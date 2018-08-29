Top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian beats Tigers 39-0

The Tigers put up a hard-fought battle but fell 39-0 to the first-ranked, defending 11B champion Sioux Falls Christian Chargers at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls on Friday.

Coach Paul Goehring said that despite being overmatched, the Tigers played hard for the entirety of the game.

“They did,” said Goehring. “They didn’t quit.”

He said making Sioux Falls work for what they got for four quarters was one of their goals.

While the Crusaders did have five touchdown drives, few were completed without the Tigers making them earn their points.

“They had to work to score,” said Goehring. “Their quarterback kind of hurt us. We talked with our contain guys. It goes with being a little bit inexperienced.”

The Tiger offense could not get anything going on the ground, but the passing game produced some yards and first downs against the defending champs.

Caden Halsey connected on seven of 13 passes for 53 yards. Cayden Eisemann came in late and went four-for-six for 28 yards. Zane Reinert caught five passes for 33 yards. Reese Cerney, Braxton Albers and Bryston Goehring had two receptions each.

Having time to throw was one of the keys to getting the passing game going.

“We threw the ball a lot better,” said Goehring. “We missed a couple opportunities on long throws. I was impressed with our pass blocking.”

While the defense did a good job on all-state running back Parker Nelson, holding him to just 54 yards (Nelson ran for 273 yards and touchdown runs of 51, 83 and 63 yards last year), the Tigers could not contain quarterback Dawson Mulder who ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Then Mulder went to the air and hit Mitchell Goodbary three times for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Making Sioux Falls work their way down field instead of hitting the big plays led to six Tigers recording three or more tackles. Tucson Freeman and Jimmy Richards led the defense with 5.5 and 4.5 tackles, respectively.

Goehring was also pleased that for the second straight week the Tigers had very few penalties.

With no game this Friday, Goehring and the Tigers are taking advantage of the time to learn their game and get everyone healthy. There were no new injuries this week and Noah Feyereisen is back after his ankle injury in the opener. But the banged up players are getting to heal their nicks and bruises.

“We’re treating this week like it’s not a week off,” said Goehring.

Mobridge-Pollock (1-1) 0 0 0 0- 0

Sioux Falls Christian (2-0) 16 16 7 0- 39

First Quarter

SFC- Dawson Mulder 8 run (Parker Nelson run)

SFC- Mulder 43 run (Clay Vinson run)

Second Quarter

SFC- Mitchell Goodbary 32 pass from Mulder (Silas Hoffman run)

SFC- Nelson 7 run (Vinson run)

Third Quarter

SFC- Jaxon Hogan 1 run (Elijah Bird kick)

Mobridge-Pollock: Rushing 20-22 (Cayden Eisemann 3-16, Tucson Freeman 4-4, Isaac Olson 6-2, Bryston Goehring 1-1, Zane Reinert 1-0, Caden Halsey 5-(-1); Passing 11-19-0-81 (Halsey 7-13-0-53, Eisemann 4-6-0-28); Receiving (Reinert 5-33, Goehring 2-18, Reese Cerney 2-16, Braxton Albers 2-14); 6 first downs; 1 turnover; 3-20 penalties. Defense: Freeman 5.5 tackles, Jimmy Richards 4.5 tackles, Albers 4 tackles, Jayce Chasing Hawk 3.5 tackles, Olson 3.5 tackles, Hudson Filler 3 tackles.

Sioux Falls Christian: Rushing 34-277 (Mulder 8-115, Goodbary 2-55, Nelson 10-54, Vinson 4-26, Benjamin Gadberry 4-12, Noah Hart 2-9, Sam Osterloo 1-3, Hoffman 1-3, Hogan 1-1, Logan Schipper 1-(-1)); Passing 4-6-0-130 (Mulder 4-5-0-130, Jett Olszewski 0-1-0-0); Receiving (Goodbary 3-118, Hogan 1-12); 14 first downs; 0 turnovers; 4-25 penalties.