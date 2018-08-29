Undefeated Wolverines beat Lady Tigers

Herreid/Selby Area improved its early-season record to 6-0 with a 3-0 win over the Lady Tigers at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The undefeated Wolverines outscored the Lady Tigers at a three-to-two pace all night, winning 25-15, 25-14, 25-15.

Coach Rose Henderson thought the Lady Tigers’ performance against the Wolverines was an improvement over the way they played on Saturday.

“We had our good points and bad points,” said Henderson, “but I saw more good points than against Chamberlain.”

Henderson said the girls played with less nerves than they did in the opener, adding that as the team gets more experience good things will happen.

“We’re still learning to play together,” said Henderson. “We only have two players back who had a lot of varsity experience last year, so it will take some time for them to get used to each other on the court.”

Hayley Borah led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills on 19 of 21 hitting, while adding two aces and five digs. Megan Zahn had five kills. Regan Stoick and Jadin Monsen added four kills each. Caitlyn Claymore spread the ball around with 26 assists. Emily Wientjes had 11 digs and Zahn had two blocks to lead the defense.

Madalyn Schumacher led the Wolverines with 11 kills on 28 of 32 hitting and 3.5 blocks. Rachel Fiedler had eight kills and a match-leading 12 digs. Rylee Rossow added six kills and three blocks. The Wolverines out-aced the Lady Tigers 10 to two. Autumn Vetter led with four kills. Macy Masteller and Nicole Ocshner had two each. Cassie Anderson had the assist on 27 of the team’s 29 kills.

Chamberlain

Things did not go the Lady Tigers’ way in the opener on Saturday. Chamberlain jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first set, never looked back and won a 3-0 match.

The Lady Tigers made the score closer every set, but the Cubs won 25-19, 25-20, 26-24.

Hayley Borah led the Lady Tigers with seven kills on 19 of 24 hitting. Landyn Henderson had four kills and Megan Zahn had three. Zahn led defensively at the net with 2.5 blocks. Emily Wientjes led in back with nine digs. Caitlyn Claymore dished 16 assists. Jadin Monsen and Henderson had one ace each.

Chamberlains 6’0” middle hitter Hannah Anderson made things tough for the Lady Tigers with eight kills and four blocks, while adding three aces. Fellow 6-footer Mady Handel had four kills and four aces.

Patriots

The Lady Tigers head to Eureka on Tuesday with a little payback on their minds. Last season, Eureka/Bowdle beat the Lady Tigers. It was the first-ever win over the Lady Tigers for the Patriots.

“Hopefully the match will allow us to get some confidence and start to get a little better,” said Henderson.

Overall, in series that dates back to 2005, the Lady Tigers are 15-1 all time against Eureka/Bowdle.

Herreid/Selby Area (6-0) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock (0-2) 15 14 15

Herreid/Selby Area: Serving 65-71, 10 aces (Autumn Vetter 10-12-4, Nicole Ocshner 15-15-2, Macy Masteller 9-11-2); Setting 83-84, 29 assists (Cassie Anderson 68-69-27); Hitting 78-85, 29 kills (Madalyn Schumacher 28-32-11, Rachel Fiedler 21-22-8, Rylee Rossow 16-18-6); Blocks 9 (Schumacher 3.5, Rossow 3, Fiedler 2); Digs 26 (Fiedler 12, Miranda Zabel 5).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 39-45, 3 aces (Hayley Borah 8-10-2, Regan Stoick 6-6-1); Setting (Caitlyn Claymore 69-71, 26 assists); Hitting 46-54, 26 kills (Borah 19-21-11, Megan Zahn 7-10-5, Stoick 7-7-4, Jadin Monsen 6-7-4); Blocks 3 (Zahn 2); Digs 30 (Emily Wientjes 11, Borah 5.

JV Match: Mobridge-Pollock 25-21, 19-25, 15-12. C Match: Mobridge-Pollock 25-16, 25-18.

Chamberlain (1-0) 25 25 26

Mobridge-Pollock (0-1) 19 20 24

Chamberlain: Serving 59-74, 13 aces (Mady Handel 4, Hannah Anderson 3); Setting 14 assists (Makenzie Sorenson 7, Makenzy Mutziger 5); Hitting 18 kills (Anderson 8, Handel 4); Digs 47 (Avany Long 12, Sorenson 8, Taysa Hutmacher 7); Blocks 6 (Anderson 4).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 54-60, 2 aces (Jadin Monsen 10-12-1, Landyn Henderson 6-6-1); Setting (Caitlyn Claymore 56-66, 16 assists); Hitting 63-81, 18 kills (Hayley Borah 19-24-7, Henderson 10-13-4, Megan Zahn 15-16-3); Digs 17 (Emily Wientjes 9, Monsen 3); Blocks 4 (Zahn 2.5).

JV Match: Mobridge-Pollock 26-24, 25-19.