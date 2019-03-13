Tom Peterson was always going to be a cowboy

Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Peterson, 60, of Aberdeen, was held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Timber Lake.

Burial will be at a later date at Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Thomas Gorman Peterson was born on May 29, 1958, in Deadwood. He was adopted by Gorman and May Peterson and brought to Timber Lake to begin his new life in his new home. You could tell right away that Tom was going to be a cowboy, just like his dad and uncle. Tom loved the ranch life and it didn’t take long before he was roping and riding in the rodeo. Gorman and May and their two boys moved to the Ed Chapel place in 1968 where Tom attended Chapel country school right across the road from their home. Tom participated in every rodeo he could find, 4-H and Little Britches alike.

Tom went on to Timber Lake High School where he excelled in both the sports of football and rodeo. Tom turned pro when he got his PRCA card in 1978 and headed down the rodeo road. He attended every rodeo he possible could while still helping to run the family ranch. Tom was an amazing bull rider, winning too many rodeos to count, and wearing out more vehicles running down the highway to remember. Tom placed or won both the Badlands and Great Lake circuits on many different occasions. He was ranked nationally in the world standings in 1986 and was pushing for his first National Finals Rodeo when he was injured in Kansas City and his season was cut short.

The Petersons sold their ranch that year and Tom moved to the Black Hills of Rapid City, where he began his career in real estate, being a top producer on numerous occasions. Tom continued riding and competing into the early ‘90s. After he hung up the bull rope, he moved to Bryan, Texas, and began his PRCA judging career. Tom was respected immensely by his fellow judges and the rodeo community for being a fair and honest rodeo official. Tom moved back to Rapid City in the mid 2000s for a few years and then to Aberdeen. Tom still continued being a rodeo official part time, as well as a worker for the 3M Corporation.

It was at the 2010 Black Hills Stock Show that Tom met his wife, Marty. In 2011, Tom and Marty welcomed their daughter, Tara, into the world. Later that year, they purchased a house in Aberdeen and Tom welcomed two more daughters into the mix, Tyler and Tobi Hinz. On May 11, 2012, Tom and Marty were married in Aberdeen.

If you ever saw Tom at a rodeo, Tara was sure to be close behind. The two shared a very special bond from day one, and went on many adventures together, traveling from North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa. Anyone who ever saw the two together knew that he loved his “princess” with everything that he had.

Tom passed away at his home on March 4, 2019. He will be missed by many.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marty; their children, Tyler, Tobi and Tara; his brother, Jerry (Maria) Peterson; and nieces Shay Peterson and Rachel Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gorman and May Peterson, and his aunt and uncle, Pat and Garnet Peterson.