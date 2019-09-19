Tigers pounce on Cavaliers for 38-0 homecoming win

The Tigers took over from the start to defeat Aberdeen Roncalli 38-0 in the homecoming game at Tiger Stadium on Friday.

The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff and started their drive from the first down. The Tigers shut down two runs, setting third and nine. Cavalier quarterback Jackson Isakson got flushed from the pocket by Kregen Norder and threw a pass over the middle that Zane Reinert intercepted, setting the Tigers up at the 22-yard line.

“Zane making that interception really set the tone of the game,” said coach Paul Goehring. “It got the crowd into it.”

The Tigers gained nine yards on their first two plays. Facing third and one at the 13, Gavin Reinert took the ball straight up the middle, eluding a couple Roncalli defenders and went into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Paul Mueller’s extra point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 9:05 on the first quarter clock.

Roncalli picked up one first down on their next drive (the only first down the Tiger defense has given up in the first quarter this year) but had to punt and give the Tigers good field position at the Cavalier 41.

The Tigers picked up one first down on a Caden Halsey to Reese Cerney 11-yard completion. Then on second and three, Halsey found Gavin Reinert on a screen pass. Reinert took the ball outside and turned down the sideline for his second touchdown of the opening quarter.

Goehring said he liked the way his offense took care of the first two possessions.

“The offense did a good job of taking care of having a short field,” said Goehring.

The Tigers’ third drive stalled at the Roncalli 15, but Mueller took care of making it a scoring drive by nailing a 32-yard field goal to lift the homecoming lead to 17-0.

The Cavaliers threatened to score on their next drive, but after gaining two first downs, the Tiger defense stuffed two straight runs and forced a turnover on downs at the 24-yard line.

The Tigers answered with a little trickery. On the first play of the drive, Halsey threw a bubble screen to Cayden Eisemann who turned it into a 14-yard gain. Four plays later, the Tigers used the same look. Only this time, Eisemann caught the ball behind Halsey and launched a pass to Braden Goehring who hauled the ball in and sauntered into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 24-0 lead with 3:41 left on the clock.

The Cavaliers had a little disaster on their next possession when their punt hit one of their own players. The Tigers recovered the ball at the Roncalli 43 with 2:47 left in the half.

Six seconds later, the Tigers were on the scoreboard again as Halsey hit Reese Cerney in stride for a 43-yard touchdown to set up a 31-0 halftime lead.

Needing the next score to set up the continuously running clock in the second half, the Tigers mounted a long drive on their first possession only to have Roncalli’s Matthew Martinez pick off a Halsey pass at the goal line.

The Tigers got the ball right back after three plays and minus 10 yards for the Cavaliers.

This time the Tigers took care of business with another short field. The Tigers marched 32 yards in seven plays capped by Trace Cerney taking the ball in from one yard out to give the Tigers a 38-0 lead.

With the clock running, there were just two more possession left in the game. Roncalli’s possession ended with Eisemann sacking Isakson. The Tiger JV came in and ran out the clock on the runs of Ashton Pfitzer, who gained 37 yards on five carries.

“I’m really happy with the way we finished,” said Goehring. “At Lead-Deadwood we gave up a late touchdown and didn’t finish on offense. I’m super pleased with how the JV offense came in and put a drive together.”

Last year the Tigers forced six Roncalli turnovers and still had to hang on by the skin of their teeth in a 14-8 win. This year there would be no drama. The Tigers dominated on both sides of the ball. The Tiger offense racked up 402 yards and averaged seven and a half yards per play. The Tiger defense held Roncalli to 85 yards total offense and a 1.8-yards-per-play average. Seventeen of Roncalli’s 46 plays were for no gain or minus yards.

“We’re getting after it right now,” said Goehring. “The defense is flying to the ball and the team tackling has been very good.”

The Tigers rushed for 189 yards with Reese Cerney gaining 60 yards and Gavin Reinert 47 to lead the way. Halsey threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He hit two milestones during the game. When Halsey hit Braden Goehring for an 18-yard completion late in the first quarter, the senior quarterback hit 3,000 yards for his career. His second quarter touchdown to Reese Cerney was the 40th of his career.

Goehring said Halsey had matured into a top-notch quarterback.

“With the experience he’s gained since his freshman year, he’s really matured,” said Goehring, adding it’s not just his throwing ability, but also his pocket awareness and his ability to run the ball.

Reese Cerney finished with three catches for 71 yards. Braden Goehring had two for 58 yards, while Bryston Goehring had a 29-yard catch.

With two catches for 31 yards and his 47 yards on the ground, Gavin Reinert had 78 yards total yards and two touchdowns.

Trace Cerney led the defense with seven tackles. Bryston Goehring and Eisemann had 4.5 tackles each. Zane Reinert added three tackles to his tone-setting interception.

Antony Martinez led Roncalli with 63 yards rushing. Isakson was three-of-11 passing for 32 yards. Jared Pearson caught two balls for 26 yards.

Hot Springs

The Tigers make the 287-mile trip to the southern Black Hills to take on Hot Springs on Friday in the first-ever game between the Tigers and Bison.

Hot Springs is 2-2 on the season with wins over Todd County and Newcastle, Wyo.

“They are a very big team and mostly run the ball,” said Goehring.

The Bison are coming off a heartbreaking 62-55 loss to Lead-Deadwood.

Aberdeen Roncalli (1-3) 0 0 0 0- 0

Mobridge-Pollock (3-0) 14 17 7 0- 38

First Quarter

MP- Gavin Reinert 13 run (Paul Mueller kick)

MP- Reinert 22 pass from Caden Halsey (Mueller kick)

Second Quarter

MP- Mueller 32 field goal

MP- Braden Goehring 40 pass from Cayden Eisemann (Mueller kick)

MP- Reese Cerney 43 pass from Halsey (Mueller kick)

Third Quarter

MP- Trace Cerney 1 run (Mueller kick)

Aberdeen Roncalli: Rushing 35-53 (Antony Martinez 21-63, Abe Kretchman 2-7, Matthew Martinez 6-(-5), Jackson Isakson 6-(-12); Passing (Isakson 3-11-1-32); Receiving (Jared Pearson 2-26, Jacob O’Keefe 1-6); 7 first downs; 1 turnover; 5-30 penalties. Defense: O’Keefe 7 tackles, A. Martinez 6 tackles, Garrett Mitzel 6 tackles, sack, Josh Maunu 3 tackles, interception, M. Martinez interception.

Mobridge-Pollock: Rushing 37-189 (R. Cerney 4-60, G. Reinert 15-52, Ashton Pfitzer 5-37, Halsey 9-20, Braden Goehring 1-13, T. Cerney 3-7); Passing 9-17-2-213 (Halsey 8-16-2-173, Eisemann 1-1-0-40); Receiving (R. Cerney 3-71, Braden Goehring 2-58, Bryston Goehring 1-29, G. Reinert 2-31, Eisemann 1-14); 19 first downs; 2 turnovers; 4-40 penalties. Defense: T. Cerney 7 tackles, Bryston Goehring 4.5 tackles, Eisemann 4.5 tackles, sack, Hudson Filler 4 tackles, Josh Norder 3.5 tackles, Z. Reinert 3 tackles, interception, Kregen Norder sack.