Tigers roar in third quarter, beat Herreid/Selby Area 54-38

The Tigers earned their first win of the season with a 54-38 win over Herreid/Selby Area in the Rotary Classic on Saturday, but fell just short of fourth-ranked Timber Lake 52-39 on Thursday and lost 56-49 to Sully Buttes on Tuesday as part of a three-game homestand.

Sully Buttes

Sully Buttes played methodical and stingy in the Chargers’ 56-49 win over the Tigers. They took to the boards late, scoring four baskets on second-chance points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tigers for the win.

“We couldn’t quite get it going against Sully Buttes,” said coach TJ Knudson. “We didn’t win a quarter and you can’t win games that way.”

The Chargers outscored the Tigers 12-10 in the first quarter, 13-12 in the second quarter, 13-12 in the second quarter, 14-13 in the third quarter and 17-14 in the fourth quarter.

“We’re not going to win these types of games until we get better at grinding it out,” said Knudson.

The Tigers did have their chances. They led 38-37 after Braxton Albers hit a three to start the third quarter, only to have the Chargers score the next eight points to take a 45-28 lead. The next three Sully Buttes baskets came on second-chance opportunities.

“Those were big points,” said Knudson.

The Tigers did not back down. Braden Goehring and Albers hit back-to-back threes to cut the Charger lead to 49-47 with 1:45 to play, but the Chargers hit a free throw and scored off an offensive rebound to push the lead to five with 35 seconds left.

Albers drilled five three-pointers and led the Tigers with 16 points and six rebounds. The Goehrings combined for 20 points. Bryston scored 11 and Braden scored nine. Kregen Norder scored six points and Reese Cerney added five points and five rebounds.

Nick Wittler led the Chargers with a game-high 18 points, hitting six of seven from the charity stripe. Jett Lamb recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Ogle added 11 points and nine boards.

Herreid/Selby Area

After the two cross-county rivals played to a one-point game in the first half, the Tigers cranked things up with a 25-point third quarter en route to their first win of the season, beating Herreid/Selby Area 54-38 in the Mobridge Rotary Classic on Saturday.

“We were faster than them and it showed,” said Knudson, “and we didn’t turn the ball over. You have to have the right group on the floor to do that and we did.”

The Tigers had the lead for most of the first half and held an 18-12 edge before the Wolverines closed the second quarter with a 7-2 run to make the score 20-19 in favor of the Tigers at halftime.

Herreid/Selby Area scored first in the second half to take a 21-20 lead before the Tigers started rolling. The run started with four free throws by Braxton Albers and Bryston Goehring. Goehring made it a one-man, six-point run with a basket and two more free throws, followed by a Kregen Norder two and a Gavin Reinert three that gave the Tigers a 33-25 lead. The Tigers finished the quarter with a 12-0 run. Braden Goehring and Noah Feyereisen were the main cogs. Goehring hit a two and a three, while Feyereisen hit four straight free throws.

Herreid/Selby Area scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, but Norder scored on consecutive possessions and the Tigers held the Wolverines at bay the rest of the way for the 16-point win.

Braden Goehring led the scoring with 11 points. Feyereisen scored 10, Bryston Goehring nine and Norder eight. Trace Cerney led a 33-20 rebounding edge with seven caroms. Feyereisen followed with five.

Wade Begeman led the Wolverines with a game-high 15 points. Clayton Randall scored nine points and Dawson Zabel scored six.

Timber Lake

A game that looked like a runaway turned into a classic, but not one that ended with the home team on top. After falling behind 21-2 in the first quarter, the Tigers rallied all the way back only to fall 52-49 to Timber Lake on Thursday.

“Boy that game had a lot of ups and downs and a lot of emotion,” said Knudson. “I’m just happy we didn’t let it get away.”

Everything went right for the Panthers and everything went wrong for the Tigers as Timber Lake opened a 21-2 lead over the first eight minutes.

The Tigers started chipping away early in the second quarter and then took off on a 16-3 run to close the gap to 30-25 at the half.

The Tigers fought all the way back to get the game back to square one in the third quarter. They trailed 35-28 before going on a 7-2 run to tie the game at 37-37 when Noah Feyereisen hit two baskets and Bryston Goehring hit a three and two free throws.

The Tigers took their first lead of the game at 42-41 with 4:41 left on a Goehring free throw. With 3:13 left a Braxton Albers three-pointer gave the Tigers a 47-44 lead.

That’s when Timber Lake’s Brayden Pay Pay had the most important run of the game. Pay Pay tied the game with a long three-pointer, and then after a Timber Lake stop, hit a driving shot and the ensuing free throw to put the Panthers up 50-47 with 2:22 on the clock. Goehring hit two free throws with 1:22 left to get the Tigers within one. Isaac Kraft hit one free throw with 1:11 to go and another with 8.3 seconds left to give the Panthers a three-point lead. The Tigers had one last chance but a three-pointer at the buzzer missed.

Goehring led a balanced Tiger offense with 12 points. Feyereisen was one point back with 11. Reese Cerney scored nine and Kregen Norder scored seven. The Tigers were also balanced on the board with Albers and Feyereisen grabbing five rebounds each and Goehring and Trace Cerney corralling four each.

Tucker Kraft led Timber Lake with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds. Pay Pay finished with 17 while Isaac Kraft and Jackson Harrison scored six points each.

Sisseton

The Tigers host the 2-0 Sisseton Redmen on Friday. It will be a busy day with freshmen games at 4 p.m. and JV games at 5 p.m. before the Lady Tigers take the court at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Tigers and Redmen at around 8 p.m.

This will be the 44th meeting between the Tigers and Redmen. Thirty of those games have been won by the Redmen. The Tigers won during the 2014-15 season, but the Redmen have won the last two, including a 61-38 win in Sisseton last year.

Sully Buttes (2-1) 12 25 39 56

Mobridge-Pollock (1-4) 10 22 35 49

Sully Buttes: Sebastian Frost 1 0-0 2, Cameron Ogle 4 3-4 11, Grant Johnson 4 0-1 9, Jett Lamb 6 0-6 12, Nick Wittler 5 6-7 18, Morris Hofer 2 0-2 4, Totals 22 9-20 56.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 1 2-2 5, Noah Feyereisen 1 0-0 2, Braxton Albers 5 1-2 16, Trace Cerney 0 0-2 0, Bryston Goehring 5 0-0 11, Braden Goehring 3 1-1 9, Kregen Norder 2 2-2 6, Totals 17 6-10 49.

3-point field goals: Sully Buttes 3 (Wittler 2, Johnson); Mobridge-Pollock 9 (Albers 5, Braden Goehring 2, Cerney, Bryston Goehring). Rebounds: Sully Buttes 30 (Lamb 10, Ogle 9); Mobridge-Pollock 22 (Albers 6, R. Cerney 5). Fouls: Sully Buttes 18; Mobridge-Pollock 15. Turnovers: Sully Buttes 20; Mobridge-Pollock 13.

Herreid/Selby Area (3-2) 9 19 27 38

Mobridge-Pollock (1-3) 13 20 45 54

Herreid/Selby Area: Clayton Randall 3 3-6 9, Carter Tisdall 2 0-1 4, Dawson Zabel 2 0-0 6, Hayden Von Wald 0 1-2 1, Wade Begeman 4 5-6 15, Tray Hettick 1 0-0 3, Totals 12 9-15 38.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 0 1-2 1, Noah Feyereisen 3 4-4 10, Braxton Albers 1 3-4 6, Trace Cerney 0 0-2 0, Bryston Goehring 2 4-6 9, Braden Goehring 4 1-1 11, Gavin Reinert 1 0-0 3, Caden Halsey 2 0-0 4, Kregen Norder 4 0-0 8, Jalen Hitland 1 0-0 2, Cayden Eisemann 0 0-0 0, Totals 18 13-19 54.

3-point field goals: Herreid/Selby Area 5 (Zabel 2, Begeman 2, Hettick); Mobridge-Pollock 5 (Braden Goehring 2, Albers, Bryston Goehring, Reinert). Rebounds: Herreid/Selby Area 20 (Von Wald 5, Begeman 5); Mobridge-Pollock 33 (T. Cerney 7, Feyereisen 5, R. Cerney 4, Bryston Goehring 4, Eisemann 4). Fouls: Herreid/Selby Area 15; Mobridge-Pollock 18. Turnovers: Herreid/Selby Area 20; Mobridge-Pollock 15.

Timber Lake (3-0) 21 30 39 52

Mobridge-Pollock (0-3) 2 25 39 49

Timber Lake: Trey Bollinger 2 1-3 5, Isaac Kraft 1 4-6 6, Jackson Harrison 2 1-2 6, Brayden Pay Pay 6 3-3 17, Tucker Kraft 8 2-9 18, Totals 19 11-23 52.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 4 0-0 9, Braxton Albers 1 0-3 3, Caden Halsey 0 0-0 0, Jalen Hitland 0 0-0 0, Trace Cerney 1 0-0 2, Noah Feyereisen 5 0-0 11, Bryston Goehring 2 7-9 12, Kregen Norder 3 1-1 7, Braden Goehring 2 0-0 5, Totals 18 8-13 49.

3-point field goals: Timber Lake 3 (Pay Pay 2, Harrison); Mobridge-Pollock 5 (R. Cerney, Albers, Feyereisen, Bryston Goehring, Braden Goehring). Rebounds: Timber Lake 26 (T. Kraft 6, Bollinger 5, Pay Pay 5); Mobridge-Pollock 28 (Albers 5, Feyereisen 5, T. Cerney 4, Bryston Goehring 4). Steals: Timber Lake 7; Mobridge-Pollock 10 (Bryston Goehring 4). Fouls: Timber Lake 16; Mobridge-Pollock 18. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 15; Timber Lake 13.