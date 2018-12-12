Tigers place nine in Faulkton

The Tigers placed nine wrestlers and took fifth place at the Faulkton Invitational on Saturday.

“It wasn’t bad,” said coach Nathan Ford. “Last year we were coming home winning tourneys, but this is a very young team. We have some new guys and guys adjusting to new weights.”

With Isaac Olson and Josh Norder taking second, Isaac Aman and Tucson Freeman taking third, Favian Sanchez taking fourth, Tucker Holzer and Jon Keller taking fifth, and Jacob Steiger and Kalvin Netterville taking sixth, the Tigers scored 123 points to finish in fifth place.

Olson took second at 152 pounds. Olson, ranked second by Dakota Grappler, lost 5-2 to number one ranked Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake in the finals. En route to the championship, Olson won two pins and beat 10th-ranked Spencer Olson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 3-0 in the semifinals.

“Isaac said to me after the match that he isn’t going to lose to that guy again,” said Ford. “He set a goal for himself.”

Norder needed just one win to take second at 195 pounds. He took care of that by pinning Avery Nichols of Clark/Willow Lake in 54 seconds in the semifinals. In the finals, Norder was pinned by Gabe Quandt of Oakes at 4:57.

Aman earned five wins in taking third at 113 pounds. Ranked seventh in Class B, Aman opened with a pin before suffering a pin against ninth-ranked Lincoln Stuwe of Potter County. He won his next four matches, ending the run with major decisions over 10th-ranked Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes and eighth-ranked Cody Larson of Warner/Northwestern.

“He came from the loss,” said Ford. “A lot of kids lose that first match and it’s hard for them to get their heads back in the game.”

Freeman took third at 160 pounds. Ranked ninth in state, Freeman lost a 13-3 match to eighth-ranked Brandan Gehrke of Clark/Willow Lake in his first match. After edging 10th-ranked Chayce Rausch of Potter County 9-6, Freeman avenged his loss to Gehrke by pinning the Clark/Willow Lake wrestler at 2:31 in the second period.

“Tucson redeemed himself,” said Ford. “I think part of the first loss was adjusting to 160 pounds.”

In his first tourney as a Tiger, Favian Sanchez took fourth at 120 pounds. After starting 1-1, Sanchez beat Clayton Dulany of Warner/Northwestern and Tanner Frickson of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle before falling to Lucas Kannegieter of Clark/Willow Lake in the third-place match.

Holzer took fifth at 170 pounds. He lost his first match to seventh-ranked Gage Carter of Faulkton Area and then met two Oakes wrestlers. He beat Trever Meyer, but lost to Marc Seyer. Holzer beat Aaron Smith of Potter County 10-3 in the fifth-place match.

Keller took fifth at 220 pounds. His losses were to sixth-ranked Preston Worth of Potter County and ninth-ranked Vincent Herberg of Sisseton. Keller’s wins came quickly. He pinned Garrett Davis of Sunshine Bible Academy in 17 seconds, Teigen Hadrick of Faulkton Area in 47 seconds, and in the fifth-place match, RJ Perry of Sioux Valley in 38 seconds.

Steiger had a rough day while taking sixth at 132 pounds. After a pin over Jesse Winterberg of McLaughlin, Steiger lost 6-4 to Keanan Pikarski of Sisseton, 4-2 to Iver Paul of Sunshine Bible Academy and 8-3 to Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson. Along with Steiger, all four are ranked. Steiger is ranked 11th, while Pikarski is fifth, Paul 10th and Swatek ninth.

“There’s a big difference between 113 and 132,” said Ford. “It’s not just size, but the style the matches are wrestled. Jacob is going down to 126 this week, but I think the experience was good for him.”

Kalvin Netterville earned his first varsity win while taking sixth at 285 pounds. He earned his first win by pinning James Mickey of Hamlin/Castlewood in 22 seconds.

Ford said he was very happy with all of his younger and less experienced wrestlers earning their way onto the podium.

“Getting their first wins and placing in tournaments is a big goal for the young guys,” said Ford. “They accomplished it.”

Linton

The Tigers will compete in the Linton Holiday Tournament in Linton, N.D., on Friday and Saturday. The tourney traditionally features many of the best wrestlers North Dakota has to offer.

“It’s going to be a tough tournament this weekend,” said Ford.

Faulkton Invitational

Team Scores: Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 201, Oakes, N.D., 184, Clark/Willow Lake 143, Sisseton 129, Mobridge-Pollock 123, Potter County 95.5, Faulkton Area 92, Elk Point-Jefferson 73.5, Sunshine Bible Academy 59, Warner/Northwestern 52.5, Sioux Valley 40, Aberdeen Central JV 26, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 23, Sully Buttes 16, Hamlin/Castlewood 3.

106: Remmington Ford (0-3): was pinned by David Knutson, Sioux Valley; was defeated by Jacob Gale, Elk Point-Jefferson, 6-4.

113: Isaac Aman (5-2) third place: pinned DayDay Heminger, Sisseton, 1:18; was pinned by Lincoln Stuwe, Potter County, 4:17; pinned Cody Meehl, Oakes, :20; pinned Alex Stein, Sioux Valley, 2:50; defeated Carter Lenz, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 16-4 major decision; defeated Cody Larson, Warner/Northwestern, 13-3 major decision.

120: Favian Sanchez (3-3) fourth place: defeated Grayson Jacobs, Elk Point-Jefferson, 13-3 major decision; was defeated by Everett Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 10-7; defeated Clayton Dulany, Warner/Northwestern, 11-6; defeated Tanner Frickson, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 11-5; was pinned by Lucas Kannegieter, Clark/Willow Lake, 2:32.

132: Jacob Steiger (2-3) sixth place: pinned Jesse Winterberg, McLaughlin, 1:30; was defeated by Keanan Pikarski, Sisseton, 6-4, was defeated by Iver Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 4-2; was defeated by Ben Swatek, Elk Point-Jefferson, 8-3.

145: Andrew Silbernagel (0-3): was pinned by Teigan Clark, Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:55; was defeated by Parker Mentz, Sisseton, 16-0, technical fall.

152: Isaac Olson (3-2) second place: pinned Matthew McCloud, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, :42; pinned Braydon Steuck, Aberdeen Central JV, 4:42; defeated Spencer Hanson, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 3-0; was defeated by Gage Burke, Clark/Willow Lake, 5-2.

160: Tucson Freeman (2-2) third place: was defeated by Brandan Gehrke, Clark/Willow Lake, 13-3 major decision; defeated Chayce Rausch, Potter County, 9-6; pinned Gehrke, 2:31.

170: Tucker Holzer (2-3) fifth place: was pinned by Gage Carter, Faulkton Area, 2:23; pinned Trever Meyer, Oakes, 1:21; was pinned by Marc Seyer, Oakes, 4:24; defeated Aaron Smith, Potter County, 10-3.

195: Josh Norder (1-2) second place: pinned Avery Nichols, Clark/Willow Lake, :54; was pinned by Gabe Quandt, Oakes, 4:57.

220: Jon Keller (4-2) fifth place: was pinned by Preston Worth, Potter County, 1:25; pinned Garrett Davis, Sunshine Bible Academy, :17; pinned Teigen Hadrick, Faulkton Area, :47; was defeated by Vincent Herberg, Sisseton, 8-0 major decision; pinned RJ Perry, Sioux Valley, :36.

295: Kalvin Netterville (1-4) sixth place: was pinned by Drake Peed, Elk Point-Jefferson, :38; pinned James Mickey, Hamlin/Castlewood, :22; was pinned by Austin Severson, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 1:16; was pinned by Challenge Meng, Sisseton, 2:39.