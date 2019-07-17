Trudy was passionate caregiver and nurse

Celebration of Life Services for Trudy Peterson, 60, of Mobridge were held Monday, July 15, at the United Congregational Church in Mobridge. Inurnment will take place at Houghton Cemetery at a later date.

Trudy passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Sioux County, N.D. Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge has been entrusted with arrangements.

Trudy Lynn Peterson was born on April 8, 1959 to Raymond Peterson and Mary (Duff) Walker in Britton, S.D. She grew up in Houghton, and graduated from Hecla High School in 1977. Following high school Trudy attended Presentation College and graduated with her Nursing Degree in 1981. She made Aberdeen her home. Trudy married Richard Peterson on August 22, 1992, in Aberdeen. Her family moved to Selby, in 1993. In 2000 Trudy moved to Mobridge where she remained until the time of her passing.

Trudy was well known as a caregiver and nurse. She has touched many lives throughout her 38 years of nursing. She enjoyed embroidery, her annual girls trip and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a deep love of all her grandchildren and great grandchild. They were the light of her life.

Trudy is survived by her son, Jason (Dawn) Peterson of Aberdeen, two daughters, Jade (Charles) Mound of Mobridge and Jenna Peterson of Mobridge; grandchildren, Carson Peterson, Madison Peterson, Gavin Peterson, Arieanna Mound, Devin Mound, Takoda Mound, Terri Baker and Damion Paradise; great-grandchild, Giovanni; mother, Mary Walker of Aberdeen; two brothers, Rick (Dolly) Peterson of Kuwait, and Greg Peterson of Houghton, and sister, Jo Peterson of Sioux Falls.

She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Peterson, maternal grandparents, John and Nellie Duff; paternal grandparents, August and Beatrice Peterson.

Memorials may be sent to Jade Mound, 919 Third St. E, Mobridge, S.D. 57601.