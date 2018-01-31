Tigers play well at both ends, take down Braves

The Tigers started the second half on a 9-2 run and went on to defeat Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 72-59 at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Tuesday.

“It was nice to win again,” said coach Mike Busch.

The Tigers used an early 9-3 run to build a 21-14 lead after one quarter. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte lit the nets up in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 30-20 and taking a 44-41 halftime lead.

“We played extremely well in the first quarter,” said Busch. “Then Cheyenne-Eagle Butte made a huge run in the second quarter. We talked about defensive toughness at halftime; how we weathered the storm there. We said let’s trust each other, stay focused and poised in the second half.”

The Tigers took their halftime talk to heart and did a defensive number on the Braves in the second half. Dayson Kohlus scored the Braves’ only six points of the third quarter and hit just four field goals in the second half.

In the meantime, the Tigers were hitting shots and pulling away. They outscored the Braves 18-6 in the third quarter to take a 59-50 lead. Leading 59-53 in the fourth quarter, Braxton Albers scored the game’s next two points, hitting two driving baskets and two three-pointers. With 3:45 left in the contest, the Tigers held an unsurmountable 69-54 lead.

A big part of the win was Tiger rebounding. The Tigers had 40 rebounds, 18 offensive, while holding the Braves to just 21 rebounds. Tom Zott had 11 rebounds, Caden Halsey nine and Trace Cerney eight. Halsey had seven offensive rebounds.

“Halsey, Zott and Trace rebounded at both ends,” said Busch, “and gave us some needed put-backs on offense.”

Albers used his 10-point run to lead the Tigers with 19 points. Halsey hit three threes and scored on three offensive rebounds to tally 15 points. Zott recorded a double-double, adding 15 points to his rebounding numbers.

“We are sharing and moving the ball really well on offense right now,” said Busch.

Kohlus hit nine of 10 free throws and led the Braves with a game-high 22 points. Naden Joaquin scored 11 and Trey Bad Warrior scored 10.

“Cheyenne-Eagle Butte has some talented players,” said Busch. “They are difficult to defend.”

Chamberlain

The Tigers led for three quarters before falling 64-59 in Chamberlain on Friday.

The Tigers jumped out to a 20-17 lead after one quarter and then outscored the Cubs 18-11 in the second quarter to take a 38-28 lead to the intermission.

After cutting the Tiger lead to 49-43 in the third quarter, the Cubs started the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 57-51 lead. Reese Cerney scored the game’s next seven points to give the Tigers a 58-57 lead with a minute and a half left, but Chamberlain Louis Running Horse answered with a three-pointer as the Cubs retook the lead at 60-58. Riggs Priebe scored a basket with 25 seconds left and then hit two free throws last to sew up the win.

“We played really well in the first half. All our guys were in a good offensive rhythm.” said coach Mike Busch. “But Chamberlain switched from zone to man in the second half and we did not execute our half-court offense in the fourth quarter the way you should to grind out a road win. Turnovers and poor defense hurt us the last four-five minutes of the game.”

Busch added that the positives were there also.

“We made some good runs back and forth with them throughout the fourth quarter,” said Busch. “I’m proud of how we continued to play through adversity with our bigs in foul trouble.

Braxton Albers led the Tigers with 16 points but was held scoreless in the second half. Cerney used his late run to tally 13 points. Kregan Norder added eight points, all in the second quarter.

Free throws played a big part in the game. While the Tigers were a respectable 11 of 16, the Cubs went to the charity stripe 29 times and made 22 shots.

Running Horse was 11 of 12 shooting free throws and scored a game-high 26 points. Priebe was eight of 11 on free throws, hit three three-pointers and scored 25 points.

“Fouls have been our nemesis all year,” said Busch. “That came true in the second half. We had three players foul out and two more with four fouls.”

Todd County

The Tigers play the Todd County Falcons on Saturday in Mission in the second game of a varsity-only doubleheader that starts at 2 p.m.

The Falcons are 5-9 on the season.

The Tigers and Falcons are playing for the 43rd time in a series that began during the 1969-70 season. The Tigers lead the all-time series 26-16 and are on a five-game winning streak against the Falcons, including a 45-41 win in Mobridge last season.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (4-9) 14 44 50 59

Mobridge-Pollock (4-11) 21 41 59 72

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: Trey Bad Warrior 4 0-0 10, Dayson Kohlus 5 9-10 22, Harley Neigel 1 0-0 2, Naden Joaquin 3 4-4 11, Keyvin Halfred 0 0-0 0, Trevis Oakie 3 0-0 8, Bradley Iron Hawk 1 0-1 2, JohnHenry Hale 2 0-0 4, Totals 19 13-15 59.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 2 1-1 6, Braxton Albers 7 3-4 19, Caden Halsey 6 0-3 15, Trace Cerney 2 0-2 4, Tom Zott 5 4-7 15, Noah Feyereisen 2 0-0 6, Kregan Norder 2 0-0 4, Braden Goehring 1 0-0 3, Totals 27 8-17 72.

3-point field goals: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 8 (Kohlus 3, Bad Warrior 2, Oakie 2, Joaquin); Mobridge-Pollock 10 (Halsey 3, Albers 2, Feyereisen 2, R. Cerney, Zott, Goehring). Rebounds: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 21 (Kohlus 4, Iron Hawk 4); Mobridge-Pollock 40 (Zott 11, Halsey 9, T. Cerney 8). Fouls: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 16; Mobridge-Pollock 17 (T. Cerney out). Turnovers: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 11; Mobridge-Pollock 10.

Mobridge-Pollock (3-11) 20 38 49 59

Chamberlain (7-7) 17 28 43 64

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 6 1-3 13, Braxton Albers 6 1-3 16, Caden Halsey 1 1-2 3, Trace Cerney 1 0-0 2, Tom Zott 2 2-2 7, Braden Goehring 2 0-0 6, Kregan Norder 2 4-4 8, Jalen Hitland 1 2-2 4, Totals 21 11-16 59.

Chamberlain: Carson Powers 1 3-4 5, Marc Schwenk 1 0-0 3, Brant Gullickson 1 0-2 2, Jake Mutziger 1 0-0 3, Riggs Priebe 7 8-11 25, Louie Running Horse 7 11-12 26, Totals 18 22-29 64.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 6 (Albers 3, Goehring 2, Zott); Chamberlain 6 (Priebe 3, Schwenk, Mutziger, Running Horse). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 25; Chamberlain 15. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 25 (Zott, T. Cerney, Norder out); Chamberlain 15. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 17; Chamberlain 10.