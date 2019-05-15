Two Hearts charged with felony sexual contact

A Mobridge man is facing a felony charges of sexual contact with a child under 16 after his arrest last week.

Tyler Two Hearts of Mobridge made his initial appearance in Fifth Circuit Court in Selby on Monday, May 13 to face those charges.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after the incident came to light during an investigation by the Mobridge Police Department, according to Chief Shawn Madison.

Two Hearts, 33, was informed of the charges he faces during his court appearance on Monday. A preliminary hearing in the case will be held on Monday, May 20.

