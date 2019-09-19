Tigers take on unusual course at Ipswich meet

Running on a makeshift course that included the track, a parking lot and laps around the ball diamonds, the Tigers raced in the Ipswich Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.

The odd course had to be run because of wet conditions at Split Rock Country Club in Ipswich.

“It wasn’t the best of conditions,” said coach J.J. Beadle, “but they hung in there.”

Heidi Olson finished near the front for the third consecutive time. The course did not bother her as she ran a time of 18 minutes 53 seconds.

“Heidi is just a strong runner,” said Beadle.

Tessa Kilber of Ipswich had a dominating win. She finished at 18:15. Olson fought her way past third-place finisher Tyra Berry of Milbank who came in at 18:54 and fourth place Emily DeRaad of Ipswich who crossed the finish line at 18:55.

Even though none of the boys placed (the meet only placed the top 10 in the 59-runner field), they had a good meet.

Blaise Thompson and Remmington Ford led the team. Thompson took 13th and Ford 14th. They had times of 16:59 and 17:03. Caelan McCollam earned a top 20 finish, taking 17th at 17:07. Kamron Pearman ran 17:50 for 26th.

The Tigers had some in-team competition with the rest of the team.

“We want them competing against one another,” said Beadle. “Six runners go to regions and they have to earn it in the competitions.”

It is going to be a dog fight if the results are any indication. Kody Keller took 31st, Chad Good Shield 32nd and Logan Vetch 34th. All three ran 18:03. Bryton Vetch took 35th at 18:04.

With their three top 20 finishes, the Tigers took third in team points. Milbank won with 19 points. Timber Lake was second with 29 points and the Tigers third with 37 points.

The younger runners had some success, too. In the junior varsity races, Hunter Spotted Bear took seventh and Elliot Bearsheart eighth in the boys. division and Skighe McCann took 12th in the girls’ division. In the junior high races, Jacy Netterville took fourth and Blake Thompson ninth in the girls’ division, while Corbin Stoick took eighth and Bryce Meyer 20th in the boys’ division.

Big Dakota

Up next for the cross country team is the Big Dakota Conference Meet in Chamberlain on Thursday. The meet is actually a combination meet. It is the BDC and the Chamberlain Invitational so the chance to earn two medals is on the line.

Ipswich Invite

Boys Division

Team Standings: Milbank 19, Timber Lake 29, Mobridge-Pollock 37, Faulkton Area 38, Miller 42, Ellendale, N.D., 54, Potter County 60, Aberdeen Roncalli 71, Highmore-Harrold 99, North Central 103, Herreid/Selby Area 126.

Individual Results: 1. Nick Batchelor, Milbank, 14:54; 2. Dylan Mollman, McIntosh, 15:18; 3. Maxwell Geditz, Ipswich, 15:42; 4. Hunter Niederbaumer, Faulkton Area, 15:56; 5. Andrew Sorenson, Faulkton Area, 16:08; 6. Ian Beyer, Timber Lake, 16:20; 7. Caden Gortmaker, Miller, 16:24; 8. Alec Maier, North Central, 16:25; 9. Theo Thurber, Ellendale, 16:26; 10. Brady Femling, Milbank, 16:39;

11. Caleb Bieber, Timber Lake, 16:48; 12. James Batchelor, Milbank, 16:59; 13. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 16:59; 14. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 17:03; 15. Ethan Pitlick, Potter County, 17:05; 16. Darion Osterkamp, Sully Buttes, 17:06; 17. Caelan McCollam, Mobridge-Pollock, 17:07; 18. Noah Gough, Aberdeen Roncalli, 17:07; 19. Beau DuBray, Timber Lake, 17:14; 20. Zippy Bock, Milbank, 17:17;

21. Talon Knox, Miller, 17:25; 22. Alex Schumacher, Miller, 17:28; 23. Brayden Schlachter, Potter County, 17:36; 24. Alex Farrell, Milbank, 17:45; 25. Levi Reis, Ellendale, 17:58; 26. Kamron Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, 17:50; 27. Dawson Hale, Highmore-Harrold, 17:52; 28. Jack Bommersbach, Ellendale, 17:58; 29. Garrett Griffen, Aberdeen Roncalli, 18:00; 30. Nicholas Schlachter, Potter County, 18:02;

31. Kody Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 18:03; 32. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 18:03; 33. Seth Sharp, Potter County, 18:03; 34. Logan Vetch, Mobridge-Pollock, 18:03; 35. Bryson Vetch, 18:04; 36. Paul Gutenkauf, Aberdeen Roncalli, 18:08; 37. Evan Onken, Ipswich, 18:11; 38. Kaleb Norton, Aberdeen Roncalli, 18:18; 39. Ian Wagner, Ellendale, 18:19; 40. Philip Holsing, Faulkton Area, 18:25;

41. Carter Lamont, Highmore-Harrold, 18:40; 42. Alex Sorenson, Faulkton Area, 18:40; 43. John Reynen, Aberdeen Roncalli, 18:57; 44. Eli Hamre, Herreid/Selby Area, 19:09; 45. Austin Kaiser, Faulkton Area, 19:18; 46. Sean Seurer, Potter County, 19:18; 47. Kellan Hurd, Miller, 19:28; 48. Carson Stephenson, Highmore-Harrold, 19:31; 49. Ethan Farlee, Timber Lake, 19:32; 50. Bryton Converse, Highmore-Harrold, 19:34; 51. Brian Holmstrom, Aberdeen Roncalli, 19:43; 52. Gavin Hannan, Herreid/Selby Area, 19:46; 53. Jordan Quinn, Sully Buttes, 19:47; 54. John Hamre, Herreid/Selby Area, 19:47; 55. Remington Paynter, Highmore-Harrold, 20:11; 56. Tanner Eide, Potter County, 20:15; 57. Peyton Campbell, Miller, 21:10; 58. Ben Batie, North Central, 21:14; 59. Chandler Paloman, North Central, 28:22.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Aberdeen Roncalli 11, Milbank 12, Miller 33, Faulkton Area 43, Potter County 50.

Individual Results: 1. Tessa Kilber, Ipswich, 18:15; 2. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 18:53; 3. Tyra Berry, Milbank, 18:54; 4. Emily DeRaad, Ipswich, 18:55; 5. Lauren Dosch, Aberdeen Roncalli, 18:56; 6. Paige Schmidt, Aberdeen Roncalli, 19:03; 7. Maurina Street, Milbank, 19:05; 8. Abby Ketelhut, Miller, 19:07; 9. Jenna Helms, Aberdeen Roncalli, 19:20; 10. Dani Frost, Sully Buttes, 19:30;

11. Danica Schulte, Milbank, 19:33; 12. Anna Schmidt, Aberdeen Roncalli, 19:49; 13. Evelyn Trefz, Miller, 19:53; 14. Ashlyn O’Farrell, Milbank, 19:55; 15. Sarah Schmidt, Aberdeen Roncalli, 19:56; 16. Ellie Neugebauer, Milbank, 20:14; 17. Reese Hadrick, Faulkton Area, 20:19; 18. Maiah Brown, Milbank, 20:21; 19. Amelia Currington, Faulkton Area, 20:29; 20. Rayel Persoon, Potter County, 20:32;

21. Abbi Wadholm, Ellendale, 20:45; 22. Emily Hatlewick, Leola, 20:48; 23. Morgan Demery, Faulkton Area, 20:55; 24. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 21:10; 25. Bella Martinez, Aberdeen Roncalli, 21:15; 26. McKenna Glynn, Ellendale, 21:51; 27. Kimberly Hageman, Potter County, 22:05; 28. Rose Gutenkauf, Aberdeen Roncalli, 22:22; 29. Maya Howard, Miller, 23:44; 30. Alexis Johnson, Miller, 24:29; 31. Alana Howard, Miller, 24:44; 32. Anna Stuwe, Potter County, 25:52.