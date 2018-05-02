Track team gets faster at Lemmon

Despite competing in high winds on Saturday, the Mobridge-Pollock thinclads took another step forward, dropping times and adding distances at the Harrold Severson Track Meet in Lemmon.

“We had a few hiccups and we’re finding some consistency issues, but overall it was a good day,” said coach Cody Stotz. “We’re getting to the point where we can start optimizing our relays.”

The Tigers and Lady Tigers won two events each.

Nathan Bauer was the meet’s fastest man, winning the 100-meter dash at 11.91 seconds. He added a third-place finish in the 200.

Carson Keller went 140 feet, 2 inches to win discus and added second place in shot put.

The Lady Tigers won two relay races. Abby Keller, Latisha Mousseau, Landyn Henderson and Hayley Borah ran 4:39.99 to win the 4×400. Keller, Mousseau and Henderson ran with Myia Feist to clock a 5:10.82 and win the medley.

The boys scored up and down the board. Dakota Farias took second place in the 1600 and 3200. Dakota Weleba took second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 110s. Gabe Jerome raced to second in the 800. Josh Norder took third in discus and fifth in shot put. Blaise Thompson took third in the 3200 and Chaseten Myers took third in triple jump. Three Tigers took fifth, Gavin Reinert in the 400, Jacob Steiger in the 1600 and Noah Feyereisen tied for fifth in high jump. Keene Schlomer placed twice, taking sixth in the 800 and eighth in the 400.

Emily Killsback had a strong throwing day for the Lady Tigers, takings second in shot put and fifth in discus. Hayley Borah ran to second in the 400. Henderson had two places in open events, taking fourth in high jump and sixth in the 200. Alex Steiger took fourth in the 1600. Brookelynn Vogel threw to fifth in shot put. Emily Wientjes took seventh in the 100, while Megan Zahn finished eighth in triple jump and tied for eighth in long jump.

To go along with their two wins, the Lady Tiger relays teams took third in the 4×100 and the 4×200.

The Tiger relays teams never broke a tape, but took second in the 4×100 and 4×800, third in the 4×400 and fourth in the 4×200 and medley.

Harold Severson Track Meet

Boys Division

100-Meter Dash: 1. Nathan Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 11.91; 2. Brock Kjellsen, Newell, 11.96; 3. Isiah Kludt, Hettinger/Scranton, 12.01; 4. Joe Alaniz, Faith, 12.19; 5. Dillon Reede, Lemmon, 12.22; 6. Tanner Zentner, Mott-Regent, 12.26; 7. Zach Schmalenberger, Glen Ullin/Hebron, 12.46; 8. Jason Ortiz, Bowman County, 12.54.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Chael Thorn, Philip, 23.27 (sq, meet record, old record, J. Wutzke, Mott-Regent, 2005); 2. Hunter Crist, Mott-Regent, 23.61; 3. Nathan Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 23.69; 4. Alex Madrigal, Bowman County, 23.74; 5. Isaiah Kludt, Hettinger/Scranton, 24.09; 6. Matt Osendorf, Bowman County, 24.24; 7. Peyton Anderson, Lemmon, 24.52; 8. Austin Richard, Bowman County, 24.69.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Alex Madrigal, Bowman County, 54.36; 2. Chael Thorn, Philip, 54.56; 3. Caleb Duffeld, Bowman County, 55.17; 4. Andrew Miller, Bowman County, 58.23; 5. Gavin Reinert, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:00.01; 6. Ryan Jochim, McIntosh, 1:00.18; 7. Jered Fergel, McIntosh, 1:02.89; 8. Keene Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:01.91.

800-Meter Run: 1. Andrew Miller, Bowman County, 2:19.66; 2. Gabe Jerome, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:24.56; 3. Royale Elk Eagle, Harding County, 2:25.42; 4. Jaden Klempel, Harding County, 2:27.45; 5. Jacob Hetzel, Lemmon, 2:27.45; 6. Keene Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:28.15; 7. Kole Reede, Lemmon, 2:29.64; 8. Dylan Mollman, McIntosh, 2:31.96.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Garret Rolph, Harding County, 5:03.35; 2. Dakota Farias, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:10.83; 3. Nathan Kirby, Newell, 5:29.26; 4. Dylan Mollman, McIntosh, 5:34.18; 5. Jacob Steiger, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:41.36; 6. Jaden Klempel, Harding County, 5:41.82; 7. Cale Schalesky, Hettinger-Scranton, 5:46.63; 8. Isaac Brown, Dupree, 5:47.86.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Garrett Rolph, Harding County, 11:05.68; 2. Dakota Farias, Mobridge-Pollock, 11:42.83; 3. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 12:30.36; 4. Greyson Devries, Kadoka Area, 13:38.67; 5. Ethan Tussing, New Underwood, 13:39.9; 6. Cole O’Bryan, Kadoka Area, 13:55.62.

110-Meter Hurdles: 1. Hunter Crist, Mott-Regent, 15.74 (ND sq); 2. Cole Reede, Lemmon, 16.69; 3. Dakota Weleba, Mobridge-Pollock, 17.06; 4. Jacob Svihovec, Bowman County, 17.54; 5. Zach Bertolotto, McIntosh, 18.19; 6. Treyton Bushong, Faith, 19.14; 7. Coy Anderson, New Underwood, 19.39; 8. Cole Byrne, New Underwood, 19.49.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Hunter Crist, Mott-Regent, 42.7; 2. Dakota Weleba, Mobridge-Pollock, 44.53; 3. Dillon Reede, Lemmon, 44.77; 4. Jacob Hetzel, Lemmon, 44.77; 5. Zach Bertolotto, McIntosh, 47.47; 6. Cole Byrne, New Underwood, 48.86; 7. Jeron Madsen, New Underwood, 50.73; 8. Kaden Auch, Mott-Regent, 52.25.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Mott-Regent, 467.56; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Reese Cerney, Caden Halsey, Tucker Holzer, Nathan Bauer), 47.91; 3. Hettinger/Scranton, 47.94; 4. Bowman County, 48.77; 5. Faith, 49.11; 6. Philip, 51.95; 7. Newell, 53.01; 8. Harding County, 54.31.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Bowman County, 1:38.77; 2. Hettinger/Scranton, 1:40.62; 3. Philip, 1:40.87; 4. Mobridge-Pollock (Reese Cerney, Caden Halsey, Tucker Holzer, Nathan Bauer), 1:43.05; 5. Harding County, 1:44.3; 6. Faith, 1:44.87; 7. Lemmon, 1:47.58; 8. New Underwood, 1:47.71.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Philip, 3:52.5; 2. Lemmon, 3:59.95; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Gavine Reinert, Cayden Eisemann, Gabe Jerome, Zane Reinert), 4:05.18; 4. Bowman County, 4:07.65; 5. New Underwood, 4:11.06; 6. Harding County, 4:21.48.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Harding County, 9:26.01; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Zane Reinert, Gabe Jerome, Cayden Eisemann, Kregen Norder), 9:33.03; 3. Lemmon, 9:34.5; 4. Newell, 9:52.24; 5. New England, 10:31.04.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Harding County, 4:05.5; 2. Lemmon, 4:11.23; 3. Mott-Regent, 4:20.58; 4. Mobridge-Pollock (Reese Cerney, Tucker Holzer Cayden Eisemann, Kregen Norder), 4:23.13; 5. Newell, 4:26.63; 6. Philip, 4:39.11.

Shot Put: 1. Jory Rodgers, Kadoka Area, 44-2.5; 2. Carson Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 43.5; 3. Kaylor Pinney, Philip, 43-1; 4. Hunter Koepplin, Mott-Regent, 40-5; 5. Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 39-4; 6. Arthur Harrison, Lemmon, 36-9.5; 7. Reed Orhtman, Kadoka Area, 36-7; 8. Reese Jensen, Harding County, 35-1.

Discus: 1. Carson Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 140-2; 2. Hunter Koepplin, Mott-Regent, 131-7; 3. Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 130-11; 4. Jory Rodgers, Kadoka Area, 128-5; 5. Sam Adams, Harding County, 122-0; 6. Bryan Knopp, Bowman County, 121-0; 7. Reed Ohrtman, Kadoka Area, 111-7; 8. Jade Mortenson, Faith, 109-2.

High Jump: 1. Justin Cantwell, New England, 5-10; 2. (tie) Konner Knuppe, New Underwood, 5-6, Jaxon Hewson, New England, 5-6; 4. Sam Adams, Harding County, 5-4; 5. (tie) Noah Feyereisen, Mobridge-Pollock, 5-4, Joseph Harmon, New England, 5-4; 7. Scott Rafter, Philip, 5-4; 8. Treyton Bushong, Faith, 5-4.

Long Jump: 1. Adam Powell, Bowman County, 19-4; 2. Ty Lockowitzer, Hettinger/Scranton, 18-4.5; 3. Caleb Duffield, Bowman County, 18-2; 4. Matt Osenford, Bowman County, 17-10; 5. Justin Cantwell, New England, 17-7; 6. Jason Ortiz, Bowman County, 17-3.5; 7. Jaxon Hewson, New England, 17-3.25; 8. Joe Alaniz, Faith, 17-2.25.

Triple Jump: 1. Jacob Svihovec, Bowman County, 39-10; 2. Camden Hett, Harding County, 36-7; 3. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 35-5.5; 4. Zachary Anders, Harding County, 35-4.5; 5. Sam Adams, Harding County, 35-3; 6. Jordan Wright, New Underwood, 35-1.5; 7. Wylie Flint, New Underwood, 35-1; 8. Roland Traveny, Philip, 35-0.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Jordan Powell, Bowman County, 11-0; 2. Ethan Fischer, Bowman County, 10-0; 3. Matt Osendorf, Bowman County, 10-0.

Girls Division

100-Meter Dash: 1. Cerington Jones, New Underwood, 13.06 (sq); 2. Kinsey Zuroff, Glen Ullin/Hebron, 13.46; 3. Morgan Hertz, Mott-Regent, 13.58; 4. Robin Kilness, Faith, 13.62; 5. Ariah Engel, Faith, 13.66; 6. Maury Burke, Bowman County, 13.86; 7. Emily Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 13.89; 8. Katie Kerr, Hettinger/Scranton, 13.99.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Kinsey Zuroff, Glen Ullin/Hebron, 27.42; 2. Lauren Baumberger, McIntosh, 28.15; 3. Angel Erickson, New England, 28.43; 4. Maury Burke, Bowman County, 28.6; 5. Ellie Stafford, Bowman County, 28.6; 6. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 28.9; 7. Kaylee Eisenbraun, Kadoka Area, 29.22; 8. Madison Meier, Mott-Regent, 28.9.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Cerington Jones, New Underwood, 1:03.05; 2. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:05.24; 3. Lauren Baumberger, McIntosh, 1:06.06; 4. Ellie Stafford, Bowman County, 1:06.56; 5. Bailey Bierle, Philip, 1:07.64; 6. Alexius Miller, Bowman County, 1:09.63; 7. Emilee Fergel, McIntosh, 1:09.93; 8. Emily Comes, Harding County, 1:11.83.

800-Meter Run: 1. Bailey Bierle, Philip, 2:45.34; 2. Sidra Sadowsky, Hettinger/Scranton, 2:48.59; 3. Emilee Fergel, McIntosh, 2:52.03; 4. Mercedes Winegar, New Underwood, 3:02.17; 5. Vanessa Fischer, Bowman County, 3:13.05; 6. Waki Afraid of Hawk, Dupree, 3:16.14; 7. Mary Wiebers, New Underwood, 3:16.6; 8. Kobie Davis, Philip, 3:17.49.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Kobie Davis, Philip, 6:45.03; 2. Waki Afraid of Hawk, 6:47.12; 3. Tiana Iron Hawk, Dupree, 7:01.17; 4. Alex Steiger, Mobridge-Pollock, 7:02.0; 5. Jossie Kukal, Kadoka Area, 7:03.0; 6. Desiree Harmon, New England, 7:04.0; 7. Valerie Janis, Dupree, 9:05.47.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Tayte Kohn, Lemmon, 14:42.63; 2. Kobie Davis, Philip, 15:50.71.

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Meggie Fischer, Bowman County, 16.97; 2. Morgan Hertz, Mott-Regent, 17.44; 3. Abby Smyle, Bowman County, 18.32; 4. Esmeralda Madrigal, Bowman County, 18.4; 5. Portia Wiebers, New Underwood, 19.51; 6. Karissa Rassmussen, Harding County, 19.55; 7. Aiyanna Byrd, Faith, 20.13; 8. Aryann Hoffer, Newell, 20.28.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Kalyn Schalesky, Hettinger/Scranton, 52.09; 2. Portia Wiebers, New Underwood, 1:09.46.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Faith, 56.05; 2. Hettinger/Scranton, 56.65; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Muia Feist, Megan Zahn, Jestice Talley, Emily Wientjes), 56.77; 4. Mott-Regent, 57.02; 5. Lemmon, 58.6; 6. Kadoka Area, 1:00.6; 7. Harding County, 1:00.77; 8. McIntosh, 1:00.8.,

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Faith, 1:59.53; 2. Bowman County, 2:00.03; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Myia Feist, Emily Wientjes, Jestice Talley, Hayley Borah), 2:00.53; 4. Lemmon, 2:03.6; 5. Harding County, 2:05.22; 6. Hettinger/Scranton, 2:05.34; 7. McIntosh, 2:05.96.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Abby Keller, Latisha Mousseau, Landyn Henderson, Hayley Borah), 4:39.99; 2. Bowman County, 4:40.67; 3. Hettinger/Scranton, 4:49.25; 4. Lemmon, 4:57.42; 5. New Underwood, 5:16.75.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Lemmon, 13:01.12.

1600-Meter Medley relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Myia Feist, Latisha Mousseau, Landyn Henderson, Abby Keller), 5:10.82; 2. Philip, 5:19.41; 3. Harding County, 5:23.78.

Shot Put: 1. Kiarra Moses, Philip, 31-9.5; 2. Emily Killsback, Mobridge-Pollock, 29-8.5; 3. Abbie Kludt, Hettinger/Scranton, 29-1; 4. Brookelynn Vogel, Mobridge-Pollock, 28-1; 5. Amber Napier, New Underwood, 28-0.5; 6. Karagan Friedt, Mott-Regent, 27-11; 7. Aybree Pitman, Kadoka Area, 27-8; 8. Anna Kludt, Hettinger/Scranton, 27-3.5.

Discus: 1. Kiarra Moses, Philip, 115-9 (sq); 2. Sage Peterson, Lemmon, 99-1; 3. Amber Napier, New Underwood, 93-10; 4. Aybree Pitman, Kadoka Area, 89-9; 5. Emily Killsback, Mobridge-Pollock, 88-0; 6. Becki Fuchs, Bowman County, 87-7; 7. Karagan Friedt, Mott-Regent, 79-9; 8. Lavin Bendt, Kadoka Area, 78-1.

High Jump: 1. Meggie Fischer, Bowman County, 4-10; 2. Cerington Jones, New Underwood, 4-10 (sq); 3. Ellie Stafford, Bowman County, 3-10; 4. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 4-8; 5. Kathrien Rachelle, New England, 4-8; 6. (tie) Kaylee Eisenbraun, Kadoka Area, 4-6, Bree Friedt, Mott-Regent, 4-6; 8. Kyla Emmert, Newell, 4-6.

Long Jump: 1. Cerington Jones, New Underwood, 14-10; 2. (tie) Robin Kilness, Faith, 14-5.75, Kaylee Eisenbraun, Kadoka Area, 14-5.75; 4. Elizabeth Bartholomay, Hettinger/Scranton, 13-10.75; 5. Meggie Fischer, Bowman County, 13-9; 6. Maury Burke, Bowman County, 13-6.75; 7. Ieesha Jordan, Mott-Regent, 13-4.75; 8. (tie) Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 13-3.75, Jill Svihovec, Bowman County, 13-3.75.

Triple Jump: 1. Jill Svihovec, Bowman County, 31-3; 2. Sammie Comes, Harding County, 31-0; 3. Elizabeth Bartholomay, Hettinger/Scranton, 30-11.5; 4. Alyssa Andress, Hettinger/Scranton, 30-9.5; 5. Kiara Koepplin, Mott-Regent, 29-11.5; 6. Logan Kautzman, Harding County, 28-7; 7. Maury Burke, Bowman County, 28-5; 8. Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 28-1.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Annabelle McIlravy, Philip, 8-6 (sq, meet record, old record, 7-6, Tearnee Nelson, Faith, 2013); 2. (tie) Tayte Kohn, Lemmon, 7-0, Kennah Gartner, Philip, 7-0; 4. Vanessa Fischer, Bowman County, 5-6.