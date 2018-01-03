Top-ranked Sully Buttes too much for Lady Tigers

Class B’s number one-ranked Sully Buttes Chargers handed the Lady Tigers a 58-32 defeat at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Tuesday.

With the press on, the Chargers raced out to a 23-3 lead in the first quarter. Sully Buttes kept the heat on the Lady Tigers and built a 33-4 lead until late in the second quarter when the Lady Tigers went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 33-12 at the half. The teams played pretty much back-and-forth basketball in the second half with Sully Buttes pulling away slightly for the 26-point win.

Lady Tiger coach Lindsey Bachman was happy with the Lady Tigers’ effort in their first game without leading scorer TyRel Thompson, who is lost for the season after suffering a knee injury in the Sisseton game.

“It being our first game without our leading scorer, I knew we’d start slow,” said Bachman, “but the girls adjusted and hit some of their goals for the game.”

In her first career start, Gennie Krause scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds.

“Gennie had a game,” said Bachman. “For coming out in her first start, she adjusted well.”

Jestice Talley scored a team-high nine points. Jadin Monsen scored six and Megan Zahn scored five. Hannah Stroeder pulled down a game-high six rebounds.

The Lady Tigers won the rebounding battle, pulling down 23 boards to 13 for the Chargers.

Bachman mentioned that Monsen did a good job running the ball when Talley was forced to the bench with her third foul early in the second quarter.

“Jadin stepped up when she went to the point,” said Bachman.

Rachel Guthmiller led the Chargers with a game-high 20 points, including a personal eight-point run in the first quarter. Lauren Wittler scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds. Brooklynn Bradford and Marinda Archer scored seven points each.

Bachman called the top-ranked Chargers a physical team that is going to be hard for anyone to beat.

“They play a hard, physical game,” said Bachman. “With a team like that, you can’t play zone so you have to try and match that.”

Miller

The Lady Tigers host Big Dakota Conference rival Miller as part of a Lady Tiger/Tiger doubleheader at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Thursday. The first JV game tips off at 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, Standing Rock comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. JV start.

Miller leads the Lady Tigers 27-19 in a series that began in 1977. The Lady Tigers had won three in a row before the Rustlers won a 50-38 game last year.

The Lady Tigers hold a 17-11 edge over Standing Rock in a series that began in 1986. The Lady Tigers have won five of the last six, including a 45-38 win last season.

Sully Buttes (4-0) 23 33 44 58

Mobridge-Pollock 91-7) 3 12 21 32

Sully Buttes: Rachel Guthmiller 7 6-6 20, Kendra Klevan 1 0-0 2, Lauren Wittler 8 2-3 18, Brooklynn Bradford 3 1-2 7, Marinda Archer 3 1-2 7, Angela Guthmiller 1 0-0 2, Tailynn Bradford 1 0-0 2, Totals 24 10-15 58.

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 2 2-4 6, Hayley Borah 1 0-0 2, Gennie Krause 4 0-0 8, Hannah Stroeder 1 0-2 2, Jestice Talley 3 1-2 9, Megan Zahn 2 1-2 5, Totals 13 4-10 32.

3-point field goals: Sully Buttes 0; Mobridge-Pollock 2 (Talley 2). Rebounds: Sully Buttes 13 (Wittler 4, A. Guthmiller 3); Mobridge-Pollock 23 (Stroeder 6, Krause 5, Monsen 4, Borah 4). Fouls: Sully Buttes 12; Mobridge-Pollock 15. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 19; Sully Buttes 12.