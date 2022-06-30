Timber Lake’s Gabe, Dahlgren win Dupree rodeo titles

Chazz Gabe of Timber Lake won the bull riding title, while Courtney Dahlgren of Timber Lake and Dylan Lemmon of Eagle Butte tied for the ladies breakaway roping title at the Pioneer Days Rodeo held Saturday and Sunday in Dupree.

Gabe won bull riding with a 71-point ride. He was the only one of the 13 bull riders to make the eight-second ride. Gabe won $326.

Dahlgren and Lemmon tied for the ladies breakaway roping title with each cowgirl recording a 2.8-second run. They each earned $751, the event had 57 contestants.

Sydney Maher of Timber Lake took second in barrel racing with a time of 18.05 seconds to earn $600. Makenzee Wheelhouse of Pierre won the title at 17.75 seconds, earning $726. The rodeo had 40 barrel racers.

Homegrown talent did well in the rodeo as Dupree cowboys and cowgirls placed in four events. They all took third place. Trey Young took third in calf roping with a time of 10.1 seconds to make $243. Sidni Ferguson took third in goat tying where an 8.2-second run was worth $209. Jake Longbrake took third in senior mens breakaway roping with a time of 7.3 seconds to secure $186. Longbrake then teamed with Lynn Williams of Faith (who took fourth in senior mens breakaway roping) for third in team roping. A time of 7.2 seconds gave each cowboy $238.

Other event winners were: Iver Paul of Faith in bareback riding; Rio Nutter of Rapid City in calf roping; Landry Haugen of Sturgis in goat tying; Shayla Howell and Guy Howell of Belle Fourche in mixed team roping; Neal Engesser of Spearfish in senior mens breakaway roping; Bryce Dibbern of Interior in steer wrestling; and Nevada Burguist of Belle Fourche and Chandler Comfort of St. Onge in team roping.

There will be two SDRA rodeos over the Independence Day holiday with the Fort Pierre 4th of July Rodeo on July 3 and 4, and the Interior Frontier Days Rodeo on July 4.

Dupree Pioneer Days Rodeo

June 25-26

Bareback Riding: 1. Iver Paul, Faith, 75, $413.

Barrel Racing: 1. Makenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre, 17.75, $726; 2. Sydney Maher, Timber Lake, 18.05, $600; 3. Megan Van Liere, Pierre, 18.06, $475; 4. Janna Humble, Mud Butte, 18.14, $350; 5. (tie) Jennifer Rice, Buffalo, Wyoming, 18.16, $175, Sierra Lee, Rhame, North Dakota, 18.16, $175.

Bull Riding: 1. Chazz Gabe, Timber Lake, 71, $326.

Calf Roping: 1. Rio Nutter, Rapid City, 9.8, $371; 2. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, 10.0, $307.4; 3. Trey Young, Dupree, 10.1, $243; 4. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 10.4, $179; 5. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, 11.3, $115; 6. Dillon Sackett, Alcester, 11.8, $64.

Goat Tying: 1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 7.5, $314; 2. Kailyn Groves, Faith, 8.0, $262; 3. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 8.2, $209; 4. Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, 8.3, $157; 5. Tessa Menzel, Quinn, 9.0, $105.

Ladies Breakaway Roping: 1. (tie) Courtney Dahlgren, Timber Lake, 2.8, $751, Dylan Lemmon, Eagle Butte, 2.8, $751; 3. Amber Carson, Grassy Butte, North Dakota, 3.3, $593; 4. Jessica Caspers, New Underwood, 3.5, $489; 5. (tie) Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 3.6, $332, Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 3.6, $331; 6. Kallie Carey, Wall, 3.7, $174; 6. (tie) Bailie Donner, Morristown, 4.0, $35, Jessica Hempill, Rapid City, 4.0, $35.

Mixed Team Roping: 1. Shayla Howell, Guy Howell, Belle Fourche, 7.0, $345; 2. Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, Carson Musick, Pierre, 12.8, $259; 3. Chantel Kolb, Nevada Burquist, Belle Fourche, 13.3, $172; 4. Tessa Caspers, Nick Caspers, New Underwood, 18.3, $86.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. John Thelen, Mitchell, 74, $345.

Senior Mens Breakaway Roping: 1. Neal Engesser, Spearfish, 3.2, $279; 2. Chad Hetzel, Lemmon, 4.2, $233; 3. Jake Longbrake, Dupree, 7.3, $186; 4. Lynn Williams, Faith, 12.5, $139; 5. Darrell Barry, Belle Fourche, 12.6, $93.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Bryce Dibbern, Interior, 5.4, $354; 2. Watt Tibbitts, Sturgis, 6.6, $293; 3. Trig Olson, Prairie City, 6.8, $232; 4. Miles Spikelmier, Buffalo, 10.0, $171; 5. Tyler Byrne, Martin, 14.6, $110; 6. Dawson Kautzman, Camp Crook, 19.5, $61.

Team Roping: 1. Nevada Burquist, Belle Fourche, Chandler Comfort, St. Onge, 6.6, $358; 2. Tucker McDaniel, Midland, Clint Cobb, Red Owl, 6.9, $298; 3. Jake Longbrake, Dupree, Lynn Williams, Faith, 7.2, $238; 4. Shayla Howell, Guy Howell, Belle Fourche, 8.7, $179; 5. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, Brian Lemmon, Torrington, Wyoming, 11.4, $119.

Irene Rodeo

June 24-25

Bareback Riding: 1. Mark Kenyon, Hayti, 62, $456; 2. Lane Deisley, Ayr, Nebraska, 46, $273.

Barrel Racing: 1. Haley Huls, Lennox, 16.04, $807; 2. Makenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre, 16.08, $668; 3. Dori Hollenbeck, Winner, 16.2, $529; 4. Kristen Zancanella, Aurora, 16.24, $390; 5. (tie) Jillian Zaun, Hamlin, 16.47, $195, Carole Hollers, Sturgis, 16.47, $195.

Bull Riding: 1. Jack Rodenbaugh, Box Elder, 86, $515; 2. Kane Grant, Whitewood, 77, $426.

Calf Roping: 1. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 9.5, $276; 2. Jarrett Oestmann, Auburn, Nebraska, 10.2, $311; 3. (tie) Myles Kenzy, Iona, 10.3, $181, Boe Brown, Valentine, Nebraska, 10.3, $181, Denton Oestmann, Auburn, Nebraska, 10.3, $181; 6. Jeremy Olson, Shell Lake, Wisconsin, 10.6, $65.

Ladies Breakaway Roping: 1. Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, 2.4, $728, Mataya Eklund, Valentine, Nebraska, 2.4, $728, Cheyenne Sherwood, Hillside, Arizona, 2.4, $728, Sarah Morrissey, Gillette, Wyoming, 2.4, $728; 5. (tie) Rickie Engesser, Spearfish, 2.5, $315, Alli Master, Leon, Iowa, 2.5, $315, Cheyenne Vandestouwe, Inwood, Iowa, 2.5, $315; 8. Cora Borman, Backus, 2.6, $79.

Mixed Team Roping: 1. Haley Brown, Porcupine, Dylan Hart, Flandreau, 7.3, $459; 2. Danielle Wray, Ord, Nebraska, Jade Nelson, Midland, 7.8, $380; 3. Jordyn Tibbs, Elk Point, Matt Zancanella, Aurora, 7.9, $301; 4. Kaitlyn Latham, Lance Knutson, Flandreau, 8.1, $222; 5. Callie Shepherd, Marshall, Minnesota, Cooper Schmidt, Marietta, Minnesota, 9.3, $142; 6. Chenoa Vandestouwe, Inwood, Iowa, Isaac Tilstra, Hills, Minnesota, 13.7, $79.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Dylan Suhr, Canton, 67, $334; 2. Cooper West, Philip, 65, $276; 3. Miles Kreeger, Lake Andes, 59, $219; 4. Kyle Hapney, Ft. Pierre, 58, $161; 5. Zane Howe, Rapid City, 49, $103.

Senior Mens Breakaway Roping: 1. Fay Jandreau, Highmore, 3.7, $306; 2. Darren Lammers, Chancellor, 3.8, $253; 3. Blaine Carey, Huron, 4.3, $200; 4. Terry Graff, Long Pine, Nebraska, 12.9, $148.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Tate Petrak, Martin, 5.2, $269; 2. Sawyer Strand, Platte, 16.5, $201.

Team Roping: 1. Shaw Loiseau, Dylan Hart, Flandreau, 5.9, $459; 2. Tucker McDaniel, Midland, Clint Cobb, Red Owl, 6.2, $380; 3. Nathan Poss, Scotia, Nebraska, Zach Dunlap, Rolla, North Dakota, 6.6, $301; 4. Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, Jade Nelson, Midland, 6.7, $222; 5. (tie) Levi Heckenlaible, Josh Heckenlaible, Menno, 7.3, $111, Travis Johnson, Tyan Johnson, Sisseton, 7.3, $111.

Team Penning: 1. Anna Braunschmidt, Mark Braunschmidt, Garretson, Joe Skibinski, Sioux Falls, 31.1, $384; 2. Randy Olson, Harrisburg, Travis Olson, Sioux Falls, Katie Pollard, 42.3, $336; 3. Gabe Garbe, Alpena, Chuck Nelson, Hartford, Mick Varilek, Geddes, 45.6, $192; 4. Bryan Runge, Tea, Tara Thompson, Sioux Falls, Robert Devitt, Harrisburg, 47.0, $96.

Over 40 Cattle Roping: 1. Jeremy Olson, Shell Lake, Wisconsin, 13.1, $269; 2. Rusty Kluender, Arcadia, Nebraska, 15.0, $201; 3. Brent Hurlburt, Norfolk, Nebraska, 18.1, $134; 4. Terry Graff, Long Pine, Nebraska, 18.3, $67.

Britton Buckhorn Rodeo

Bareback Riding: No qualified rides.

Barrel Racing: 1. Heather Bosse, Cogswell, North Dakota, 15.0, $682; 2. (tie) Billie Treeby, Hecla, 15.4, $505, Makenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre, 15.4, $505; 4. (tie) Sidney Johnson, Sisseton, 15.5, $270, Stella Oland, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, 15.5, $270; 6. (tie) Bailey Horesji, Echo, Minnesota, 15.6, $59, Christy Davidson, Ozona, Texas, 15.6, $59.

Bull Riding: 1. John Jacobs, Aberdeen, 72, $306.

Calf Roping: 1. Jeremy Olson, Shell Lake, Wisconsin, 11.1, $384; 2. Rex Treeby, Hecla, 11.8, $288; 3. Newt Bruly, Willow Lake, 12.3, $192; 4. Tanner Scheevel, Lester Prairie, Minnesota, 13.8, $96.

Ladies Breakaway Roping: 1. Makenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre, 2.6, $403; 2. Sidney Johnson, Sisseton, 2.8, $334; 3. (tie) Josie Mousel, Colman, 3.1, $229, Chloe Herren, Crooks, 3.1, $229; 5. Abby Jo Treeby, Hecla, 3.4, $125; 6. Courtney Otto, Marshall, Minnesota, 4.4, $69.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Kyle Hapney, Ft. Pierre, 64, $456.

Senior Mens Breakaway Roping: 1. Fay Jandreau, Highmore, 3.6, $326; 2. Daniel Bishoff, Brampton, 5.9, $245; 3. Blaine Carey, Huron, 12.4, $163; 4. Shawn Carey, Highmore, 12.5, $81.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Colton Struxness, Watertown, 27.0, $312.

Team Roping: 1. Colton Musick, Carson Musick, Pierre, 6.4, $326; 2. Tate Johnson, Tyan Johnson, Sisseton, 10.2, $245; 3. Blase Steffen, Riley Hannum, Gregory, 13.7, $163; 4. Ryan Carlson, Luke Ronshaugen, Britton, 22.4, $81.

Over 40 Cattle Roping: 1. Jeremy Olson, Shell Lake, Wisconsin, 11.7, $312; 2. Jeff Grill, Mitchell, 22.7, $187.