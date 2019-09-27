Two drown in a boating incident on Lake Oahe

Two men from Iowa drowned in a boating incident on Lake Oahe, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office report.

The information released reported at approximately 5:15 p.m., Mobridge E911 Emergency dispatch received a call stating that a boat was taking on water by Deadman’s Cove located on Lake Oahe, south and west of Revheim Park. When emergency services crews arrived on the scene, two males were located and discovered to be deceased.

The men were identified as a 70-year-old and a 72-year-old both from Iowa.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Corson County Sheriff’s Office, Mobridge Police Department, and Game Fish and Parks responded to the scene.

Further details will be released at a later time pending family notification.