Two men arrested for aggravated assault

Two men were arrested for aggravated assault Saturday, June 9, when officers were called to a disturbance at the Brown Palace Apartments.

According to Mobirdge Police Captain Tom Strickland, a caller reported a disturbance that involved several individuals including one who was kicking at an apartment door.

When they arrived they found three men had been involved in an altercation that involved knives and one man was injured. Two men who allegedly attacked the third were arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

Andrew Flying Horse, 29, of Fargo, N.D., and Lehi Demarrias, 36, of Mobridge were arrested on the felony charges and when medically cleared at the scene, were transported to Walworth County Jail.

The victim was transported to Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics, to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Flying Horse and Demarrias made their initial appearance in Fifth Circuit Court in Selby on Monday, where they were informed of the charges against them and appointed attorneys to represent them.

– Katie Zerr –