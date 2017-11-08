Tina Hertel was mom to five, second mother to many

Mass of Christian Burial for Tina Hertel, 60, of McLaughlin, was held on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in McLaughlin.

Burial was in McLaughlin City Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Tina passed away on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Tina Marie (Village Center) Hertel was born in Fort Yates, N.D., on April 17, 1957, to Leona (Archambault) and William Village Center Sr.

Tina was raised and educated in Fort Yates, attending St. Bernard’s Mission School until the sixth grade, St. Joe’s Boarding School in Chamberlain, and Standing Rock High School. After receiving her GED, she started working at Standing Rock College as a library assistant and began taking college classes. Other employment included a dental assistant at IHS for three years, a high school tutor aide at McLaughlin Public School for seven years and a paraprofessional working with students in speech therapy at Rock Creek Day School for two years. In later years, she joked about being a full-time domestic engineer while raising her oldest grandchild, Gavi, for many years.

On Aug. 29, 1975, Tina married Tim Hertel, the love of her life, in Fort Yates. They started their family and made their home in Fort Yates until 1975 when they moved to McLaughlin. Five children were born to this union. Tina’s children kept her busy and she enjoyed traveling to attend their sporting and various school events. In addition to her own children, Tina was a second mother to many of her nieces and nephews. It was not uncommon for Tim and Tina to bring several nieces and nephews on family trips to the Black Hills and other destinations. Tina’s grandchildren have always held a special place in her heart. She was very proud of them and loved to spend as much time with each of them as she could.

One of Tina’s favorite things to do was spend time with relatives and visit. She loved family gatherings and frequently rounded up her sisters for sleepovers at her home. She was diligent about calling friends and family and was always on the phone. Tina also enjoyed attending weekly slot tournaments at Grand River Casino or concerts at Prairie Knights. She also enjoyed sitting on her porch with her loyal sidekick, her dog Chico. Tina was loving, caring and kind. She was not afraid to tell you how she felt, good or bad.

Tina is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tim Hertel of McLaughlin; five children, Jessica (Duane) Johnson of Wilton, N.D., Jade Hertel Sr. of McLaughlin, Jamie (Liza Lawrence) Hertel of Rock Creek, Justin Hertel of Fort Yates, and Tipton Hertel of McLaughlin; grandchildren, Kiara and Isaiah Johnson, Jade Jr. and Evan Hertel, Gavi, Jamie Jr., Jordan, Jessmyn and Janae Hertel, and Penelope Hertel; sisters, Carol Gipp of Nashville, Tenn., Linda Village Center of Fort Yates, Toni Village Center of Alexandria, Va., Irma Annis of McLaughlin, Kathy Village Center of Fort Yates, and Marlene (Steve) McLaughlin of Fort Thompson; and her baby brother Marlon (Johnny) Village Center of McLaughlin.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents, William Sr. and Leona Village Center; her father- and mother-in-law, Fred M. and Hildegard (Billigmeier) Hertel; sisters, Velma and Joyce; brother, William Jr.; and grandchildren, Dana and Blue Annis, Steven McLaughlin Jr., Angel Village Center, Veronica Emery and Eden Hertel.