Trip of lifetime takes Schmaltz to Normandy

A Mobridge resident had the honor to represent her hometown, her tribe and her school recently in ceremonies honoring the military personnel who participated in the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.

Phoebe Schmaltz accompanied her aunt, Kaye Weninger, on a trip to France the first week in June, to witness the honoring ceremonies of the 75th anniversary and celebrate her family’s legacy in the battle that liberated France from the Germans during World War II. The anniversary was commemorated with military parades, firework displays, airdrops, picnics, concerts and military camp re-enactments.

Weninger said her niece had the honor to attend the D-Day ceremonies on June 6 on Omaha Beach and heard both President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron speak.

“It was a special event to be able to attend,” said Kaye. “To watch the fly over of the jets and the cemetery decorated with American and French flags. To honor the heroes and stand and applaud the veterans in attendance.”

Weninger said they were able to visit Brig. General Teddy Roosevelt, Jr’s. grave.

As part of the event Schmaltz participated in two Native American ceremonies. They participated in laying flowers and saying prayers for the 25 Native American soldiers who are buried at Omaha Beach. Weninger said there is only one native soldier buried at Omaha Beach from South Dakota (from Lower Brule.) They felt it was important that they find his grave and laid flowers there during a special prayer service blessing.

It was during the Omaha Beach ceremony that the two participated in and represented the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Weninger carried the tribal flag in the presentation of colors.

“It was a very moving ceremony. This ceremony is where Marcella LeBeau was honored and many well wishes for a speedy recovery were mentioned for her,” she said. “One day after arriving in Paris, Marcella became ill and ended up in the hospital. It was very sad that she had traveled the distance from Eagle Butte and ended up spending all of her days in the hospital.”Schmaltz participated in the water ceremony where honor songs were sung as well as a prayer service for the release of the sage.

“Phoebe had an amazing time and a trip of a lifetime,” said Weninger. “She is young and one day she will learn more and more about D-Day and will say, wait, I was there.”

Weninger said her niece met and talked with many WWII Veterans but adopted one in particular calling him “Grandpa Irving.” Weninger said she walked away with many friendships and left lasting impressions on those she met.

The two also brought with them to France an art exhibit featuring the works of students from Locust Valley, N.Y., where Weninger now lives and from Mobridge-Pollock art students. There were also art works from the young children of Normandy.

“Phoebe helped me with the art exhibition- Painting for Peace,” said Weninger. “Ms. Walker’s art class made buffalo hides with beautiful paintings some depicting the patriotic colors of USA. I have been doing this art exhibition for six years and I was so happy to have the children come together from different areas.”

On the final day in Normandy, they attend a parachute jump witnessing the reenactment of thousands of paratroopers jumping from planes to honor the veterans. At this ceremony they met Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“As we remember what this day stands for, the sacrifices that were made, we left the Normandy coast with the feeling of pride knowing we remembered the fallen especially our own hero, Great Uncle Jimmy Handboy,” said Weninger. “We honor our veterans and vow to never forget and said a prayer for the fallen. (We must) remember Freedom is never free.”