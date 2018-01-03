Train hits vehicle on tracks, kills Mobridge woman

A Mobridge woman was killed Friday, Dec. 29, when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a train near the closed crossing on Fourth Avenue East.

Authorities are still waiting for official identification of the body as an autopsy has been ordered and DNA has been sent for comparison to aid in identification.

The woman died when the 1999 Chevrolet SUV was struck by an eastbound Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railroad Company train and the vehicle burst into flames, according to Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll.

Boll said the train crew reported the accident, which occurred at 4:09 a.m. Friday. He said the crew had attempted to stop the train when they saw the vehicle on the tracks, but were unable to stop.

The railroad track was closed, including the Main Street crossing, from the time of the accident until 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Boll said the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

– Katie Zerr –