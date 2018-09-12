Tigers race to second in Ipswich

The Tigers rose to the occasion with a second-place finish at the Ipswich Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.

With Blaise Thompson taking eighth, Kamron Pearman 10th and Remmington Ford 11th, the Tigers scored 17 points. They were bested only by Ipswich with 11 points.

Dylan Mollman of McIntosh won the race at 17:17.66. Maxwell Geditz led hometown Ipswich, coming in second.

Thompson came across the finish line at 19:05.36. Pearman ran 19:15.65 and Ford ran 19:18.69. Chad Good Shield rounded out the Tigers, coming in at 22:21.41.

Gretchen Olson earned her first top 10 finish. Olson took eighth at 22:47.25.

Ipswich easily won the team title with Aleah Steger taking first, Tessa Kilber second and Emily DeRaad third.

Big Dakota Meet

The Tigers and Lady Tigers will lace up their racing shoes tomorrow for the Big Dakota Conference Meet in Chamberlain. Next Wednesday they race in Faulkton.

Ipswich Invitational

Boys Division

Team Scores: Ipswich 11, Mobridge-Pollock 17, Ellendale, N.D., 26, Miller 26

Individual Results: 1. Dylan Mollman, McIntosh, 17:17.66; 2. Maxwell Geditz, Ipswich, 17:29.71; 3. Andrew Sorenson, Faulkton Area, 17:45.32; 4. Ben Kulesa, Ipswich, 18:16.77; 5. Alec Maier, Eureka/Bowdle, 18:26.42; 6. Caden Gortmacher, Miller, 18:38.1; 7. Griffin Peterson, Sully Buttes, 18:52.28; 8. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:05.36; 9. Theo Thurber, Ellendale, 19:05.62; 10. Kamron Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:15.65;

11. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:18.69; 12. Quade Wind, Stanley County, 19:21.71; 13. Taylor Thorson, Ipswich, 19.23.71; 14. Alex Archambault, McIntosh, 19:30.29; 15. Ian Wagner, Ellendale, 19:30.84; 16. Talon Knox, Miller, 19:32.87; 17. Evan Onken, Ipswich, 19:35.88; 18. Brayden Schlachter, Potter County, 19:39.35; 19. Austin Faw, Edmunds Central, 20:03.91; 20. Quinn Jordre, Sully Buttes, 20:13.25;

21. Jude Taylor, Ellendale, 20:21.84; 22. Garrett Griffin, Aberdeen Roncalli, 20:32.39; 23. Luke Naber, Miller, 21:18.93; 24. Kaden Sivertsen, Miller, 21:31.25; 25. Alek Gibson, Ellendale, 22:14.31; 26. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 22:21.41; 27. Benjamin Batie, Eureka/Bowdle, 24:17.56.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Ipswich 6, Miller 18, Ellendale 26.

Individual Results: 1. Aleah Steger, Ipswich, 19:10.66; 2. Tessa Kilber, Ipswich, 20:06.36; 3. Emily DeRaad, Ipswich, 20:38.65; 4. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 20:59.98; 5. Abby Ketelhut, Miller, 21;08.78; 6. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 22:12.79; 7. Kari Kanable, Ipswich, 22:24.82; 8. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 22:47.25; 9. Sara Jessen, Miller, 23:24.23; 10. Tori Crook, Potter County, 23:44.36;

11. Abby Wadholm, Ellendale, 23:53.13; 12. Emily Hatlewick, Leola, 24:13.16; 13. Summer Waliser, McIntosh, 24:53.11; 14. Brooke Sargent, Miller, 25:23.2; 15. Madison Gross, Ellendale, 26:10.31; 16. Ianna Enget, Ellendale, 26:18.7; 17. Carissa Schwingler, Eureka/Bowdle, 27:50.19.

Boys JV: 4. Caelan McCollam, 16:05.67; 12. Kody Keller, 17:19.27; 13. Bryson Vetch, 17:25.21; 14. Will Keller, 17:31.6.

Girls JV: 1. Heidi Olson, 16:34.92; 2. Ryli Thompson, 16:39.72; 8. Mariah Goehring, 18:13.26.

Boys MS: 6. Hunter Spotted Bear, 12:37.91; 11. Logan Vetch, 13:02.91; 24. Triston Anderberg, 15:14.85.

Girls MS: 3. Sophia Overland, 13:04.86; 15. Elsy Larsen, 14:32.85; 16. Anna Beadle, 14:41.88; 19. Michelle Merkel, 14:59.79; 21. Amber Vetch, 15:05.46; 22. Skighe McCann, 15:15.31; 25. Katie Keller, 15:44.99.