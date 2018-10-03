Tigers trounce Braves

The Tigers had a game plan of not letting the Braves think they were in a game they could win on Friday. The plan worked to perfection. The Tigers scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and ran away with a 50-0 win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in Eagle Butte on Friday.

“I’m happy about that,” said coach Paul Goehring. “The kids came out strong and that was the game plan.”

The beginning played out just like the Tigers had hoped. After kicking off to start the game, the Tigers held the Braves to a three and out and Reese Cerney returned the punt to the Braves 36. On the first play from scrimmage Isaac Olson burst through a hole and rumbled 36 yards to the end zone for the Tigers’ first score of the game.

Braxton Albers intercepted a pass on the next Braves’ possession, setting the Tigers up 39 yards from the end zone. Four plays later, Caden Halsey found Cerney open for a 25-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 16-0 with 6:09 left in the first quarter.

Possession three started with a 17-yard burst by Olson, but the Tigers were facing fourth and seven at the 18 when Halsey hit Noah Feyereisen for the Tigers’ third touchdown of the opening stanza.

“That was a key play,” said Goehring.

The Tigers scored their next two touchdowns without needing to put the offense on the field. On the Braves’ ensuing possession, Cerney took the punt back 37 yards to the end zone. The next Cheyenne-Eagle Butte possession led to a punt from near the end zone that came down at the 25-yard line. The ball laid untouched for a couple seconds until Olson scooped it up and went into the end zone, giving the Tigers a 36-0 lead with more than 11 minutes left in the first half.

When the Braves fumbled, and Ashton Pfitzer recovered the ball on the ensuing kickoff, Goehring called off the dogs and sent the junior varsity in to finish the game.

The younger Tigers had to work for what they got, but they did get it. With just over six minutes left in the half, Cayden Eisemann hit Bryston Goehring for a 22-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 42-0 halftime lead.

With the clock running in the second half due to 35-point rule, the Tigers’ second possession of the half started in the third quarter. Nine plays and 65 yards later, it ended (and ended the game) when Zane Reinert scored on a 42-yard pass from Eisemann.

Goehring said he appreciated the chance to get his junior varsity players on the field on a Friday night.

“Since we don’t have a lot of JV games, it was nice to get them some playing time,” said Goehring. “They held their own.”

The starting offense played just 11 snaps in the game. In that time, Olson ran for 53 yards and Halsey threw for 43. Eisemann came on to throw for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Braden Goehring caught six balls for 57 yards and caught the two-point conversion that officially ended the game.

The Tiger defense held the Braves to one yard of total offense. Along with Albers’ interception and Pfitzer’s fumble recovery, Cerney had an interception and the Tigers had three sacks, including two by Kregan Norder.

Sisseton

In their pursuit of a 5-3 regular season, the Tigers host the 1-5 Sisseton Redmen on Friday at Tiger Stadium.

“This is another game we should win,” said Goehring, “but we’re not going to overlook them.”

Goehring said to expect Sisseton to try and run the ball.

“They like to run jet sweeps and quarterback counters off of that,” said Goehring. “We’re going try and bring the pressure.”

The Tigers beat the Redmen 36-14 in Sisseton last year. That was a big win because it stopped an eight-game win streak for the Redmen in the series. The Tigers and Redmen first played in 1963. In 18 games since, the Redmen are 15-3 all-time against the Tigers.

Mobridge-Pollock (3-3) 30 12 0 8- 50

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (1-5) 0 0 0 0- 0

First Quarter

MP- Isaac Olson 36 run (Tucson Freeman run) 9:41

MP- Reese Cerney 25 pass from Caden Halsey (Jayce Chasing Hawk run) 6:09

MP- Noah Feyereisen 18 pass from Halsey (Chasing Hawk run) 2:31

MP- Cerney 37 punt return (conversion failed) :19

Second Quarter

MP- Olson 25 punt return (conversion failed) 11:10

MP- Bryston Goehring 22 pass from Cayden Eisemann (conversion failed) 6:12.

Fourth Quarter

MP- Zane Reinert 42 pass from Eisemann (Braden Goehring) 9:09

Mobridge-Pollock: Rushing 18-93 (Olson 2-53, Gavin Reinert 4-15, Tucker Holzer 4-14, Halsey 1-11, Chasing Hawk 1-4, Cerney 2-2, Eisemann 4-(-6); Passing 13-23-0-185 (Eisemann 11-19-0-142, Halsey 2-4-0-43); Receiving (Braden Goehring 6-57, Z. Reinert 1-42, Bryston Goehring 2-27, Cerney 1-25, Feyereisen 1-18, G. Reinert 2-16); 9 first downs; 1 turnover; 1-5 penalties.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: Rushing 18-(-1) (Chaney LeCompte 10-14, Gabriel Halfred 1-5, Payden Peterson 1-1, Bradley Iron Hawk 6-(-20)); Passing (Iron Hawk 3-6-3-2); Receiving (Naden Joachin 1-2, Peterson 2-0); 1 first down 3 turnovers; 5-45 penalties.