Timber Lake advances to State B with Round of 16 win

Timber Lake edged Herreid/Selby Area 58-54 to win the Round of 16 game in Fort Pierre on Thursday.

With the win, the Panthers head to the State B tournament for the first time since 1996 and just the second time in school history.

“Obviously, winning the Round of 16 game was amazing for the kids, program and community,” said coach Cody Lawrence. “

The area’s two powerhouse teams battled back and forth for three and a half quarters before the Panthers took over late in the game. Herreid/Selby Area led 49-48 until Jackson Harrison hit a three-pointer with three minutes left to give the Panthers the lead. That was the first basket of what would be a 7-0 run. Tucker Kraft and Brayden Pay Pay followed with the next four points. Pay Pay’s basket gave the Panthers a 55-49 lead with 1:18 to play. Herreid/Selby Area drew within 56-54 with 24 seconds left on the second two straight Karson Vander Vorst baskets, but the Panthers broke the press on the ensuing possession and Kraft iced the game with a breakaway layup, sending the Panthers to state for the first time in 22 years.

Kraft had a huge second half for the Panthers. He scored a game-high 27 points, including 19 in the second half. Pay Pay scored nine of his 15 points after the intermission. Isaac Kraft added seven points.

Emmit Bohle led Herreid/Selby Area with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Trevor Begeman scored 11 points and Vander Vorst scored 10. The Wolverines end their season at 19-4.

“Herreid/Selby Area is a team that is also deserving of playing in the state tournament,” said Lawrence. “They are well-coached and have a great team.”

Sully Buttes

The 19-3 Panthers are the seven seed at state. They will take on the two seed, 22-1 Sully Buttes Chargers at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen on Thursday.

“The kids are still very excited, along with the community,” said Lawrence. “As a team we are aware of our opportunities that lie ahead. We are taking it day by day as we prepare for a very talented Sully Buttes team.”

Of the Panthers’ three losses on the year, one was a 59-29 loss to Sully Buttes on Jan. 16. The other two losses were to Class A Mobridge-Pollock and Herreid/Selby Area. They lost to Mobridge-Pollock and Herreid/Selby Area in back-to-back games early in the season. Since those losses they are 18-1 and have won 12 games in a row.

“Just before Christmas break, we got all our kids back to play,” said Lawrence. “Trey Bollinger had an eye issue and missed three games. Beau DuBray was out of town for school activities and missed two games. We started to play better basketball once we were all together. We realized the pieces that we had and what we were capable of doing as a team, rather than a group of individuals.”

Sully Buttes has just one loss this season and that came at the hands of Class A Dakota Valley (19-4, six seed in the Class A tournament) back on Dec. 29. Since then the defending Class B third-place team has reeled off 19 straight wins.

The difference in state experience is vast. While the Panthers are appearing at state of the first time in 22 years and just the second time in school history, the 2009 Class B champion Chargers are appearing at state for the 12th time in the 2000s and the 18th time in school history.

“We gave our kids and ourselves a few days to enjoy what we had accomplished,” said Lawrence. “As a team we are now trying to get ready for the next game. We know we have a very big task ahead of us and we are doing our best to prepare for a competitive weekend. We know how good Sully Buttes is and we know that we are going to have to be just as physical and play very good basketball in order to have a change in upsetting this team.”

Here are the team matchups for the Sully Buttes game.

Timber Lake starting lineup: Brayden Pay Pay, 5’11 junior, 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals per game; Trey Bollinger, 5’11 junior, 6 points, 4 rebounds, two assists, 2 steals per game; Tucker Kraft, 6’5 junior, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals per game; Isaac Kraft, 5’9 sophomore, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals per game; Jackson Harrison, 5’9 junior, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals per game. The top players off the bench are Beau DuBray, 5’8 sophomore, Taylor Goldade, 6’0 sophomore, Hunter Schrempp, 5’11 freshman and Brady Hall, 6’0 sophomore.

Sully Buttes starting lineup: Jacob Howard, 6’3 senior, 14 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 steals per game; Cameron Ogle, 6’0 junior, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists per game; Lincoln Jordre, 6’9 senior, 20 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3 assists per game; Nick Wittler, 5’11 sophomore, 12.5 points, 3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals per game; Devan Kleven, 6’1 senior, 6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals per game. The top players off the bench are Jett Lamb, 6’3 sophomore, Grant Johnson, 5’11 sophomore, Jack Mercer, 6’0 junior, and Sebastian Frost, 5’8 junior.

Timber Lake (19-3) 17 25 43 58

Herreid/Selby Area (19-4) 12 28 42 54

Timber Lake: Trey Bollinger 2 0-0 4, Isaac Kraft 3 0-0 7, Jackson Harrison 1 0-0 3, Brayden Pay Pay 5 2-4 15, Tucker Kraft 13 12- 27, Taylor Goldade 1 0-0 2, Totals 26 3-6 58.

Herreid/Selby Area: Clayton Randall 3 0-0 7, Karson Vander Vorst 3 2-2 10, Blaine Grage 0 1-3 1, Trevor Begeman 5 1-1 11, Emmit Bohle 8 6-8 22, Wade Begeman 1 1-2 3, Totals 20 11-16 54.

3-point field goals: Timber Lake 3 (I. Kraft, Harrison, Pay Pay); Herreid/Selby Area 3 (Vander Vorst 2, Randall). Fouls: Timber Lake 13; Herreid/Selby Area 8.