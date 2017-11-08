Top-ranked Chargers too much for Lady Tigers

Top seed, number one-ranked Sioux Falls Christian defeated the Lady Tigers 3-0 in the Class A Sweet 16 at Huron Arena on Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Christian was in charge from the get-go, racing past the Lady Tigers 25-7, 25-6, 25-11.

“The girls tried,” said coach Rose Henderson. “Sioux Falls Christian is a very aggressive serving team and we had a hard time getting our offense started. When we did pass, we ran our offense successfully.”

The Lady Tigers managed just six kills and did not serve an ace. Kaycee Redmond led the team with four kills. Molly Lahren had the other two. Alex Steiger got the assist on all six kills. Kassidy Moser led the defense with four digs. Jestice Talley and Lahren had three digs each.

“It was a tough match for the seniors,” said Henderson, “but a good experience for our underclassmen.”

This was the second meeting between Mobridge-Pollock and Sioux Falls Christian. The Lady Tigers beat the Chargers 3-1 in the opening round of the 2009 Class A State Volleyball Tournament. In that match, the Lady Tigers were the number seven seed and the Chargers were the number two seed.

The Chargers, who are 28-4 and undefeated against South Dakota teams (all four losses came against teams from Iowa), will be the number one seed at the Class A State Volleyball Tournament in Rapid City next week. They will face eight seed McCook Central/Montrose in the first round. The rest of the first round will be number five Miller (25-4) vs. number four Madison (25-4), number six Sioux Valley (25-4) vs. number three Belle Fourche (30-3), and number seven Parker (25-6) vs. number two Dakota Valley (26-3).

Mobridge-Pollock (10-19) 7 6 11

Sioux Falls Christian (28-4) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 22-26, 0 aces (Alex Steiger 5-5, Kaycee Redmond 4-4); Setting 24-25, six assists (Steiger 23-24-6); Hitting 26-20, 6 kills (Redmond 8-8-4, Molly Lahren 7-8-2); Blocks 1 (Steiger.5, Megan Zahn .5); Digs 13 (Kassidy Moser 4, Jestice Talley 3, Lahren 3).

Sioux Falls Christian: No stats reported.