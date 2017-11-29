Two Standing Rock residents sentenced for child’s death

U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann sentenced two Standing Rock residents Monday, Nov. 20, to serve time in prison for their roles in the murder of a five-year-child.

Desarae Makes Him First, 26, convicted of second-degree murder, was sentenced to 365 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. She was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 18, 2016 and pleaded guilty to the charge on July 20, 2017.

Matthew St. Pierre, 32, was also convicted of second-degree murder in the death of the child and will serve 40 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

St. Pierre was also indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 18, 2016. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 4, 2017.

The convictions stem from a series of events that occurred between Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, 2016, when Makes Him First participated in, and failed to protect her five-year-old daughter from severe repeated physical abuse, according to court papers. Though staff at the Wakpala School and South Dakota Department of Social Services initially detected slight bruising, the majority of the injuries were caused over an extended weekend.

Over the next several days, the young child was hit about the head, neck, chest, abdomen, legs, and arms. As a result of the beatings, the young child suffered severe abdominal injuries, which led to internal bleeding and ultimately death.

Makes Him First brought her child to the Mobridge Hospital where staff noticed she was not breathing and “cool” to the touch. Resuscitative efforts were not successful. Makes Him First ultimately confessed to authorities that she and her live-in boyfriend were responsible for the injuries that led to the death of her child.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs – Standing Rock Agency, investigated this case.

Makes Him First was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to begin serving her sentence.

