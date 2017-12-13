Tigers take down field at Howard H-Club tourney

Competing in Howard for the first time in 30 years, the Tigers made Saturday a welcome back party of their own crowning two champions and winning the team title.

With Nathan Bauer winning the 170-pound title and Tucson Freeman winning the 145-pound title, the Tigers racked up 181.5 points to beat host Howard who finished with 163 points. Redfield Area, who beat the Tigers in the dual here on Thursday, finished third with 133.5 points. The tournament featured 63 wrestlers ranked in the top 12 in Class B and five of the class’s top 10 teams. The Tigers are ranked third, Howard fourth, Redfield Area fifth, Wagner sixth and McCook Central/Montrose 10th.

“It was a long trip, but it was well worth it,” said coach Nathan Ford. “I think the new guys surprised them.”

Ford said there is no trick to what the Tigers have been accomplishing so far this season.

“We just keep working on the fundamentals,” said Ford.

Bauer ran his season record to 8-0 with the title at 170, and moved up to being ranked number one in state. Two of his wins were hard-earned. He beat fourth-ranked Carter Shoemaker of Webster Area 8-7 in the finals after edging fifth-ranked Mitch Kramer of Howard 6-5 in the semifinals.

Freeman won his first tournament as a Tiger by pulling off a 4-2 sudden victory win over second-ranked Michael Witte of Flandreau. In the semis, he pinned ninth-ranked Zach Pardy of Howard in 47 seconds. Following those results, Freeman is now ranked fourth, Witte fell to fifth and Pardy is ranked 10th.

Jacob Steiger, Kamron Pearman, Jaden Sheperd, Stone Jensen and Jason Gerry all lost in the finals and finished second.

Steiger needed just two matches. He won a tech fall in the semis but lost 6-2 to second-ranked Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner in the finals. Even with the loss, Steiger jumped up to being ranked third at 113 pounds.

Kamron Pearman avenged a Thursday loss on his way to second at 120 pounds. In the semis, Pearman beat Cullen McNeil of Redfield Area 8-1 after he lost 7-6 decision to McNeil on Thursday in Mobridge. Third-ranked Lance Soukup of Wagner got Pearman 6-2 in the title match. Pearman is ranked sixth at 120 pounds.

Jaden Shepherd pinned 10th-ranked Hunter Kloos of Deuel in the semifinals but ran into number one-ranked Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley in the championship and lost a 13-4 decision. Shepard is ranked third at 132.

Jensen won a 6-1 match over ninth-ranked Slayton Neugebauer of Parkston in the semis before running into Aidyn Feldhaus of Howard. Feldhaus eked out an 8-6 sudden victory win over the Tiger 182-pounder. Feldhaus is ranked third and Jensen fourth in their weight division.

Jason Gerry pinned sixth-ranked Tristen Bent of Webster Area in the semis, but ran into a hot wrestler in K.J. St. Pierre of Wagner in the finals and lost a 9-2 match. St. Pierre vaulted to the number two ranking at 195 pounds. Gerry fell to being ranked three.

Kegan Pearman took third place at 138 pounds. After opening with win, Pearman lost a 3-2 match to Rocky Berg of Parkston. He rallied with four straight wins, including a pin over David Schmitt of Redfield Area in the third-place match.

Linton

The Tigers will compete in the Linton Holiday Tournament in Linton, N.D., on Saturday.

Ford said this should be another good challenge for the Tigers, and a second straight week to test themselves against a tourney with a ton of top-notch wrestlers.

Faulkton Area is the only other South Dakota team that will wrestle this weekend. Along with host Linton-HMB, the Tigers will wrestle against the North Dakota teams of Alexander, Beulah-Hazen, Bishop Ryan, Bowman County/Beach, Carrington, Deslacs-Burlington, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, Harvey, Hettinger, Kenmare-Bowbells, Killdeer, Kindred, Lamoure, Larimore, Mondak Thunder, Napoleon, New Salem-Almont, New Town, Northern Lights, Oakes, Rugby, South Border, Stanley, Velva and Watford City.

Howard H-Club Wrestling Tournament

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 181.5, Howard 163, Redfield Area 133.5, Wagner 128, Webster Area 97, Parkston 94, McCook Central/Montrose 87, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 79, Parker 56, Kingsbury County 51, Flandreau 47, Tri-Valley 47, Deuel 23.

106: Isaac Aman (5-4): pinned Lane Huls, McCook Central/Montrose, 1:50; was pinned by Dylan Zell, Kingsbury County, 5:18; pinned Aerin Geary, Tri-Valley, 2:53; was pinned by Jagger Tyler, Wagner, 2:10.

113: Jacob Steiger (5-1) second place: defeated Landon Sudbeck, Parkston, 17-1 tech fall; was defeated by Bradyn Lhotak, Wagner, 6-2.

120: Kamron Pearman (4-2) second place: pinned Ryder Braun, Parkston, :22; defeated Cullen McNeil, Redfield Area, 8-1; was defeated by Lance Soukup, Wagner, 6-2.

126: Ayden Stickney (1-5): was defeated by Kaleb Buseman, Parker, 6-2; was defeated by Dylan Hagberg, Deuel, 4-2.

132: Jaden Shepherd (7-2) second place: pinned Tathan Headrick, Flandreau, :20; pinned Hunter Kloos, Deuel, 4:47; was defeated by Caden Lamer, Tri-Valley, 13-4 major decision.

138: Kegan Pearman (9-2) third place: pinned John Callies, Howard, 3:32; was defeated by Rocky Berg, Parkston, 3-2; pinned Devon Medricky, Wagner, 2:03; defeated Jacobi Krause, McCook Central/Montrose, 4-1; pinned Preston Nedved, Wagner, 2:34; pinned David Schmitt, Redfield Area, 2:07.

145: Tucson Freeman (7-2) first place: pinned Nathan Rombough, Tri-Valley, 3:04; pinned Zach Pardy, Howard, :47; defeated Michael Witte, Flandreau, 4-2 SV-1.

152: Dakota Weleba (5-5): pinned Logan Schlim, Howard, 5:46; was pinned by Parker Scheier, McCook Central/Montrose, 3:34; was pinned by Brendan Ten Eyck, Flandreau, 2:18.

160: Isaac Olson (5-2): was defeated by Gavin Holland, Kingsbury County, 7-4; was defeated by Joey Hubsch, Webster Area, 3-1.

170: Nathan Bauer (8-0) first place: pinned Colton Lauen Webster Area, 1:13; defeated Mitch Kramer, Howard, 6-5; defeated Carter Shoemaker, Webster Area, 8-7.

182: Stone Jensen (6-2) second place: pinned Alex Maunu, Webster Area, :55; defeated Slayton Neugebauer, Parkston, 6-1; was defeated by Aidyn Feldhaus, Howard, 8-6 SV-1.

195: Jason Gerry (4-2) second place: pinned Jacob Dold, Howard, 3:26; pinned Tristen Bent, Webster Area, 2:56; was defeated by K.J. St. Pierre, Wagner, 9-2.

220: Jon Keller (1-5): was pinned by Branden Roe, Redfield Area, :38; was pinned by Brady Schoenfelder, Parkston, :53.