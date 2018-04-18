Track season starts Thursday at American Legion Relays

The Tiger track and field team opens the season on Thursday at the American Legion Relays in Pierre.

With temperatures nearing 50 degrees and winds blowing from 10 to 20 miles per hour, it looks like there will at long last be a sports competition. The track team has also been scheduled to run in Groton on Tuesday. The Big Dakota Conference Meet that was scheduled for yesterday (Tuesday) in Chamberlain has been cancelled.

The same cannot be said for the Lady Tigers golf team. The Stanley County tournament in Pierre on Thursday has been cancelled as has the triangular in Aberdeen on Saturday. There is a possibility the girls will open in Chamberlain on Monday, but Chamberlain is in the track of this week’s upcoming rain or snow so the condition of the course will determine if the Lady Tigers get to tee up and play. If they cannot play in the Chamberlain, the next meet on the schedule is Redfield on April 24.