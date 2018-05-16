Tigers win Central Conference title

On a rainy, gloomy day, the Tigers used a 184-point effort and four event titles to win the boys’ division at the Central South Dakota Conference Track and Field Meet at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers are claiming the CSDC title for the first time since 2014.

“I’m really happy with their effort,” said coach Cody Stotz, adding that the day could have been even better.

“Tucson Freeman was missing so I gave Nathan Bauer a little break, too,” said Stotz. “We could have placed higher in our relays.”

Dakota Weleba and Bauer were the Tigers’ leaders on the day. Weleba won a pair of conference titles. He won the 110-meter hurdles at 17.48 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles at 46.59 seconds.

Bauer won the 200-meter dash in 23.79 seconds, took second in the 100 and ran anchor for the second-place 4×100 relay team.

The 4×800 team won the Tigers’ fourth title. The team of Zane Reinert, Gabe Jerome, Kregen Norder and Cayden Eisemann won the eight-lap race at 9:06.13.

Multiple placings in events was huge for the Tigers. Tucker Holzer and Caden Halsey joined Bauer in placing in the 100 with Holzer taking fifth and Halsey taking seventh.

Only the top three gave team points to the Tigers, but the team had four runners place in the 800 and 1600. In the 800, Kregen Norder took fourth, Keene Schlomer fifth, Jacob Steiger seventh and Tyler Blankartz eighth. In the 1600, Blaise Thompson came in third, Steiger fifth, Remmington Ford seventh and Blankartz eighth. Three runners placed in the 400 with Gavin Reinert taking third, Bryston Goehring fourth and Keene Schlomer eighth.

In discus, Carson Keller took third, Josh Norder fourth and Garrett Honeycutt seventh. Keller nabbed third and Honeycutt eighth in shot put.

Chaseten Myers and Noah Fried tallied points in the jumping pits. Myers took second in triple jump and third in long jump, while Fried took third in triple jump and fifth in long jump.

Holzer gave the Tigers two places in the 200 with a fifth-place finish.

Thompson earned two more medals, placing fourth in the 3200 and the 110 hurdles. Myers added a third medal with a fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles.

Tiger relay teams took second in the 4×100 and 4×200, third in the medley and fifth in the 4×400.

Following the Tigers and their 184 points were Miller with 133, Sully Buttes with 78 and Faulkton Area with 77.

Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers won four CSDC titles while taking third place.

“The girls ran their relays strong,” said Stotz. “They are right where they should be and have a good chance for a strong showing at regions.”

Hayley Borah had the best day of any Lady Tiger (and any Tiger for that matter). Borah won the 200 and 400 and anchored the first-place 4×200 and second-place 4×400 relay teams. She won the 200 at 28.08 and the 400 at 1:03.55. Borah raced with Myia Feist, Landyn Henderson and Emily Wientjes to win the 4×200 at 1:55.39.

The 4×100 relay team gave the Lady Tigers their fourth win. Feist, Wientjes, Megan Zahn and Jestice Talley won the sprint at 55.92.

Henderson added a second-place finish in the 200 and took fourth in high jump and the 100. Kendra Wanner took second in high jump, while finishing eighth in the 800 and 300 hurdles.

Zahn took third in long jump and fourth in triple jump. Wientjes added a foifth-place finish in the 100. Talley took fifth in the 400 and eighth in the 100. Latisha Mousseau took fourth in the 200 and Emily Killsback finished eighth in discus.

The Lady Tigers took second in the 4×400 relay and third in the medley.

The Lady Tigers scored 109 points to garner third place. Potter County scored 154 to win the conference title. Wolsey-Wessington was second with 142 points.

Stotz said the rainy day may have dampened times and distances, but it did not keep the meet from being competitive, plus the team came out of the meet without any injuries.

“Some of the coaches were worried about that [injuries],” said Stotz. “It was a tough day, but tougher for field events that running.”

Region 6A

The Tigers and Lady Tigers head to Miller on Thursday to compete in the Region 6A Track and Field Meet. With only two Tigers pre-qualified, Carson Keller in discus and Landyn Henderson in high jump, the Bridge City thinclads need a big day to get a strong team qualified for the State A Track and Field Meet in Spearfish and Rapid City on May 25 and 26.

“Since we’re so young, every experience is a good experience,” said Stotz. “Hopefully, we can fill a bus.”

CSDC Track and Field Meet

Boys Division

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 184, Miller 133, Sully Buttes 78, Faulkton Area 77, Wolsey-Wessington 71, Potter County 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 37, Highmore-Harrold 29.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Jarek Kindle, Miller, 11.34; 2. Nathan Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 11.38; 3. Karst Hunter, Miller, 11.74; 4. Joel Underwood, Sunshine Bible Academy, 12.15; 5. Tucker Holzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 12.2; 6. Barry Johnson, Highmore-Harrold, 12.24; 7. Caden Halsey, Mobridge-Pollock, 12.29; 8. Quinn Jordre, Sully Buttes, 12.32.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Nathan Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 23.79; 2. Joey Simpson, Miller, 23.95; 3. Willie Anderson, Sunshine Bible Academy, 24.46; 4. James Bowar, Faulkton Area, 24.53; 5. Tucker Holzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 25.23; 6. Gianni Clemente, Wolsey-Wessington, 25.7; 7. Jacob Garper, Miller, 27.15; 8. Turner Bowar, Faulkton Area, 27.21.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Willie Anderson, Sunshine Bible Academy, 54.67; 2. Karst Hunter, Miller, 55.32; 3. Gavin Reinert, Mobridge-Pollock, 57.43; 4. Bryston Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 58.2; 5. Nathan Vetch, Faulkton Area, 58.82; 6. Blake Farstveet, Highmore-Harrold, 59.84; 7. Gianni Clemente, Wolsey-Wessington, 1:00.27; 8. Keene Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:00.92.

800-Meter Run: 1. Chris Hass, Sunshine Bible Academy, 2:08.43; 2. Sebastian Frost, Sully Butte,s 2:13.28; 3. Hunter Russell, Miller, 2:17.53; 4. Kregen Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:19.79; 5. Keene Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:24.81; 6. Kaden Sivertsen, Miller, 2:29.56; 7. Jacob Steiger, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:34.51; 8. Tyler Blankartz, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:35.96.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Andrew Sorenson, Faulkton Area, 5:00.35; 2. Connor Bertsch, Miller, 5:22.02; 3. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:22.51; 4. Camden Breitling, Miller, 5:27.06; 5. Jacob Steiger, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:32.67; 6. Brayden Schlachter, Potter County, 5:39.7; 7. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:50.13; 8. Tyler Blankartz, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:58.31.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Andrew Sorenson, Faulkton Area, 11:14.15; 2. Connor Bertsch, Miller, 11:26.91; 3. Hunter Niederbaumer, Faulkton Area, 11:33.65; 4. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 11:58.01; 5. Luke Naber, Miller, 13:32.37; 6. Alex Sorenson, Faulkton Area, 14:08.15.

110-Meter Hurdles: 1. Dakota Weleba, Mobridge-Pollock, 17.48; 2. Tryston Ogle, Sully Buttes, 20:18; 3. Jan Polo, Wolsey-Wessington, 20.61; 4. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 21.32; 5. Hunter Brueggeman, Highmore-Harrold, 26.54.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Dakota Weleba, Mobridge-Pollock, 46.59; 2. Eli Jones, Miller, 48.68; 3. Darian Schmidt, Highmore-Harrold, 48.88; 4. Tryston Ogle, Sully Buttes, 50.79; 5. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 53.44.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Miller (Jarek Kindle, Garrett Knox, Joey Simpson, Karst Hunter), 44.95; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Reese Cerney, Caden Halsey, Dakota Weleba, Nathan Bauer), 46.51; 3. Potter County, 46.82; 4. Sully Buttes, 47.89; 5. Highmore-Harrold, 52.65.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Faulkton Area (James Bowar, Kaden Lee, Derek Heitman, Gannon Martinmaas), 1:37.91; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Reese Cerney, Tucker Holzer, Dakota Weleba, Caden Halsey), 1:39.26; 3. Potter County, 1:45.19; 4. Highmore-Harrold, 1:.46.14.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Faulkton Area (James Bowar, Kaden Lee, Derek Heitman, Gannon Martinmaas), 3:39.69; 2. Potter County, 3:43.01; 3. Sunshine Bible Academy, 3:46.29; 4. Sully Buttes, 3:49.04; 5. Mobridge-Pollock (Cayden Eisemann, Gavin Reinert, Bryston Goehring, Zane Reinert), 3:53.94; 6. Wolsey-Wessington, 3:55.44; 7. Miller, 3:57.91.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Zane Reinert, Gabe Jerome, Kregen Norder, Cayden Eisemann), 9:06.13; 2. Faulkton Area, 9:23.89; 3. Miller, 9:39.48; 4. Wolsey-Wessington, 10:48.31.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Faulkton Area (James Bowar, Gannon Martinmaas, Derek Heitman, Andrew Sorenson), 3:52.06 (sq); 2. Wolsey-Wessington, 3:53.36; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Reese Cerney, Tucker Holzer, Cayden Eisemann, Gabe Jerome), 4:06.49; 4. Miller, 4:13.58; 5. Sully Buttes, 4:17.15; 6. Highmore-Harrold, 4:28.91; 7. Potter County, 4:31.31; 7. Sunshine Bible Academy, 4:34.02.

Shot Put: 1. Jacob Howard, Sully Buttes, 49-6.5 (sq); 2. Jett Lamb, Sully Buttes, 48-0 (sq); 3. Carson Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 46-6; 4. Caleb DeBoer, Miller, 41-2.5; 5. Tyler Babcock, Wolsey-Wessington, 41-0; 6. Jaron Waters, Wolsey-Wessington, 39-11; 7. Jake Jones, Miller, 39-1; 8. Garrett Honeycutt, Mobridge-Pollock, 39-1.

Discus: 1. Jacob Howard, Sully Buttes, 147-7 (sq); 2. Jake Jones, Miller, 135-2; 3. Carson Keller, 135-2; 4. Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 128-6; 5. Jaron Waters, Wolsey-Wessington, 121-0; 6. Jack Mercer, Sully Buttes, 120-3; 7. Garrett Honeycutt, Mobridge-Pollock, 117-5; 8. Preston Worth, Potter County, 110-7.

High Jump: 1. Jan Polo, Wolsey-Wessington, 5-4. 2. Lincoln Jordre, Sully Buttes, 5-4; 4. Kregen Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 5-2; 5. Tate Haider, Wolsey-Wessington, 5-0; 6. Eli Jones, Miller, 5-0; 7. Dylan Drew, Potter County, 4-10; 8. Gianni Clement, Wolsey-Wessington, 4-8.

Long Jump: 1. Jarek Kindle, Miller, 19-1.75; 2. Grant Luikens, Potter County, 16-8; 3. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 16-7.75; 4. Jan Polo, Wolsey-Wessington, 16-7.5; 5. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 16-4.25; 6. Jaxon Yackley, Sully Buttes, 16-3; 7. Carter Mehling, Wolsey-Wessington, 16-2.25; 8. Regan Bollweg, Highmore-Harrold, 16-2.25.

Triple Jump: 1. Gage Weller, Potter County, 34-10; 2. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 34-8.25; 3. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 34-4; 5. Carter Mehling, Wolsey-Wessington, 33-3.5; 6. Talon Knox, Miller, 32-10.75; 7. Kaden Sivertsen, Miller, 30-1.5; 8. Matthew Larsen, Wolsey-Wessington, 29-4.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Connor Kaup, Potter County, 8-0.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Potter County 154, Wolsey-Wessington 142, Mobridge-Pollock 109, Sully Buttes 90, Miller 64, Faulkton Area 36, Sunshine Bible Academy 32, Highmore-Harrold 29.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Brooklynn Bradford, Sully Buttes, 13.43; 2. Jenna Robbennolt, Potter County, 13.68; 3. Kailen Krause, Wolsey-Wessington, 13.69; 4. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 13.74; 5. Emily Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 14.02; 6. VonnaGail Schlechter, Miller, 14.33; 7. Teanna Pawlowski, 14.47; 8. Jestice Talley, Mobridge-Pollock, 14.48.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 28.08; 2. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 28.44; 3. Raquel Nelson, Wolsey-Wessington, 28.97; 4. Latisha Mousseau, Mobridge-Pollock, 29.41; 5. Jenna Robbennolt, Potter County, 29.49; 6. Courtnie Weinheimer, Sully Buttes, 30.14; 7. Halle Kroeplin, Highmore-Harrold, 31.34; 8. Rebecca Buchholz, Highmore-Harrold, 31.61.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:03.55; 2. Shariah Brockel. Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:04.29; 3. Brooklynn Bradford, Sully Buttes, 1:06.22; 4. Courtnie Weinheimer, Sully Buttes, 1:08.15; 5. Jestice Talley, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:08.57; 6. Dakota Goebel, Potter County, 1:08.92; 7. Kadye Fernholz, Miller, 1:09.29; 8. Victoria Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:09.69.

800-Meter Run: 1. Sharia Brockel, Sunshine Bible Academy, 2:39.48; 2. Dani Frost, Sully Buttes, 2:39.82; 3. Calleigh Chicoine, Sully Buttes, 2:50.58; 4. Brynn Hader, Wolsey-Wessington, 2:51.27; 5. Delanie Larson, Potter County, 2:54.56; 6. Josie Peskey, Wolsey-Wessington, 3:03.66; 7. Brooke Sargent, Miller, 3:08.26; 8. Kendra Wanner, Mobridge-Pollock, 3:08.67.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 6:16.67; 2. Delanie Larson, Potter County, 6:28.14; 3. Josie Peskey, Wolsey-Wessington, 6:35.43; 4. Abbigail Nickels, Wolsey-Wessington, 7:34.59.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 13:48.06; 2. Josie Peskey, Wolsey-Wessington, 14:25.1; 3. Madison Bollweg, Highmore-Harrold, 14:58.11.

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Kadye Fernholz, Miller, 16.17; 2. Autumn Pitlick, Potter County, 16.98; 3. Letha Jessen, Highmore-Harrold, 19.59; 4. Rylee Kaup, Potter County, 19.84; 5. Summer Ludemann, Wolsey-Wessington, 21.01.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Autumn Pitlick, Potter County, 50.78; 2. Raquel Nelson, Wolsey-Wessington, 51.55; 3. Abby Ketelhut, Miller, 52.43; 4. Rylee Kaup, Potter County, 55.89; 5. Grace Goebel, Potter County, 56.07; 6. Jocelynn Lucus, Wolsey-Wessington, 1:01.74; 7. Kenedee Rown, Wolsey-Wessington, 1:02.31; 8. Kendra Wanner, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:04.57.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Myia Feist, Megan Zahn, Jestice Talley, Emily Wientjes), 55.92; 2. Sully Buttes, 54.62; 3. Miller B, 56.95; 4. Miller A 58.17; 5. Highmore-Harrold B, 58.99; 6. Potter County, 59.79; 7. Highmore-Harrold A, 1:02.81; 8. Wolsey-Wessington, 1:03.25.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Myia Feist, Landyn Henderson, Emily Wientjes, Hayley Borah), 1:55.39; 2. Wolsey-Wessington, 1:56.37; 3. Potter County, 1:56.82; 4. Miller, 1:58.31; 5. Sully Buttes, 1:59.52; 6. Faulkton Area, 2:01.15; 7. Sunshine Bible Academy, 2:02.92; 8. Highmore-Harrold, 2:03.59.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Wolsey-Wessington (Chantel Haider, Hailey Clarke, Ally Boomsma, Mya Boomsma), 4:31.57; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Abby Keller, Jestice Talley, Lathisha Mousseau, Hayley Borah), 4:31.87; 3. Faulkton Area, 4:34.68; 4. Potter County, 4:42.3; 5. Sunshine Bible Academy, 4:53.18.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Potter County (Dakota Goebel, Delanie Larson, Kori Hanson, Kirstie Lake), 11:10.07; 2. Wolsey-Wessington, 11:30.47; 3. Miller, 12:09.4.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Wolsey-Wessington (Chantel Haider, Kailen Krause, Ally Boomsma, Hailey Clarke), 4:36.72; 2. Faulkton Area, 4:56.95; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Myia Feist, Megan Zahn, Latisha Mousseau, Abby Keller), 5:09.28; 4. Highmore-Harrold, 5:06.5; 5. Potter County, 5:07.88.

Shot Put: 1. Lauren Wittler, Sully Buttes, 36-9.5 (sq); 2. Elise Brooks, Miller, 32-7; 3. Taylor Sprecher, Wolsey-Wessington, 32-5; 4. Rachel Guthmiller, Sully Buttes, 32-4; 5. Angela Guthmiller, Sully Buttes, 31-8.5; 6. Cortney Sprecher, Wolsey-Wessington, 31-3; 7. Shantay Werdel, Highmore-Harrold, 30-6.5; 8. Marinda Archer, Sully Buttes, 30-3.5.

Discus: 1. Rachel Guthmiller, Sully Buttes, 119-2 (sq); 2. Taylor Sprecher, Wolsey-Wessington, 115-5.5 (sq); 3. Marinda Archer, Sully Buttes, 104-4; 4. Lauren Wittler, Sully Buttes, 102-1; 5. Angela Guthmiller, Sully Buttes, 100-2; 6. Paige Worth, Potter County, 100-1; 7. Elise Brooks, Miller, 95-4; 8. Emily Killsback, Mobridge-Pollock, 93-4.

High Jump: 1. Peyton Melius, Faulkton Area, 4-8; 2. Kendra Wanner, Mobridge-Pollock, 4-8; 3. Emily Eggleston, Wolsey-Wessington, 4-6; 4. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 4-6; 5. Emree White, Wolsey-Wessington, 4-2.

Long Jump: 1. Kailen Krause, Wolsey-Wessington, 14-0; 2. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 13-9; 3. Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 13-8.5; 4. Kayla Senn, Faulkton Area, 13-2; 5. Grace Schlechter, Miller, 13-1.5; 6. Mya Boomsma, Wolsey-Wessington, 12-7; 7. Madison Bollweg, Highmore-Harrold, 12-4; 8. Sydney Jessen, Miller, 11-5.5.

Triple Jump: 1. VonnaGail Schlechter, Miller, 32-7.5; 2. Victoria Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 28-3; 3. Abbie Larson, Potter County, 28-2; 4. Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 27-9.5; 5. Kirstie Lake, Potter County, 27-6.5; 6 (tie) Summer Ludemann, Wolsey-Wessington, 24-0, Brynn Hader, Wolsey-Wessington, 24-0; 8. Maria Alonso, Wolsey-Wessington, 23-3.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Katherine Rausch, Potter County, 6-0; 2. Tyler Simon, Potter County, 5-6; 3. Kendra Kaiser, Potter County, 5-0.