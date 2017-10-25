Tillie Kost was a very classy lady

Mass of Christian Burial for Tillie Kost 91, of Herreid, was held on Oct. 24, 2017, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Herreid.

Burial was in the church cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Tillie Rose Kost, age 91, passed away Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Center in Herreid.

Tillie was born on Sept.7, 1926, at home on her parents’ farm near Trail City, to John and Johanna (Mastel) Holzer. Tillie was one of 16 children: eight boys and eight girls. She grew up on her parents’ farm and attended rural grade school. She graduated from Mobridge High School in 1944.

Following high school, while working at the Sereno Café in Mobridge, she met her future husband Lester Kost. They were married Nov. 26, 1945, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge. They made their home in Herreid where she lived and raised her five children. She entered the Good Samaritan Center in June of 2012 were she resided until her passing.

While in Herreid she was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Altar Society. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and was active in the Jaycees. Tillie cared for her husband and daughter LuAnn as their health failed before their passing. She enjoyed visiting her children and her grandchildren, and traveled to many states to visit family and friends. Tillie also worked at the Sale Barn Café for many years. Tillie made many Rosary’s with Noke Ritter. She was a very classy lady and took pride in her appearance, especially her hair.

Tillie is survived by her son, Gary (Diane) Kost of Aberdeen; two daughters, Lori (Kirk) Perman of Bismarck, N.D., and Nancy Elliott of West Fargo, N.D.; grandchildren, Tamie (Joel), Kyle (Mandy), Kayla (Lucas), Sarah, Neil, Jennifer, Corey (Amanda), and Amber; and seven great-grandchildren; son-in-law Bill Dotzenrod of Wyndmere, N.D.; brothers, Kasmer (Arlene) Holzer of Black Hawk, and Willie (Joann) Holzer of Gillette, Wyo.; sisters, Ida Holzer and Helen Reiss, both of Mobridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lester; step-mother Katherine; son Neil; daughter LuAnn; son-in-law Roger; and six brothers and five sisters.

As evidence of her very strong faith, Tillie recently made the statement to her family in her own words that she was ready to go.