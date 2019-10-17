Van Ormans gave their all for family

Memorial services for Robert E. Van Orman, 80, and Joyce R. (Miller) Van Orman, 73, of Mobridge, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Inurnment will be at Glenham Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Robert passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, at Bowdle Nursing Home.

Joyce passed away on May 25, 2017, at Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Robert “Bob” E. Van Orman was born on July 5, 1939, in Mobridge, to Don and Barbara (Allerdings) Van Orman. The family moved from Trail City to Mobridge when Bob was in second grade and he attended school in Mobridge.

Following school, Bob did some farming in the Trail City area. When the bridge in Mobridge was being built, Bob unloaded bags of cement for the construction company. He was a bartender at Van’s Place in Glenham.

Robert and Joyce were married on Nov. 29, 1964, in the old United Church of Christ in Selby.

The young couple made their home in Mobridge. Bob then worked at Bud’s Texaco and then for the city water department in Mobridge. He cooked alongside Joyce at the Embers Fireside Lounge for over a decade. Bob retired from the City of Mobridge where he worked at the water treatment plant.

Bob loved to be outside sitting on the patio, feeding birds and squirrels. He enjoyed being in the garden and decorating for the holidays with Joyce. He was a collector of old model cars from the Danbury Mint. Like his wife Joyce, he loved to visit with family and friends. People remember Bob as always having a smile and being a compassionate, loving individual with a true spirit of hospitality.

Joyce Ruth (Miller) Van Orman was born on Jan. 16, 1944, in Sitka, to Fredrick and Louise (Maier) Miller. She attended school in Selby and then moved to Aberdeen to attend Stewarts School of Hairstyling. After graduation, she worked at two hair salons in Mobridge, on in the Brown Palace and the other was The Flame. She was a cook at the Silver Grill, the Embers Fireside Lounge, Mobridge Care Center, the Snack Bar at Stoick’s, and for the Mobridge Nutrition Center. Other jobs Joyce had included being a nurse’s aide at Mobridge Care Center and she did daycare for several years. She retired from Mobridge Regional Hospital where she worked in housekeeping.

Her favorite hobbies included gardening, cooking, playing cards, crocheting and watching “Days of Our Lives.” Joyce and Bob enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins play. Joyce loved to visit with her family and friends. She always made time for people and was genuinely interested in the lives of those around her.

Bob and Joyce were loving parents to Robert, Kimberly and Justin, and they worked very hard to provide for their family and often sacrificed their own needs in order to provide for their children and grandchildren. They welcomed everyone into their home with open arms. The Van Orman house seemed to be a hub of activity for all the neighborhood kids. Bob and Joyce loved having all of them around. Bob and Joyce will be missed.

Bob and Joyce are survived by their children, Robert (Michael Williams) Van Orman of Malabar, Fla., Kimberly Millim of Aberdeen, and Justin Van Orman of Mobridge; grandchildren, Adam (Ray) Roemmick, Justin (Marisa) Roemmick and Jerome Roemmick; and many nieces and nephews.

Robert is also survived by his sister, Donna Johnson of Mobridge; brothers, Orlando (Tillie) Van Orman of Rockledge, Fla., and Quentin (Sherry) Van Orman of Hot Springs; and sister-in-law, Lila Van Orman of Bismarck, N.D.

In addition of his parents and wife, Joyce, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Forrest Van Orman; sister, Pearl Sanchez; and brother-in-law, Gordon Johnson.

At the time of Joyce’s death, she was survived by her husband, Robert. She is also survived by her sister, Judy (Fred) Badure of Davenport, Iowa; sister-in-law, Lou Miller of Selby; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Palmer Miller; sisters, Janice Sandmeier and Donnis Huft; and brothers-in-law, Ray Sandmier and Henry Huft.