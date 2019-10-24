Tigers take over in second half; topple Groton Area 34-12

Mobridge-Pollock outscored Groton Area 21-6 in the second half to win a 34-12 game on Friday during senior night at Tiger Stadium.

“It was a great night,” said coach Paul Goehring. “It was an absolutely great night for our seniors.”

After taking a 13-7 lead in the first half, the Tigers got the ball first in the third quarter on a drive that started at the 33-yard line. The Tigers drove 67 yards in eight plays on a drive that featured seven running plays. The only pass was a big one, a Caden Halsey to Braden Goehring connection that covered 23 yards and gave the Tigers a first down at the Groton 23. Four plays later Halsey dove across the goal line for the touchdown. Paul Mueller’s extra point gave the Tigers a 20-7 lead.

The Tigers held Groton Area to a three-and-out and the offense went right back to work. This time the Tigers went 60 yards in eight plays. The throwing game played a big part as Halsey connected on four passes with the final being a 10-yard toss that Bryston Goehring plucked from the air in the corner of the end zone. With 3:38 left in the third quarter, the Mobridge-Pollock lead had ballooned to 27-6.

Groton did not lay down and came right back with a big play, a 39-yard Kaden Kurtz to Brody DeHoet pass play, and then scored when Kurtz found the end zone on a six-yard run.

After that touchdown with 2:33 left in the third quarter, the Tiger defense reared its head and roared.

Groton’s next possession went three plays, minus five yards and a punt. On their ensuing possession, Kregan Norder burst through for a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery for a defensive turkey. When the Tigers could not score, Halsey made up for an intentional grounding call by placing a punt at the two-yard line. Groton worked its way out to the 22 before Bryston Goehring picked off a Kurtz pass and raced 40 yards untouched to the end zone to ice the win with 1:01 left to play.

The Tigers took a 13-7 lead in the first half, scoring once in each quarter. Halsey and Reese Cerney hooked up for a 29-yard touchdown play that completed a 56-yard drive on the Tigers’ opening possession.

After Groton Area pulled to within 7-6 on DeHoet touchdown catch early in the second quarter, the Tigers regained the lead with a nine-play, 90-yard drive that was capped by a four-yard Braden Goehring run with 1:26 left in the second quarter. A pass interference call on Groton helped get the drive started, but the biggest play came on the next snap when Halsey rumbled 51 yards to take the ball all the way down to the Groton 24.

“We stopped them and then went on that drive,” said Goehring.” That was a big part of the game.”

In his final regular season game, Halsey had a big night. The senior quarterback not only went 13 of 18 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns, he had career best night running with 27 carries for 148 yards.

“Our game plan worked pretty well,” said Goehring. “We wanted to take shots deep early and that loosened them up. We started running the ball with Trace Cerney and that opened the counters for Halsey. He ran the ball awesome. He ran physical.”

Halsey’s night was part of the Tigers racking up 207 yards on the ground. Trace Cerney added 39 yards rushing.

The Tigers also used the short passing game as an extension of the running game. With Groton wrapping a zone around Reese Cerney, the other side was open for Braden Goehring to catch seven passes for 69 yards.

While it’s the skill players who get the numbers and therefore the press, it was the heart of the team that got the biggest award in the aftermath of the victory.

“As coaches we give out awards after every game,” said Goehring. “We gave player of the game to the offensive and defensive lines.”

The offensive line of Kregen and Josh Norder, Michael Borah, Jon Keller and Hudson Filler paved the way for the Tigers to grind out 337 yards of offense. Those five were part of a defensive line rotation that includes Jacob Steiger, Tucker Holzer and Gavin Zimmer. The defense held Groton Area to 213 yards total offense, and more importantly, held Kurtz and running back Jonathan Doeden to just 68 yards on 27 carries. That’s 2.5 yards per carry. Turn that around, the blockers allowed the Tigers to average five yards per carry.

Garretson

The Tigers host the 3-5 Garretson Blue Dragons on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Class 11B football playoffs.

Goehring likes the Tigers’ chances of making a playoff run.

“It’s great to be playing well,” said Goehring. “The playoffs is when a team needs to hit on all cylinders.”

Goehring said that while he has been looking at film, he doesn’t know a whole lot about Garretson, but he does know this.

“They’re big and they like to run the double wing,” said Goehring. “They are a good team. They’re 3-5 but their record doesn’t indicate what they are. They’ve played three of the top teams in the state.”

This is the first home playoff game since the Tigers beat Redfield-Doland 31-20 at Tiger Stadium during the 2010 run to the DakotaDome. That was the second round of the playoffs that year. The last time the Tigers opened the postseason at home was in 1998, but the Tigers lost a 23-12 game to Webster-Bristol that year.

Thursday’s game will be the 52nd postseason game in Tiger history. The team has a 21-30 record all-time in the playoffs.

With a 479-342-19 all-time record, the Tigers are looking for win number 480 on Thursday.

Garretson is the 68th different team the Tigers have played in their century of football and the fourth team they are playing for the first time this season.

Groton Area (4-4) 0 6 6 0- 12

Mobridge-Pollock (7-1) 7 6 14 7- 34

First Quarter

MP- Reese Cerney 29 pass from Caden Halsey (Paul Mueller kick)

Second Quarter

GA- Brody DeHoet 16 pass from Kaden Kurtz (kick failed)

MP- Braden Goehring 4 run (kick blocked)

Third Quarter

MP- Halsey 4 run (Mueller kick)

MP- Bryston Goehring 10 pass from Halsey (Mueller kick)

Fourth Quarter

GA- Kurtz 6 run (conversion failed)

MP- Bryston Goehring 40 interception return (Mueller kick)

Groton Area: Rushing 29-87 (Kurtz 17-39, Jonathan Doeden 10-29, Thomas Cranford 2-19); Passing (Kurtz 6-11-1-126); Receiving (DeHoet 4-84, Doeden 1-28, Cranford 1-14); 11 first downs; 2 turnovers; 8-70 penalties. Defense: Kurtz 9.5 tackles, DeHoet 8 tackles, Doeden 7.5 tackles, Cranford 5 tackles.

Mobridge-Pollock: Rushing 41-207 (Halsey 27-148, Trace Cerney 8-39, Braden Goehring 5-14, R. Cerney 1-6); Passing (Halsey 13-18-0-130); Receiving (Braden Goehring 7-69, R. Cerney 3-40, Bryston Goehring 1-10, Zane Reinert 1-9, T. Cerney 1-2); 19 first downs; 2 turnovers; 5-35 penalties. Defense: T. Cerney 10 tackles, Gavin Reinert 3 tackles, Tucker Holzer 3 tackles, sack, Bryston Goehring 3 tackles, interception, Kregen Norder 2.5 tackles, sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, Josh Norder 2.5 tackles, .5 sack, Jacob Steiger, 2 tackles, .5 sack.