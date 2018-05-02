Using rubs helps to achieve the perfect steak easier

With temperatures finally warm enough to enjoy an evening grill out, area residents have dusted off their Webers, Charbroils, and Coleman’s in preparation of the first steak of the season.

Living in an area where beef is the king of meat, a steak, grilled to perfection can be viewed as the ultimate component of a great Saturday night meal.

Grill masters have their favorite cuts, according to Chris Lang of West Side Meats. The cut selection can depend on taste, method of cooking (high heat or low and slow) and heat source (charcoal vs. gas).

“Each cut has its own flavor,” said Lang. “Rib-eye and sirloin are probably the most popular here. With rib-eye, because of the fat content, there will be more flare-ups. Sirloins are leaner and there is less of a flare up situation.”

Lang said people have differing cut preferences, but several cuts are great for grilling including New York strips, T-bones and porterhouse cuts.

“Rib-eyes are the most tender because of the fat content,” said Lang, “but I think sirloins are the most popular around here.”

Along with the cut of meat, preparation is an important aspect of the grilling process. There are so many schools of thought on what it takes to prepare a perfectly grilled steak. From whether or not to bring the meat to room temperature before cooking or whether marinade or dry rub is the best method of preparation, there are many opinions.

Using a rub

Rubs are very popular now and can be the perfect addition to enhance the flavor of the meat without overpowering a great steak cut.

There are two varieties of rubs— dry and wet. Dry rubs use dry herbs and spices, and wet rubs use spices plus a wet ingredient. Both are applied to the surface of the meat.

Rubs are a quick and easy way to add to the flavor of beef, chicken or pork. Different ingredients pair well with different meats and are easy to use. Mix the ingredients and then rub all over the meat. Some experts recommend applying a coat of olive oil to meat before applying rub. This helps the rub stick to the meat, and also locks in moisture.

Some experts say about a tablespoon or two for each pound of beef. It is important to let beef soak in the favors of the rub so placing it in a plastic bag or wrapping it in plastic wrap will help in this process.

Rubs can be applied anywhere from 30 minutes before cooking time to several hours in the refrigerator. This gives the meat time to absorb the rub’s spice flavors.

The hardest part of grilling for most people is to not fiddle with a steak or burger once it is on the grill. Grilling experts emphasize that the best beef should be left alone once it is on the grill. Leave it alone. Set it and be done with it.

Cooking

Grilling rules vary depending on who is asked, but most experts say grills should be hot. Place the steak on the grill cooking four to five minutes (until it’s browned and slightly charred) before flipping it over and cooking for the following additional time: five minutes for medium rare; seven minutes for medium and 10 minutes 10 medium well.

The following are recommendations for cooking the perfect steak:

• Select a high grade cut of beef.

• Hot and fast is the best way to cook a steak on the grill, so don’t be afraid to turn up that heat. This goes for all cooking levels, from rare to well done.

• Make sure the grill is also well oiled so that the meat doesn’t stick to it.

• Give the steak about five to seven minutes to rest after it’s cooked. This allows the juices to absorb and settle evenly throughout the meat.

Warm temperatures and light winds forecast for the coming weekend could mean the perfect time to break out the grill!

Steak Rub Recipes

Local Favorite Dry Rub

4 Tbsp Rick’s Salt

1 Tbsp coarse ground black pepper

1 Tbsp onion powder

1 1/2 Tbsp garlic powder

1 tsp cayenne pepper

Smokey Beef Rub

5 Tbsp coarse smoked salt

2 Tbsp black peppercorns

1 Tbsp green peppercorns

1 Tbsp dried minced garlic

1 Tbsp dried red and green pepper flakes

2 1/4 tsp dried minced onion

2 tsp dried thyme leaves

Directions: Mix all ingredients together and store in an airtight jar for up to six months. Grind in a pepper mill or spice grinder as needed for use. Use a fine grind for steaks and a medium grind for large roasts like brisket and prime rib.

Dry Rub for Chicken or Pork

1 Tbsp cumin

1 Tbsp paprika

1 Tbsp granulated garlic

1 Tbsp granulated onion

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 Tbsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp white pepper

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Store in an airtight container. Pack the dry rub onto your next rack of ribs.

Sweet Dry Rub

1 1/2 Tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp brown sugar

1/4 tsp cornstarch

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp garlic salt

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp black pepper

Coffee Spice Rub

2 Tbsp whole coffee beans

1 tsp cardamom seeds (or pods would work)

1/2 small cinnamon stick

1 1/2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1 Tbsp kosher salt

2 Tbsps sugar

1 Tbsp pepper

Memphis Dry Rub

(Memphis barbecue rub)

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp dry oregano

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

25 grinds fresh black pepper

3 tsp vegetable oil

All-Purpose Dry Rub

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp oregano

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 Tbsp salt

1 Tbsp paprika

1/4 cup brown sugar

Wet Rub

(great for chicken, turkey)

Mix 2 cups Dijon mustard

1 cup minced parsley

1/2 cup dried orange peel

1/2 cup rosemary leaves

1/4 cup black pepper

All-Purpose Poultry Seasoning

(for Chicken, Turkey, or Pork)

3 Tbsp dried crumbled sage

1 Tbsp dried crumbled thyme

1 Tbsp dried crumbled marjoram

1 Tbsp dried rosemary, whole leaves

1 Tbsp ground black pepper

1 tsp celery seeds

1/4 tsp cloves, powdered

Directions: Grind all ingredients together in a spice or coffee grinder or using a mortar and pestle. Store in a tightly sealed glass container.