Tigers win Region 4B wrestling title

With seniors Jaden Schilling and Stone Jensen winning individual titles, the Tigers won the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City on Saturday.

Along with the two champions earning crowns, three Tigers took second, four took third and one took fourth, earning the Tigers a region-winning 181.5 points. Runner-up Custer/Edgemont scored 172 and third-place Philip Area scored 163.

It is the first Region 4B title for the Tigers since the 1991-92 season.

“It was a great day for Tiger wrestling,” said coach Nathan Ford. “Everyone went out and wrestled well. Even the kids who didn’t qualify for state wrestled well.”

Schilling cruised to the 132-pound title with three first-period pins. He pinned fourth-ranked J.D. Carter of Stanley County at 1:07 in the championship match after putting away Kurtis Mooney of Bennet County at 1:24 and Clay Giesler of Hot Springs in 29 seconds.

Jensen defeated sixth-ranked Garrett Heil of Hot Springs 4-3 to win the 182-pound title. To get there, Jensen pinned Shilo Yellow Boy of Pine Ridge at 1:01 and eleventh-ranked Blake Kainz of Custer/Edgemont at 1:12.

Entering the region, Schilling was ranked third at 132 and Jensen fifth at 182.

Seniors Nathan Bauer and Carson Keller and sophomore Jacob Steiger earned second-place finishes.

Bauer pinned Gabe Fanning of Bennett County at 1:22 and edged eighth-ranked Kaleb Bucks of Lemmon/McIntosh 1-0 to get to the championship at 170 pounds. There he lost a 2-0 match to second-ranked Keagan Fitch of Philip Area. Bauer is ranked third at 170.

Keller beat seventh-ranked Brigham Williams of Lead-Deadwood before falling 3-0 to second-ranked Braydon Peterson of Lemmon/McIntosh. Keller is ranked fourth in Class B.

Steiger, ranked seventh in state, won a forfeit and then pinned Hunter Way of Hill City in 59 seconds and 10th-ranked Shilo Mowry of Lyman at 1:32. In the championship he was edged 7-5 by fifth-ranked Blair Blasius of Philip Area.

Senior Jason Gerry, juniors Tucson Freeman and Isaac Olson and freshman Kamron Pearman took third place.

Gerry, ranked eighth at 195, was pinned by sixth-ranked Tyler Byrne of Bennett County in the semifinals before pinning Ty Dailey of Custer/Edgemont and then putting Marcus Harkless (11th-ranked at 220) to his back at 3:58 in the third-place match. He pinned Victor Dennis of Philip Area in the first round.

Freeman took third at 145 pounds. He pinned Logan Saudner of St. Thomas More and beat Domenic Lucero of Lead-Deadwood 12-0 before 24-8 Colby Fitch of Philip Area edged him 5-3 in the semifinals. Freeman, ranked 11th, pinned Jesse McCann of Harding County in 47 seconds before working past Eli Mines of Custer/Edgemont for an 8-6 win in the third-place match.

Olson’s only loss was a disqualification in the 152-pound semifinals when he accidentally injured Weston Ireland of Bennett County. Before that, Olson won a 17-0 tech fall over Tegun Springs of Philip Area. After that he pinned Wyatt Pulscher of Hot Springs in 34 seconds and Jack Miller of Lyman at 1:44. Olson is ranked sixth at 152.

Pearman heads to his second straight state tournament after taking third at 120 pounds. After winning a 9-3 decision over Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs, Pearman was pinned by number one-ranked McCoy Peterson of Philip Area. He answered the loss by beating Jaxon Johnson of Hill City and then winning a tiebreaker-1 10-6 decision over Bissonnette.

Freshman Isaac Aman came in fourth at 103 pounds. After picking up a forfeit win, Aman pinned Cedar Gabriel of Philip. In the semis, he was pinned by eighth-ranked Jestyn Woodward of Custer/Edgemont. To earn his berth in the state field, Aman avenged a season loss by pinning Trey Frost of Stanley County at 2:10. Twelfth-ranked Chase VanDerBoom got him by pin in the third-place match.

Sophomores Tucker Holzer (160) and Jon Keller (22) came up one win short of making it to state. Holzer won a 13-7 match over Caleb Priem of Hot Springs but fell to seventh-ranked Cody Donnelly of Philip Area and eighth-ranked Stone Durham of St. Thomas More. Keller pinned Dylan Endres of Stanley County in between losses to Taven Pharris of Newell and Caleb Maciejewski of Hot Springs. Freshman Eli Bohlander (126) went 0-2, losing to third-ranked Luke Heninger of Stanley County and Dusty Plaisted of Custer/Edgemont.

Ford said that while it wasn’t a perfect day, but no days are.

“We didn’t lose a bad match,” said Ford. “There are some things we could have done differently, but it’s always like that,” said Ford. “I’m pleased with how we wrestled. The losses just give us something to work on.”

That work will come to fruition on Friday and Saturday when the Tigers compete in the Class B Wrestling Tournament at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. on both days. The championship session starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Region 4B Wrestling Tournament

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 181.5, Custer/Edgemont 174, Philip Area 163, Bennett County 116.5, Hot Springs 109, Lead-Deadwood 90, Stanley County 55, Lyman 53, Hill City 43, Lemmon/McIntosh 39, St. Thomas More 35, Newell 31, Harding County 22, Red Cloud 7, Sully Buttes 5, McLaughlin 0.

106: Isaac Aman (22-22) fourth place: won by forfeit over Ian Dorminey, Harding County; pinned Cedar Gabriel, Philip Area, 4:23; was pinned by Jestyn Woodward, Custer/Edgemont, :49; pinned Trey Frost, Stanley County, 2:10; was pinned by Chase VanDerBoom, Newell, 1:58.

113: Jacob Steiger (39-10) second place: won by forfeit over Zayne Dorminey, Harding County; pinned Hunter Way, Hill City, :59; pinned Shilo Mowry, Lyman, 1:32; was defeated by Blair Blasius, Philip Area, 7-5.

120: Kamron Pearman (22-16) third place: defeated Keaton Bissonnette, Hot Springs, 9-3; was pinned by McCoy Peterson, Philip Area, :30; defeated Jaxon Johnson, Hill City, 10-2 major decision; defeated Bissonnette, 10-6, TB-1.

126: Eli Bohlander (0-13): was pinned by Luke Heninger, Stanley County, :18; was pinned by Dusty Plaisted, Custer/Edgemont, 1:39.

132: Jaden Schilling (36-6) first place: pinned Clay Giesler, Hot Springs, :29; pinned Kurtis Mooney, Bennett County, 1:24; pinned J.D. Carter, Stanley County, 1:07.

145: Tucson Freeman (44-13) third place: pinned Logan Sauder, St. Thomas More, 1:02; defeated Dominic Lucero, Lead-Deadwood, 12-0 major decision; was defeated by Colby Fitch, Philip Area, 5-3; pinned Jesse McCann, Harding County, :47; defeated Eli Mines, Custer/Edgemont, 8-6.

152: Isaac Olson (28-7) third place: defeated Tegun Spring, Philip Area, 17-0 tech fall; lost by disqualification to Weston Ireland, Bennett County; pinned Wyatt Pulscher, Hot Springs, :34; pinned Jack Miller, Lyman, 1:44.

160: Tucker Holzer (10-17): was pinned by Cody Donnelly, Philip Area, :42; defeated Caleb Priem, Hot Springs, 13-7; was defeated by Stone Durham, St. Thomas More, 12-4 major decision.

170: Nathan Bauer (28-4) second place: pinned Gabe Fanning, Bennett County, 1:22; defeated Kaleb Bucks, Lemmon/McIntosh, 1-0; was defeated by Keagan Fitch, Philip Area, 2-0.

182: Stone Jensen (38-5) first place: pinned Shilo Yellow Boy, Red Cloud, 1:01; pinned Blake Kainz, Custer/Edgemont, 1:12; defeated Garrett Heil, Hot Springs, 4-3.

195: Jason Gerry (27-13) third place: pinned Victor Dennis, Philip Area, 1:49; was pinned by Tyler Byrne, Bennett County, 3:32; pinned Ty Dailey, Custer/Edgemont, 1:48; pinned Marcus Harkless, Hot Springs, 3:58.

220: Jon Keller (6-15): was pinned by Taven Pharris, Newell, 2:52; pinned Dylan Endres, Stanley County, 1:40; was pinned by Caleb Maciejewski, Hot Springs, 2:32.

285: Carson Keller (23-11) second place: defeated Brigham Williams, Lead-Deadwood, 3-1; was defeated by Braydon Peterson, Lemmon/McIntosh, 3-0.