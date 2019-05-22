Tigers win second straight Region 6A title

With three region titles and depth that earned them 25 more medals, the Tigers scored 161 points to win the team championship at the Region 6A Track and Field Meet in Stephan on Thursday.

After going 24 years without winning a region title, the Tigers are now back-to-back champions. Before last spring, the last Tiger region title came back in 1994.

“They did what they needed to do,” said coach Cody Stotz. “We saw a lot of our fastest times and longest jumps of the season.”

The depth of the Tigers proved to be the difference in edging Chamberlain by two points. Stanley County was third with 141, and Miller fourth in 139. Chamberlain won seven region titles and Stanley County six, while the Tigers and Miller won three each.

Taking second (and earning state qualification) was huge for the Tigers as they finished runners-up in eight events, while taking third or fourth in nine more.

What was a team of one before the region, became a team of 20 by day’s end.

The Tigers three region titles and eight runners-up built a 13-man team, while the Lady Tigers won two region titles, took second five times and created a seven-member team for state.

Senior Noah Feyereisen had a highlight day in discus. He entered the meet ranked fourth with a career best throw of 134 feet, 10 inches. Feyereisen left little to doubt when he unleashed a winning throw of 149-10, which sent him from unranked to the holder of the fourth longest throw in Class A this year.

After he had set a new MPHS record two weeks in a row, Braden Goehring made it three straight by winning triple jump at 40-0.25. That leap moves Goehring into the Tigers’ all-time top 10 list. He takes over 10th, displacing Stu Stiles, who went 39-9 in 1978.

The 4×400-meter relay team captured the Tigers’ third region title. Bryston Goehring, Cayden Eisemann, Zane Reinert and Braxton Albers won the race in a time of 3:49.05.

Second place played huge for the Tigers. They earned trips to state in four individual events and four relays. Taking second were Albers in the 400, Feyereisen in high jump, Noah Fried in long jump and Blaise Thompson in the 3200. The 4×800-meter team of Gabe Jerome, Keene Schlomer, Caelan McCollam and Thompson took second as did the medley relay team of McCollam, Bryston Goehring, Zane Reinert and Gavin Reinert.

The Lady Tigers won two region titles and came in second five times.

Hayley Borah won the 400 at 1:03.3 and took second in the 200 at 27.29. Tish Mousseau will join her in the 400 after taking second.

The Lady Tigers gave Mobridge-Pollock a 4×400-meter relay sweep with Borah, Mousseau, Landyn Henderson and Natalia Gonzales crossing the finish line at 4:24.77.

Mariah Goehring and the 4×800 and medley relay teams took second. Goehring took second in triple jump. Goehring, Gonzales, Ryli Thompson and Heidi Olson ran the 4×800, while Goehring, Thompson, Olson and Megan Zahn ran the medley.

The Lady Tigers finished third in team points. Chamberlain dominated the division with 13 event wins and 237 points. Miller scored 147 and the Lady Tigers scored 113.

State A Track Meet

Mobridge-Pollock will run at Tea Area High School on Friday in the opening day of the State A Track and Field Meet. Saturday’s action will see all three classes converge at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls for the State Track and Field Championships.

“I like how the heats shook out,” said Stotz. “I think we’ll be competitive in our heats.”

Stotz said that despite suffering a spring that forced the Tigers to miss more than half of the season (seven meets were cancelled), this track team has made steady progress when the opportunities have been presented.

“This is the most competitive team we’ve had in a few years,” said Stotz, “and best of all, most of them are coming back.

Of the 20 Tigers and Lady Tigers competing at state, only Albers, Feyereisen, Fried and Borah are seniors.

Region 6A Track and Field Meet

Boys Division

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 161, Chamberlain 159, Stanley County 141, Miller 139, Crow Creek 11, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 7.

100-Meter Dash: 1. JD Carter, Stanley County, 11.14; 2. Evan Nordstrom, Stanley County, 11.22; 3. Karst Hunter, Miller, 11.25; 4. Joey Simpson, Miller, 11.73; 5. Daniel Howe, Crow Creek, 11.93; 6. C.J. Yost, Chamberlain, 12.03; 7. Caden Halsey, Mobridge-Pollock, 12.16; 8. Jaden Anderberg, Miller, 12.22.

200-Meter Dash: 1. JD Carter, Stanley County, 22.65; 2. Garrett Knox, Miller, 23.58; 3. Braxton Albers, Mobridge-Pollock, 24.03; 4. Max Donovan, Chamberlain, 24.23; 5. Trevor Habeck, Stanley County, 24.23; 6. Daniel Howe, Crow Creek, 24.56; 7. C.J. Yost, Chamberlain, 24.62; 8. Gavin Reinert, Mobridge-Pollock, 25.06.

400-Meter Dash: 1. JD Carter, Stanley County, 53.06; 2. Braxton Albers, Mobridge-Pollock, 53.78; 3. Hayden Evans, Chamberlain, 55.54; 4. Trevor Habeck, Stanley County, 55.67; 5. Cayden Eisemann, Mobridge-Pollock, 56.83; 6. Trevor Werdel, Miller, 57.58; 7. Brady Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:00.25; 8. Gabriel Halfred, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 1:00.82.

800-Meter Run: 1. Reid Wieczorek, Stanley County, 2:22.25; 2. Declan Tveit, Chamberlain, 2:23.88; 3. Keene Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:25.62; 4. Collin Powell, Chamberlain, 2:27.73; 5. Tyler Schumacher, Miller, 2:27.81; 6. Gabe Jerome, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:29.4; 7. Thomas Powell, Chamberlain, 2:33.53; 8. Kade VanDusseldorp, Stanley County, 2:33.59.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Dominic Santiago, Chamberlain, 5:06.87; 2. Declan Tveit, Chamberlain, 5:08.7; 3. Caden Gortmaker, Miller, 5:16.48; 4. Collin Powell, Chamberlain, 5:19.9; 5. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:20.81; 6. Kade VanDusseldorp, Stanley County, 5:21.18; 7. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:31.6; 8. Isaac Halfred, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 5:34.78.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Dominic Santiago, Chamberlain, 11:12.99; 2. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 11:26.86; 3. Collin Powell, Chamberlain, 11:52.14; 4. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 12:05.58; 5. Isaac Halfred, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 12:13.24; 6. Kade VanDusseldorp, Stanley County, 12:32.16; 7. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 12:37.47; 8. Alex Schumacher, Miller, 13:03.44.

110-Meter Hurdles: 1. Max Donovan, Chamberlain, 16.49; 2. Garrett Knox, Miller, 17.31; 3. Trey Frost, Stanley County, 19.25; 4. Simon Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 19.29; 5. Andrew Knox, Miller, 20.79.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 43.84; 2. Evan Nordstrom, Stanley County, 43.94; 3. Max Donovan, Chamberlain, 44.57; 4. Garrett Knox, Miller, 44.67; 5. Daniel Howe, Crow Creek, 48.81; 6. Eli Jones, Miller, 49.6; 7. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 50.01; 8. Trey Frost, Stanley County, 51.08.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Stanley County (Reid Weiczorek, Evan Nordstrom, Trevor Habeck, JD Carter), 46.05; 2. Miller (Eli Jones, Garrett Knox, Joey Simpson, Karst Hunter), 46.48; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Noah Fried, Noah Feyereisen, Caden Halsey, Braden Goehring), 47.26; 4. Chamberlain, 53.55.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Miller (Eli Jones, Jaden Anderberg, Joey Simpson, Karst Hunter), 1:39.08; 2. Chamberlain (C.J. Yost, Max Donovan, Hayden Evans, Drayton Priebe), 1:39.81; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Cayden Eisemann, Zane Reinert, Bryston Goehring, Braxton Albers), 1:39.83.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Bryston Goehring, Cayden Eisemann, Zane Reinert, Braxton Albers), 3:49.05; 2. Stanley County (Reid Wieczorek, Trey Frost, Evan Nordstrom, Trevor Habeck), 3:58.28; 3. Chamberlain, 4:10.53; 4. Miller, 4:12.59.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Chamberlain (Hayden Evans, Drayton Priebe, Declan Tveit, Dominic Santiago), 9:12.15; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Gabe Jerome, Keene Schlomer, Caelan McCollam, Blaise Thompson), 9:33.01; 3. Miller, 9:47.56; 4. Stanley County, 10:08.16.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Chamberlain (C.J. Yost, Luigi Derlindati, Hayden Evans, Dominic Santiago), 4:10.06; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Zane Reinert, Gavin Reinert, Bryston Goehring, Caelan McCollam), 4:10.96; 2. Miller, 4:28.94.

Shot Put: 1. Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 52-9; 2. Brady Hofteizer, Stanley County, 46-8.5; 3. Tracy Nielsen, Stanley County, 42-6; 4. Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 41-2.5; 5. Nathan Cook, Stanley County, 41-1; 6. Joseph Wieseler, Miller, 40-7; 7. Noah Johnson, Miller, 40-5.5; 8. Kipp Red Dog, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 38-7.

Discus: 1. Noah Feyereisen, Mobridge-Pollock, 149-10; 2. Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 143-5; 3. Tracy Nielsen, Stanley County, 132-0; 4. Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 127-4; 5. Brady Hofteizer, Stanley County, 120-11; 6. Sellyck McManus, Chamberlain, 107-2; 7. Noah Johnson, Miller, 107-0; 8. Nathan Cook, Stanley County, 106-8.

High Jump: 1. Caden Gortmaker, Miller, 5-8; 2. Noah Feyereisen, 5-4; 3. Eli Jones, Miller, 5-2.

Long Jump: 1. Karst Hunter, Miller, 18-6.5; 2. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 18-4.25; 3. Braden Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 18-3; 4. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 17-2.5; 5. Trevor Werdel, Miller, 16-11.5; 6. Ty Graesser, Chamberlain, 15-6.

Triple Jump: 1. Braden Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 40-0.25; 2. Caden Gortmaker, Miller, 37-3.5; 3. Ashton Pfitzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 36-11; 4. Talon Knox, Miller, 34-8.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Isaac Cliff, Stanley County, 8-6.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Chamberlain 237, Miller 147, Mobridge-Pollock 113, Stanley County 53, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48, McLaughlin 13, Crow Creek 10.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Makenzie Sorenson, Chamberlain, 12.55; 2. Kailen Krause, Miller, 12.86; 3. Raelynn Vines, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 13.48; 4. Taylee Stroup, Stanley County, 13.51; 5. Emily Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 13.73; 6. Kael Ruhnke, Miller, 13.98; 7. Cadence Hand, Stanley County, 14.05; 8. Payton Kilker, Miller, 14.36.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Caycee Guinn, Chamberlain, 27.27; 2. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 27.29; 3. Hannah Anderson, Chamberlain, 27.49; 4. Layni Stevens, Miller, 27.67; 5. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 27.68; 6. Raelynn Vines, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 27.76; 7. Taylee Stroup, Stanley County, 28.2; 8. Latisha Mousseau, Mobridge-Pollock, 29.05.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:03.3; 2. Latisha Mousseau, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:05.5; 3. Jade Werdel, Miller, 1:06.28; 4. Samantha Peppel, Chamberlain, 1:07.21; 5. Ryli Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:08.06; 6. Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 1:17.1; 7. Kennedy Sommars, Stanley County, 1:17.1; 8. Randa Haak, Chamberlain, 1:19.09.

800-Meter Run: 1. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 2:35.58; 2. Adrianna White Wolf, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 2:41.12; 3. Ella Phillips, Chamberlain, 2:51.85; 4. Sunni Dupris, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 3:00.63; 5. Rozee Drapeau, Crow Creek, 3:02.51; 6. Brooke Sargent, Miller, 3:10.26; 7. Chante Comes Flying, Crow Creek, 3:17.37; 8. Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 3:18.43.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 5:36.37; 2. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 5:44.42; 3. Daci Lends His Horse, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 6:03.44; 4. Ella Phillips, Chamberlain, 6:05.06; 5. Rozee Drapeau, Crow Creek, 6:38.36; 6. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 6:43.2; 7. Alana Howard, Miller, 7:52.61.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 12:14.18; 2. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 12:23.18; 3. Daci Lends His Horse, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 13:04.85; 4. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 13:37.6; 5. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 14:33.2; 6. Emily Shepherd, Chamberlain, 14:43.2.

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Kayde Fernholz, Miller, 15.35; 2. Avany Long, Chamberlain, 16.53; 3. Leigha Long, Chamberlain, 17.39; 4. Jayd Chmela, Chamberlain, 19.76.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Avany Long, Chamberlain, 50.13; 2. Abby Ketelhut, Miller, 50.15; 3. Tyra Gates, Miller, 51.39; 4. Leigha Long, Chamberlain, 51.47; 5. Tricia Lammers, Miller, 56.58; 6. Jayd Chmela, Chamberlain, 1:00.61.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Chamberlain (Avany Long, Hannah Anderson, Samantha Peppel, Makenzie Sorenson), 52.71; 2. Miller (Kadye Fernholz, Layni Stevens, VonnaGail Schlechter, Kailen Krause), 53.73; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Emily Wientjes, Mariah Goehring, Ryli Thompson, Landyn Henderson), 54.86; 4. Stanley County, 56.85.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Chamberlain (Hannah Anderson, Caycee Guinn, Samantha Peppel, Makenzie Sorenson), 1:51.39; 2. Miller (Kadye Fernholz, Layni Stevens, VonnaGail Schlechter, Kailen Krause), 1:52.69; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Latisha Mousseau, Megan Zahn, Landyn Henderson, Hayley Borah), 1:56.38; 4. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 2:20.14

4x400-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Latisha Mousseau, Natalia Gonzales, Landyn Henderson, Hayley Borah), 4:24.77; 2. Miller (Tyra Gates, Macie Werdel, Jaden Werdel, Abby Ketelhut(, 4:37.12; 3. Chamberlain, 4:54.12; 4. Stanley County, 5:12.35.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Chamberlain (Kinsey Evans, Caycee Guinn, Ella Phillips, Allison Hough), 10:39.21; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Mariah Goehring, Ryli Thompson, Heidi Olson, Natalia Gonzales), 11:04.92; 3. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 11:17.4; 4. Miller, 11:57.85.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Chamberlain (Makenzie Sorenson, Hannah Anderson, Caycee Guinn, Allison Hough), 4:48.74; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Mariah Goehring, Megan Zahn, Ryli Thompson, Heidi Olson), 4:53.39; 3. Stanley County, 5:07.93; 4. Miller, 5:14.21.

Shot Put: 1. Mady Handel, Chamberlain, 36-1.5; 2. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 34-9; 3. Madyson Titze, Stanley County, 33-3; 4. Elise Brooks, Miller, 33-0; 5. Emily Killsback, Mobridge-Pollock, 29-10.5; 6. Rylin Rousseau, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 29-5; 7. Hadley Tichy, Chamberlain, 28-2; 8. Carlie O’Conner, Stanley County, 27-11.

Discus: 1. Mady Handel, Chamberlain, 120-3; 2. Elisa Brooks, Miller, 94-7; 3. Madyson Titze, Stanley County, 93-1; 4. Brooke Vogel, Mobridge-Pollock, 90-1; 5. Hadley Tichy, Chamberlain, 89-4; 6. Jenna Johnson, Chamberlain, 86-7; 7. Emily Killsback, Mobridge-Pollock, 85-1; 8. Carlie O’Conner, Stanley County, 81-3.

High Jump: 1. Kadye Fernholz, Miller, 5-0; 2. Shantay Waldron, Stanley County, 4-6; 3. Tricia Lammers, Miller, 4-6; 4. Abigail Hough, Chamberlain, 4-0.

Long Jump: 1. Avany Long, Chamberlain, 16-1.5; 2. Kailen Krause, Miller, 15-4.25; 3. VonnaGail Schlechter, Miller, 14-8; 4. Samantha Peppel, Chamberlain, 14-7; 5. Leigha Long, Chamberlain, 13-11.5; 6. Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 13-1.5; 7. Emily Holzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 11-2.

Triple Jump: 1. VonnaGail Schlechter, Miller, 32-8; 2. Mariah Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 30-10.25; 3. Jayd Chmela, Chamberlain, 29-10.5; 4. Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 29-4; 5. Layni Stevens, Miller, 29-0.25; 6. Megan Marone, Chamberlain, 28-9.25.