; was defeated by Tyler Murray, Burke/Gregory, 10-4.

170: Nathan Bauer (4-0) first place: defeated Elijah Zuniga, Spearfish, 11-3; pinned Todd Morrison, Bennett County, :31; pinned Duane Marshall, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 3:28; defeated Kaleb Bucks, Lemmon/McIntosh, 9-6.

170 unattached: Zach Faehnrich (2-3) sixth place: was pinned by Tyus Norris, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 5:31; defeated Todd Morrison, Bennett County, 5-3; pinned Keegan Brunssen, Spearfish, 4:37; was pinned by Johnathan Wheeler, Potter County, :51; was pinned by Duane Marshall, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 1:53.

182: Stone Jensen (3-1) second place: pinned Carter Heinz, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 2:15; pinned Jeshua Estes, Lower Brule, 1:44; defeated Reese Hansen, Spearfish, 7-3; was defeated by Jeremiah Beck, Burke/Gregory, 7-1.

195: Jason Gerry (2-0) first place: pinned Dominic Hanson, Burke/Gregory, :16; defeated Evan Hehr, Spearfish, 2-0.

220: Jon Keller (1-2) fourth place: was pinned by Marc Williams, Spearfish, 1:15; pinned Trevor Hayes, Stanley County, 2:32; was pinned by Tavin Pharris, Newell, 1:46.