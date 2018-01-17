Tigers win three titles, take third in Gettysburg

Two wrestlers down, the Tigers could not capture a fourth tournament title. Three Tigers won titles and the team scored a third-place 173 points.

Kegan Pearman won the title at 138 pounds without much difficulty. Pearman won by technical fall and pin before winning a 9-1 major decision over Mason Fey of Redfield Area in the championship match.

Nathan Bauer kept rolling at 170, with a perfect day. Bauer picked up a pair of first period wins before beating Kaleb Bucks of Lemmon/McIntosh with a 14-5 major decision in the title match.

Stone Jensen totally dominated the competition at 182. Jensen won by pin and major decision before recording a 29-second pin over Lane Wolf of South Border for the title.

Tucson Freeman took second at 145. He got to the championship with a pin and 7-2 win over Joey Wheeler of Potter County, but fell 12-4 to Jake Herr of South Border in the title tilt.

Jason Gerry took second at 195. Gerry won two first period pins before running into Cooper Baloun, ranked number one in state, and was pinned late in the second period.

Jacob Steiger took third at 113. Steiger won a pin and the lost an 11-3 match to Grant Schneider of South Border. He bounced back with a technical fall and the beat Koltyn Forbes of Potter County 11-3 in the third-place match.

Carson Keller ran into Class A’s number one ranked wrestler on his way to third at 285. After starting his day with a pin, Keller was pinned by Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain. He fought back for third with two wins by pin.

Kamron Pearman took fifth at 120. After beating Cullen McNeil of Redfield Area, Pearman lost two matches and then ran into McNeil again and won a 6-2 match.

South Border won the tournament with 198.5 points. Chamberlain was second with 186 ponts. The Tigers were without Jaden Schilling, who is sidelined with a concussion, and Isaac Olson, who is serving as a page at the state legislature.

Winner

The Tigers will compete in the Winner Invitational on Saturday. The number of teams is relatively small, but the competition should be fierce. The Tigers will square off against second-ranked Winner Area, fourth-ranked Philip Area, sixth-ranked Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon, ninth-ranked Redfield Area, 13th-ranked Burke/Gregory, Andes Central/Dakota Christian, Custer/Edgemont, Potter County, Sully Buttes and Sunshine Bible Academy.

Battler Invitational

Team Scores: South Border, N.D., 198.5, Chamberlain 186, Mobridge-Pollock 173, Redfield Area 168.5, Faulkton Area 112, Pierre Riggs JV 97, Stanley County 83, Potter County 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 68, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 59.5, Deuel 51.5, Lemmon/McIntosh 49, Warner 32.5, Standing Rock, N.D., 25, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 20, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 18, McLaughlin 1, Sully Buttes 0.

Isaac Aman (11-13): was pinned by Riley Whitley, Redfield Area, 1:20; pinned Zach Schilling, Mobridge-Pollock, 3:34; was pinned by Kahlor Hindman, Pierre JV, 4:14.

Jacob Steiger (20-5) third place: pinned Lincoln Fortin, Warner/Northwestern, 2:35; was defeated by Grant Schneider, South Border, 11-3 major decision; defeated Josh Jimenez, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 18-2 technical fall; defeated Koltyn Forbes, Potter County, 11-3 major decision.

120: Kamron Pearman (11-7) fifth place: defeated Cullen McNeil, Redfield Area, 8-3; was defeated by Iver Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 5-0; was defeated by Daniel Tafoya, Pierre JV, 4-3; defeated McNeil, 6-2.

126: Devin Black Fox (0-2): was pinned by Cody Skustad, Chamberlain, 3:58; was pinned by Camden Yost, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket, 1:53.

138: Kegan Pearman (22-7) first place: defeated Noah Hutmacher, Chamberain, 16-1 technical fall; pinned Tate Schulte, Faulkton Area, 3:04; defeated Mason Fey, Redfield Area, 9-1 major decision.

145: Tucson Freeman (22-7) second place: pinned Logan Kreger, Deuel, 2:39; defeated Joey Wheeler, Potter County, 7-2; was defeated by Jake Herr, South Border, 12-4 major decision.

160: Cole Wellner (0-2): was pinned by Gannon Martinmaas, Faulkton Area, :14; was pinned by Brexton Roth, Redfield Area, 4:58.

170: Nathan Bauer (19-2) first place: pinned Taylor Hovis, Pierre JV, :39; pinned Jasiah Thompson, Chamberlain, 1:19; defeated Kaleb Bucks, Lemmon/McIntosh, 14-5 major decision.

182: Stone Jensen (19-3) first place: pinned Carter Heinz, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 1:23; defeated Drew Masat, Redfield Area, 15-2 major decision; pinned Lane Wolf, South Border, :29.

195: Jason Gerry (13-6) second place: pinned William Graves, McLaughlin, 1:24; pinned Rylie Stevens, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket, 1:05; was pinned by Cooper Baloun, Redfield Area, 3:51.

220: Jon Keller (1-6): was pinned by Riley Molter, South Border, :27; was defeated by Dylan Endres, Stanley County, 16-0 technical fall.

285: Carson Keller (11-3) third place: pinned Jake Ellison, Lemmon/McIntosh, 4:22; was pinned by Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 3:43; pinned Justyce Murphy, Pierre JV, 1:50; pinned Ellison, 3:29.

106 unattached: Zach Schilling (0-2): was pinned by Gabe Skustad, Chamberlain, 1:37; was pinned by Isaac Aman, Mobridge-Pollock, 3:34.

120 unattached: Eli Bohlander (0-4): was pinned by Collin Powell, Chamberlain, 1:54; was pinned by C.L. Pederson, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, :59.

170 unattached: Zach Faehnrich (5-10): was pinned by Kaleb Bucks, Lemmon/McIntosh, 1:23; was pinned by Lewis Goehring, South Border, 3:33.

195 unattached: Kyler Pearman (2-9) fifth place: was pinned by Cooper Baloun, Redfield Area, 1:17; defeated Will Mahnke, Chamberlain, 11-5; was pinned by Rylie Stevens, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket, 1:41; won by forfeit over William Graves, McLaughlin.