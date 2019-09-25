Vehicle damages Filler’s Bakery

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the driver of a vehicle trying to avoid an accident with a motorcycle, struck Filler’s Bakery in Mobridge, damaging the front of the building.

At 10:30 p.m., Mobridge emergency crews were called to the scene when the SUV driven by Arthur Kirby, 59, of Saint Hedwig, Texas, struck the front of the bakery, severely damaging the front west side near the parking lot. According to the accident report, Kirby was westbound on Grand Crossing when he became distracted and the 2019 Ford Exhibition he was driving drifted into the eastbound lane of traffic.

Kirby had to swerve to miss a 1995 Honda motorcycle with two riders on the cycle. Kirby lost control of the Exhibition, hopping the curb and hitting the west side of the bakery building. The vehicle continued to travel along the front of the building, destroying the northeast corner and came to a stop in the parking lot, west of the bakery.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, the airbags were deployed and he was not injured in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle had minor injuries that did not required hospital care.

Charges are pending against Kirby.

Owner/operator of the bakery Noreen Sauer said Tuesday that she would be meeting with insurance company on Tuesday, and that meeting will have an impact on when the business will reopen. She said although the building has been supported and temporary walls built, she does not know if there has been more damage to the roof of the building. It will take four to six weeks for the windows for the front of the building to be ready for installation.

Sauer said clean-up of the inside of the building is still underway.

When asked about a future re-opening date, Sauer said until all the information is available it is hard to set a firm date.

“It is up in the air right now,” she said. “I don’t know when or in what capacity. Maybe just for take out for a while.”

Sauer said she is grateful for the support of the Marion Schlomer’s crew and others who have helped with clean up and repairs. She said they have done a wonderful job and were quick to respond.

Sauer said she will reopen the business to sell baked goods as soon as she is able.

“The coffee may have to wait a bit longer,” she said.