Tigers open season with two straight road losses

The road was not kind to the beginning of the basketball season as the Tigers fell 53-35 to Aberdeen Roncalli on Monday after dropping a 64-52 game at Britton-Hecla on Saturday.

“We found out we’re not going to score enough points using just the motion offense,” said coach TJ Knudson. “That’s my fault. We’re working on some different things on offense and hopefully that will diminish some of the mistakes we’re making right now.”

Knudson said as long as the kids are working hard and staying committed, good things are coming.

Roncalli

The offense never got going in the 18-point loss to Aberdeen Roncalli on Monday.

Roncalli used an eight-point run in the first quarter to take the early lead and led 12-6 at the half. The teams went back and forth until late in the second quarter when the Cavaliers ended the half with another 8-0 run to take a 28-15 halftime lead.

The Roncalli lead grew to as much as 21 points in the third quarter before the Tigers scored the last five points, but the Tiger deficit was still big at 39-23.

The Tigers kept momentum early in the fourth quarter and cut the lead down to 14 before Roncalli righted the ship and held the Tigers at bay for the 18-point win.

“Our defense was pretty good,” said Knudson. “They [Roncalli] were pretty frustrated, too.”

He added that the Tigers never quit despite finding themselves in a big hole in the second half.

“I’m proud of a couple of our second half runs,” said Knudson.

No one reached double figures for the Tigers. Braxton Albers led the team with nine points and seven rebounds. Cayden Eisemann and Bryston Goehring came off the bench to combine for 14 points, scoring eight and six points, respectively.

Brady Morgan led the Cavaliers with a game-high 17 points. Salesi Mounga followed with 14 points and Gray Imbery scored 12.

The Tiger defense held Roncalli starters Isaac Van Orman and Max Reede without any points.

Britton-Hecla

A run of turnovers and a hotter-than-hot shooter led to the Tigers falling 64-52 in Britton on Saturday.

After playing the Braves to a near standstill in the first half (Britton led 29-27), the Tigers had some misadventures at the start of the third quarter. Mobridge-Pollock turned the ball over on each of its first four possessions, allowing Britton-Hecla to start the half with a 10-3 run. The Tigers clawed their way back to three points at 39-36 late in the third quarter only to have the Braves score six straight to push the lead back to nine by the end of the quarter.

The Tigers cut the lead to five twice in the fourth quarter, but never got closer and Britton-Hecla pulled away for the 12-point win.

“We got playing too fast early in the second half,” said Knudson. “We got caught up in it.”

The other part of the equation was Britton-Hecla’s Kyler Meyer who lit the nets for 34 points. Meyer scored 11 points in the first quarter to get the Braves going and then dropped 12 on the Tigers in the third quarter when the Braves established their lead. Meyer hit 12 field goals, including six three-pointers, many of which were highly contested shots by the Tiger defense.

“He just made everything,” said Knudson.

Following Meyer’s lead, Cole Fosness scored 20 points, including hitting seven of nine free throws. No other Brave scored more than five points.

Caden Halsey hit three three-pointers and led the Tigers with 13 points. Trace Cerney scored 10, while Albers and Goehring scored eight points each.

Mobridge-Pollock (0-2) 6 15 23 35

Aberdeen Roncalli (1-0) 12 28 39 53

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 1 0-2 3, Noah Feyereisen 1 0-0 2, Braxton Albers 3 2-2 9, Caden Halsey 2 0-2 4, Trace Cerney 1 1-4 3, Bryston Goehring 2 2-2 6, Cayden Eisemann 2 2-2 8 Totals 12 7-14 35.

Aberdeen Roncalli: Salesi Mounga 4 6-8 14, Isaac Van Orman 0 0-0 0, Brandon Fauth 3 0-0 8, Brady Morgan 6 4-5 17, Max Reede 0 0-0 0, Gray Imbery 6 0-0 12, Sam Sather 1 0-0 2, Totals 20 10-14 53.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 4 (Eisemann 2, R. Cerney, Albers); Aberdeen Roncalli 3 (Fauth 2, Morgan). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 28 (Albers 7); Aberdeen Roncalli 31 (Fauth 10). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 16; Aberdeen Roncalli 18. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 16; Aberdeen Roncalli 12.

Mobridge-Pollock (0-1) 18 27 36 52

Britton-Hecla (1-0) 14 29 45 64

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 1 1-2 3, Noah Feyereisen 1 0-0 2, Braxton Albers 3 0-1 8, Caden Halsey 5 0-0 13, Trace Cerney 4 2-2 10, Bryston Goehring 1 6-6 8, Kregen Norder 4 0-1 8, Totals 19 9-12 52.

Britton-Hecla: Stanley Haskins 1 2-5 4, Trevor Zuehlke 0 0-0 0, Cole Fosness 5 7-9 20, Kyler Meyer 12 4-5 34, Andrew James 0 0-1 0, Nick Nelson 2 1-3 5, Joel James 0 1-2 1, Totals 20 15-25 64.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 5 (Halsey 3, Albers 2); Britton-Hecla 9 (Meyer 6, Fosness 3). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 37 (R. Cerney 10, T. Cerney 8); Britton-Hecla 34 (Haskins 7, Meyer 7). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 23 (Albers, Feyereisen, Goehring out); Britton-Hecla 14. Assists: Mobridge-Pollock 7; Britton-Hecla 9. Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 6; Britton-Hecla 7. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 14; Britton-Hecla 11.