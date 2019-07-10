Two Mobridge residents killed on Highway 1806

Authorities have identified the two people who died in accidents that occurred at the road washout on Highway 1806 just north of the North Dakota border as Mobridge residents.

According to Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith, officials have recovered the bodies at the scene and have confirmed Trudy Peterson and Jim Vanderwal, both of Mobridge, were killed when the vehicles they were driving dropped into the washout.

Corson County Sheriff Keith Gall confirmed on Tuesday that a section of the highway, also known as BIA Road 3, or the Kenel Road, washed out about a mile and half north of the border. That area had received five to seven inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. A culvert under the highway was overwhelmed by the run off and gave way. Gall said officers from multiple agencies were on the scene, including a Corson County deputy.

According to a friend of the Peterson family, on early Tuesday, Peterson was headed to Fort Yates to her job at the IHS dialysis facility but did not arrive at the facility.

Vanderwal, a contracted carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, was on his route when the vehicle he was driving fell into the 30- to 40-foot washout over Joe Brush Creek. According to the BIA news released on Tuesday night, the drop to the creek was approximately 60- to 70-feet deep.

Faith reported at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, that Peterson’s body was recovered. Faith had reported earlier in the day that the body of Vanderwal was recovered from the creek waters at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The BIA and Standing Rock law enforcement, as well as North and South Dakota agencies, searched throughout the day on Tuesday for the people they knew were missig. Two other individuals were pulled from vehicles that had fallen into the washout.

One of those individuals was the driver of a transportation bus owned and operated by Sitting Bull College based in Fort Yates. Law enforcement pulled the driver, and the driver of another pickup that was in the water, to safety at about 8 a.m. according to Faith.

Both men were transported to local hospitals and later transferred to a Bismarck medical facility to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Several agencies, including teams from Morton and Burleigh counties were on the scene to assist the BIA with the search, according to Sioux County officials.

Highway 1806 is closed in that area and is expected to be closed for a quite some time, according to Standing Rock officials. The intersection at U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 1806, just west of Mobridge was closed for a short time yesterday until officials placed road closed signs along Highway 1806.