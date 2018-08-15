Tigers open season with new coach, new starters

When the Tigers open the football season on Friday, they will kick off with a new coach and new starters all over the field.

But who those starters are, first-year head coach Paul Goehring is not ready to reveal.

“There are still battles going on,” said Goehring. Plus, “someone could sprain an ankle at practice today and things could change. We do have a good idea of who will start where.”

Despite the loss of 11 seniors from last year’s squad, this team does have a number of players who were a big part of the team last year.

Junior quarterback Caden Halsey threw for 1,302 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. Senior running back Isaac Olson ran for 41 yards and caught passes for 44 yards. Fellow senior Noah Feyereisen ran for 93 yards and caught passes for 104 yards. Junior Reese Cerney caught 21 passes for 513 yards and nine touchdowns.

Joining Olson and Feyereisen are seniors Braxton Albers, Jimmy Richards and Parker Mentz, who were big parts of last year’s team, and Tucson Freeman and Jayce Chasing Hawk, who played for McLaughlin last year. Senior Joost DeBruijn will join the squad when classes start next week.

Halsey and Cerney are flanked by fellow juniors Tyler Blankartz, Jacob Steiger, Keene Schlomer, Tucker Holzer, Joshua Norder, Kregen Norder, Kyler Pearman, Jon Keller and Ethan Black Fox.

The sophomore class includes Zane Reinert, Braden Goehring, Cayden Eisemann, Gavin Reinert, Uriah Sitting Dog, Gabe Jerome, Trace Cerney, Michael Borah, Hudson Filler, Chaseten Myers, Bryston Goehring and Devin Black Fox.

Freshman joining the team are Ashton Pfitzer, Andrew Silbernagel, Kalvin Netterville, Conner Wipf, T.Q. Riley and Brady Bauer.

The preseason has gone well as the team adapts to the new head coach and prepares for the upcoming season.

“I’m real happy,” said Goehring. “The kids are smart. The team is a little smaller, but real fast and I’ll take speed over size on our side. We’re inexperienced, but learning fast.”

Goehring, who takes the helm at head coach after 11 years as an assistant has a staff of assistant coaches in Troy Stenberg (Tiger head coach from 1991 to 2003), T.J. Knudson and Jason Bauer.

The Tigers open the season this Friday against the Redfield/Doland Pheasants. After that the Tigers head to Sioux Falls to take on the defending 11B champion Sioux Falls Christian Crusaders.

“I’m glad we open at home,” said Goehring.