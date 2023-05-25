Training mind and body can be all fun and games

The gamification of learning — or the use of game design elements in non-game contexts — has been a popular idea in educational circles for the past decade or so. The idea is simple. Integrating concepts like competition, strategy, and role playing into an educational activity can make it more fun and interesting, leading to faster, more long-lasting learning.

While researchers have yet to prove this to be true or pinpoint the best way to integrate game elements for improved outcomes, the trend continues at companies large and small, private and public. Even organizations like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), where science is generally decidedly serious, are making inroads into gamification.

Gabe Jerome, a 2021 graduate of Mobridge-Pollock High School (MPHS) and currently a junior majoring in computer science with a minor in mathematics at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (SDSM&T), recently completed an internship at NASA in Houston, where he worked on this very thing. Calling on his life-long love of video games, Gabe set about developing game-inspired software to train astronauts to use exercise machines on the International Space Station (ISS).

“During my time at NASA I got to make video games that can help train the brain and the body together while being fun at the same time,” he said.

Mind (and Body) Games

While at NASA, Gabe, 20, worked in a physiology lab, where he was involved in writing software that would help astronauts get used to the low-gravity environment on the ISS. It involved a game-like experience that monitors body movements of a person strapped into a harness suspended above a wobble board. “Players” navigate a virtual labyrinth by manipulating the wobble board.

“The end goal is to track how long it takes for the player to get through the labyrinth,” Gabe said. “It’s meant to remind an astronaut’s brain of what it’s like to stand in Earth’s gravity and redevelop their muscle memory for standing. It accomplishes both these things while being fun and challenging which makes it feel more like free time rather than a chore.”

Gabe is is pleased with the work he did at NASA, not only because he created a usable training system but also because his time there helped him develop his vision for his future.

“I ended up with a working product, which will continue to be improved by other interns,” he said. “Personally, I think I took a good first step into making fun mind-body training games and I want to continue that.”

Gabe said his experience at NASA made him excited to get out into the work world where he will have the opportunity to “do something useful” by coming up with creative solutions using the problem solving and logical thinking required by computer programming.

“At NASA, I really learned to enjoy doing research and to understand how the code I’m writing works,” he said, adding that in school, assignments are often canned, and students often look up how someone else did it rather than write a solution from scratch.

“But for what I was doing, there wasn’t existing coding, and at NASA you have to be able to explain your work.”

Gabe said besides working in the gaming engine Unity, he also utilized ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, for a lot of his research.

“ChapGPT was really useful in getting feedback on what I was doing and how to proceed,” he said, adding that the 130-some interns were pretty much left to their own devices in terms of choosing a project to work on and accomplishing their goals.

“So, one benefit of the internship was that I really learned to set short-term goals for my projects, rather than just following the deadlines set by a school curriculum,” he said.

Some of his other lessons were equally liberating, if somewhat surprising, he said.

“My biggest technical takeaway is that as a programmer, you’re never going to know what you’re doing — you just have to roll with the punches and figure things out,” he said.

He also said he learned not to worry about imposter syndrome, that feeling of doubt that many people experience when they aren’t confident of their abilities in a given situation.

“The truth is everyone feels that ways sometimes, and in reality, you’re no different,” he said.

Getting Involved

Gabe had one small advantage while going through his internship, which ran from January 17 to May 2 and was done in lieu of a semester at SDSM&T. Though he was the only intern from South Dakota, he was far from alone, as his older brother, Trevor, also works at NASA and went through an internship there. During his stay in Texas, Gabe lived with Trevor, Trevor’s fiancée, Christine Flaspohler, also a NASA employee, and their dog, a German shepherd/Australian Shepherd mix.

Besides having some built-in companionship and someone who already knew the area, Gabe said there was one distinct benefit to living with his brother.

“My brother demanded I get involved in the intern community and make friends,” he said, adding that getting to know people was a little challenging as many of the interns seemed to already know each other, having interned there before or because they were from Texas or other nearby states. “But I made a lot of friends. Without Trevor’s nudging, I probably would’ve spent more time in my room.”

Expanding Horizons

With NASA in his rearview mirror, Gabe is turning to a summer internship at Omnitech, a custom software solutions company based in Sioux Falls, that began on May 22. After that, he’ll return to school in the fall, when he’s hoping to declare a specialization in AI and machine learning. While he may do more internships in the coming years, he’s currently on track to graduate in May 2025.

Gabe credits his Mobridge background as helping define who he is.

“I think being from Mobridge made me more of a people person. Most of the NASA interns were from big cities and don’t have all the close relationships that we develop in smaller towns,” said Gabe, whose parents are Michelle, a personal trainer who is launching a health coaching website called Balanced Healthstyles, and Michael, a beer distributor at Northwest Beverage.

“I get a lot of support from family and friends and am grateful to still be able to spend time with people I grew up with,” he said.

Gabe said two of his high school teachers were big influences.

“My basketball coach, James Cerney, really pushed work ethic — he always said that you’ve got to do the work yourself and that no one will hand it to you,” he said. “And my science teacher, Pam Wells, really enabled me when I was interested in something. She encouraged me to join the robotics team and inspired me to go after what I want.”

As for the future, Gabe doesn’t preclude going back to NASA, either for another internship or for a real-life job someday, but he’s not sure if he’ll end up back there.

“NASA provides opportunities most other companies can’t,” he said. “But it was my brother’s dream to work for NASA. I’m not convinced yet. I want to experience more than one company.”