Tigers top Groton Area with fourth down stop

After scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Tigers held off Groton Area the rest of the way for a 13-7 win in the opening round of the Class 11B playoffs in Groton on Friday.

After the Tigers were stopped at the one-yard line and dropped a 28-26 game to Groton Area during the regular season, the end of this game came down to fourth down for Groton at the Tiger 19 with a half minute to play. Groton used a long, time-consuming drive to get to the red zone. The home team had first and 10 at the Tiger 20 when the Black and Orange defense made its final stand. After a one-yard Jonathan Doeden run, a Lucas Hinman run was thwarted two yards behind the line of scrimmage and then Doeden was stopped for no gain, setting up fourth and 11 from the 21. On Groton Area’s final play, Doeden dropped back and launched a pass to tight end Brody DeHoet in the corner of the end zone. DeHoet got both hands on the ball, but Reese Cerney, flying over from his free safety position, stripped the ball away, ending the threat and giving the Tigers their first postseason win since a 20-15 win over Britton-Hecla in 2011.

“What a great win for the kids,” said coach Paul Goehring. “How fitting is it that we end up winning the game on the last play.”

Goehring talked about Cerney’s play on fourth down.

“The break Reese made on the ball was amazing,” said Goehring. “He was playing in the center of the field on their top to receivers.”

After forcing a Groton Area punt on the first possession of the game, the Tiger offense went to work with a 10-play, 71-yard drive for the first points of the game. Caden Halsey hit Bryston Goehring in the end zone from 10-yards out for the game’s first touchdown. Noah Feyereisen booted the extra points to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. The big plays on the drive were a 15-yard Isaac Olson run, a 21-yard Braxton Albers catch, and a 12-yard Halsey run.

On Groton Area’s ensuing drive, Trace Cerney and Tucson Freeman teamed to force a fumble by Doeden. Jimmy Richards scooped up the ball and took it to the Groton Area 25-yard line. The Tigers gave up five yards on a penalty, but on the next play, Halsey hit a streaking Reese Cerney in stride for a 30-yard touchdown to make the score 13-0 with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

“It was key that we came out ready to play,” said Goehring. “The offense moved the ball down the field and the defense made plays.”

The rest of the first half saw both teams threaten with drives only to have the opposing defenses thwart each drive. The Tigers picked off three passes in the first half, one by Richards, one by Trace Cerney and one by Reese Cerney.

Groton Area struck quickly to start the second half. On their first play after the intermission, Doeden found a hole and raced 71 yards to the end zone to cut the Mobridge-Pollock lead to 13-7.

During the third quarter, the Tigers had two drives that ended in turnovers, while Groton threatened to score once, but the Tigers stopped them on downs.

Each team touched the ball once in the fourth quarter. The Tigers drove all the way down to the Groton Area 10 before turning the ball over on downs. That set the stage for the game’s dramatic finish.

“The kids really hung in there,” said Goehring.

The win breaks two streaks against Groton. The Tigers stopped a 14-game losing streak and a three-game playoff losing streak against Groton Area. The last regular season Tigers win came in 2001. The last postseason Tigers win came in 1995.

The Tigers ran for 122 yards and passed for 113 for the game. Olson led the rushing attack with 67 yards. Halsey ran for another 51 while completing eight of 17 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Reese Cerney was his favorite target with five catches for 79 yards, including the touchdown that proved to be the difference.

While Groton Area ran for 216 yards, the Tiger defense completely shut down the passing game and forced four turnovers. Groton was just two of nine passing for two yards.

Richards, starting for an injured Jayce Chasing Hawk, led the defense with five tackles, an interception and the fumble recovery that set up the second touchdown.

“I told kids in the past about playing time, ‘don’t get mad, get better,’” said Goehring. “Jimmy hung in there all year and waited to get his chance.”

Olson had a team-leading seven tackles. Parker Mentz added five tackles.

Quarterfinals

The 6-3, seventh-seeded Tigers travel to Bridgewater to take on the 8-1, second-seeded Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Seahawks have been one of the favorites in Class 11B all season long. Their lone loss was a 24-17 game against undefeated, top-ranked Canton.

Goehring said the Seahawks have a great quarterback who can run and throw. They line up in run formations and spread formations and have good receivers.

“We have to keep our mistakes to a minimum,” said Goehring. “We have to be at third and short not third and 15.”

He said the most important thing is for the team to play hard and positive and have fun.

“We’re just going to lay it all out and have no regrets,” said Goehring.

This is the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. The Seahawks arethe 65th different team the Tigers have played in their long history.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock (6-3) 13 0 0 0- 13

Groton Area (5-4) 0 0 7 0- 7

First Quarter

MP- Bryston Goehring 10 pass from Caden Halsey (Noah Feyereisen kick)

MP- Reese Cerney 30 pass from Halsey (kick failed)

Third Quarter

GA- Jonathan Doeden 71 run (Hunter Schaller kick)

Mobridge-Pollock: Rushing 33-122 (Isaac Olson 13-67, Halsey 16-51, Tucson Freeman 2-10, Tucker Holzer 1-7, Cerney 1-(-3); Passing (Halsey 8-17-2-113); Receiving (Cerney 5-79, Braxton Albers 1-21, Goehring 1-10, Noah Feyereisen 1-3). 11 first downs; 2 turnovers; 7-50 penalties.

Defense: Olson 7 tackles, Jimmy Richards 5 tackles, interception, fumble recovery, Parker Mentz 5 tackles, Trace Cerny interception, R. Cerney interception.

Groton Area: Rushing 31-216 (Doeden 22-189); Passing (Doeden 2-9-3-3); Receiving (Lucas Hinman 2-3). 8 first downs; 4 turnovers; 6-45 penalties. Defense: Kaden Kurtz 9 tackles, Brady DeHoet 7 tackles, Wyatt Locke 5 tackles, Lucas Hinman interception, Korbin Blackmun interception.