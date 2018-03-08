Tony Voller served as Army medic in WWII

Mass of Christian Burial for Tony Voller, 98, of Mobridge, was held on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Tony passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Anthony “Tony” Voller was born on Jan. 20, 1920, in Strasburg, N.D., to Anton and Ottilia (Reis) Voller. Tony was one of nine children and grew up on a farm east of Strasburg. He attended rural school near his home.

Tony was inducted into the United States Army on May 20, 1942, and served as a medic during WWII. Sergeant Voller was honorably discharged in December of 1945.

Tony married Belle (Baca) and to this union, two sons were born: Jack and his wife Susan who live in Mobridge, and Mike and his wife Erlene, who live in Atlanta, Ga.

Tony and Belle farmed and ranched in the Timber Lake area until retiring and moving to Mobridge.

Tony is survived by his sons, Jack (Susan) Voller of Mobridge, and Mike (Erlene) Voller of Atlanta; one brother, William (Alvina) Voller of Mobridge; one sister-in-law, Violet Voller; grandchildren, LaVonne (Rick) Parsons of Larimore, N.D., Justin (Michelle) Voller of Bismarck, N.D., Brett (Michele) Anderson of Rapid City, and Rod (Cindy) Anderson of Huntsville, Ala.; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Tony is also survived by a very special friend, Elaine Fuhrer, and many friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Ottilia Voller; his wife, Bella Voller; sisters, Bertha Voller, Helen Hulm, Margaret Baumgartner and Hilda Hager; brothers, Arthur, Joseph and Andrew Voller; and Elsie Fix, Tony’s second wife.