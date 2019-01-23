Tigers sweep home quadrangular

The Tigers swept Faulkton Area, Sully Buttes and Linton/HMB in the Mobridge-Pollock Quadrangular held Thursday at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium.

The Tigers’ 36-31 win over Faulkton Area avenged a 33-27 loss to the Trojans on Jan. 10 in Ipswich.

“That was a plus,” said coach Nathan Ford. “They’re a good team.”

Ford said that because of injuries and sickness, there were a lot of anticipated matches the fans did not get to see.

“And some matches we needed to happen,” said Ford, “but this is the wrong time of year to be hurrying people back.”

Ford said he had expected Linton/HMB to bring a very strong team, but their injuries and illnesses led to the Tigers earning a 42-10 win.

“I was concerned about Linton/HMB, they have a really good team this year,” said Ford. “But we found out at weigh-ins they only had half a team.”

They weren’t the only ones. The Tigers went into the night without Isaac Olson and Tucker Holzer, who are both fighting injuries.

The Tigers had just 14 matches in the three duals. Jacob Steiger was the only wrestler to draw three opponents. He won all three 126-pound matches by pin. Steiger stuck Leighton Weber of Faulkton Area, Chase Yellow Hawk of Sully Buttes and Adrianna Chance of Linton/HMB.

Five other Tigers recorded wins on the night.

Remmington Ford pinned Lane Myers of Sully Buttes at 106.

Isaac Aman pinned Logan Barnes of Linton/HMB at 113.

Zachary Schilling pinned Nathaniel Geestman of Linton/HMB at 120.

Tucson Freeman defeated Kash Weischedel of Sully Buttes, 16-1, at 160.

Cole Wellner pinned Quinn Roemmich of Linton/HMB at 195.

Lee Wolf

The Tigers will compete in the Lee Wolf Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday.

“It’s a very tough tourney,” said Ford. “Three worlds collide there with A and B classes from South Dakota and Class A from North Dakota.”

The Tigers will be competing against host Aberdeen Central, Canton, Chamberlain, Clark/Willow Lake, Huron, Milbank Area, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, Potter County, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Watertown, Webster Area, Winner Area and Wolsey-Wessington from South Dakota and Bismarck Century, Bismarck Legacy, Mandan and Jamestown from North Dakota.

Linton/HMB 10

Mobridge-Pollock 42

106: Remmington Ford, MP, won by forfeit; 113: Isaac Aman, MP, pinned Logan Barnes, LHMB, :31; 120: Zachary Schilling, MP, pinned Nathaniel Geestman, LHMB, 3:49; 126: Jacob Steiger, MP, pinned Adrianna Chance, LHMB, :16; 132: Trey Jacob, LHMB, defeated Kamron Pearman, MP, 12-1 major decision; 145: Ryan Holzer, LHMB, pinned Trenton Two Hearts, MP, :59; 152: Open; 160: Tucson Freeman, MP, won by forfeit; 170: Open; 182: Open; 195: Cole Wellner, MP, pinned Quinn Roemmich, LHMB, :49; 220: Open; 285: Open.

Sully Buttes 6

Mobridge-Pollock 35

106: Remmington Ford, MP, pinned Lane Myers, SB, :38; 113: Isaac Aman, MP, won by forfeit; 120: Zachary Schilling, MP, won by forfeit; 126: Jacob Steiger, MP, pinned Chase Yellow Hawk, SB, 1:35; 132: Kamron Pearman, MP, won by forfeit; 138: Open; 145: Tryston Ogle, SB, pinned Trenton Two Hearts, MP, 3:37; 160: Tucson Freeman, MP, defeated Kash Weischedel, 16-1 technical fall; 170: Open; 182: Open; 195: Open; 220: Open; 285: Open.

Faulkton Area 31

Mobridge-Pollock 36

106: Remmington Ford, MP, won by forfeit; 113: Gage Martinmaas, FA, defeated Isaac Aman, MP, 14-8; 120: Garrett Cramer, FA, defeated Zachary Schilling, MP, 15-7 major decision; 126: Jacob Steiger, MP, pinned Leighton Weber, FA, 5:34; 132: Kamron Pearman, MP, won by forfeit; 138: Open; 145: Tate Schulte, FA, pinned Trenton Two Hearts, MP, :44; 152: Alex Aesoph, FA, won by forfeit; 160: Tucson Freeman, MP, won by forfeit; 170: Open; 182: Gage Carter, FA, pinned Josh Norder, MP, 1:05; 195: Cole Wellner, MP, won by forfeit; 220: Jon Keller, MP, won by forfeit; 285: Open.

Other Scores: Linton-HMB 36, Sully Buttes 6; Faulkton Area 33, Linton/HMB 16; Faulkton Area 42, Sully Buttes 6.